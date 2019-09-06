China Everbright Bank : CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTION APPROVAL OF BOND UNDERWRITING AMOUNT FOR CONNECTED LEGAL PERSON

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

中國光大銀行股份有限公司

China Everbright Bank Company Limited

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 6818)

CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTION

APPROVAL OF BOND UNDERWRITING AMOUNT

FOR CONNECTED LEGAL PERSON

On 6 September 2019, the Company entered into the Agreement with Everbright Group, pursuant to which, the Company agreed to approve the bond underwriting amount of RMB5 billion to Everbright Group. The underwriting amount is based on the balance management system and is valid for two years with an annual balance cap of RMB5 billion. The annual cap of the underwriting fee is RMB90 million.

As at the date of this announcement, Everbright Group holds 15,221,827,402 Shares of the Company, representing approximately 29% of the issued share capital of the Company, and is a substantial shareholder of the Company, and therefore is a connected person of the Company. Accordingly, in accordance with the provisions under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules, the entering into of the Agreement constitutes a continuing connected transaction of the Company. As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios in respect of the transactions under the Agreement exceed 0.1% but are less than 5%, the entering into of the Agreement is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements but is exempt from the independent shareholders' approval requirement.