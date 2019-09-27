China Everbright Bank : Notification Letter and Request Form to Registered Shareholders

(Note)

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

27 September 2019

Dear Sir or Madam,

Letter to Shareholders - China Everbright Bank Company Limited (the "Company")

- Notice of Publication of 2019 Interim Report ("Current Corporate Communications")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communications are available on the Company's website at www.cebbank.comand the HKEXnews's website at www.hkexnews.hk, or the arranged printed form(s) of Current Corporate Communications is enclosed (if applicable). You may access the Current Corporate Communications by clicking "Investor Relations" on the home page of our website and viewing them through Adobe® Reader® or browsing through the HKEXnews's website.

Shareholders may at any time choose to receive free of charge Corporate Communications either in printed form, or read the website version; and either in English language version only, Chinese language version only or both language versions, notwithstanding any wish to the contrary they have previously conveyed to the Company. If you want to receive another printed version of the Current Corporate Communications, please complete the Request Form in reverse side and send it to the Company c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "H Share Registrar"), using the mailing label and need not to affix a stamp when returning (if posted in Hong Kong). Otherwise, please affix an appropria te stamp. The address of Hong Kong Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.cebbank.comor the HKEXnews's website at www.hkexnews.hk.

If you would like to change your choice of language or means of receipt of the Company's Corporate Communications in future, please write or send email at chinaeverbright@computershare.com.hkto the Company c/o the Hong Kong Share Registrar. Even if you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to receive all future Corporate Communications via Website Version but for any reason you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Current Corporate Communications, the Company will promptly upon your request send the Current Corporate Communications to you in printed form free of charge.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the telephone hotline of the H Share Registrar at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

China Everbright Bank Company Limited

LI Xiaopeng

Chairman

Note: Corporate Communications includes but not limited to (a) the annual report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

敬 啟 者 ：

致 股 東 的 函 件 - 中 國 光 大 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司 （「 本 公 司 」）

二 零 一 九 年 中 期 報 告 （「 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 」） 之 發 佈 通 知

本 公 司 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 中、英 文 版 本 已 上 載 於 本 公 司 網 站（ www.cebbank.com）及 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站（ www.hkexnews.hk），歡 迎 瀏 覽 。 或 按 安 排 附 上 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 之 印 刷 本（ 如 適 用 ）。請 在 本 公 司 網 站 主 頁 按「 投 資 者 關 係 」一 項，並 使 用 Adobe® Reader® 開 啟 或 在 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 瀏 覽 有 關 文 件 。

儘 管 閣 下 早 前 曾 向 本 公 司 作 出 公 司 通 訊 文 件 ( 附 註 ) 收 取 方 式 或 語 言 版 本 的 選 擇 ， 但 仍 可 以 隨 時 更 改 有 關 選 擇 ， 轉 為 以 印 刷 本 或 網 上 方 式 收 取 及 只 收 取 英 文 印 刷 本、或 只 收 取 中 文 印 刷 本；或 同 時 收 取 中、英 文 印 刷 本，費 用 全 免。如 閣 下 欲 收 取 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 之 另 一 語 言 印 刷 本，請 閣 下 填 妥 在 本 函 背 面 的 申 請 表 格 ， 並 使 用 隨 附 之 郵 寄 標 籤 寄 回 ， 而 毋 須 貼 上 郵 票 （ 如 在 香 港 投 寄 ）； 否 則 ， 請 貼 上 適 當 的 郵 票 ， 將 申 請 表 格 請 寄 回 香 港 中 央 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司 （「 H 股 證 券 登 記 處 」）， 地 址 為 香 港 灣 仔 皇 后 大 道 東 183 號 合 和 中 心 17M 樓 。 申 請 表 格 亦 可 於 本 公 司 網 站

www.cebbank.com ） 或 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 （ www.hkexnews.hk ） 內 下 載 。

如 欲 選 擇 有 別 於 閣 下 所 選 擇 的 公 司 通 訊 語 言 版 本 或 收 取 方 式， 請 以 書 面 或 以 電 郵 方 式 chinaeverbright@computershare.com.hk送 交 到 香 港 證 券 登 記 處，以 更 改 日 後 公 司 通 訊 文 件 收 取 途 徑 之 選 擇。如 股 東 已 選 擇 以 網 上 方 式 收 取 日 後 公 司 通 訊 文 件（ 或 被 視 為 已 同 意 以 網 上 方 式 收 取 ）但 因 任 何 理 由 未 能 閱 覽 載 於 網 站 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件，股 東 只 要 提 出 要 求，我 們 將 盡 快 向 閣 下 寄 上 所 要 求 的 有 關 文 件 的 印 刷 版 本，費 用 全 免 。

如 對 本 函 內 容 有 任 何 疑 問 ， 請 致 電 H 股 證 券 登 記 處 電 話 熱 線 (852) 2862 8688， 辦 公 時 間 為 星 期 一 至 五 （ 公 眾 假 期 除 外 ） 上 午 9 時 正 至 下 午 6 時 正 。

代 表 中 國 光 大 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司

董 事 長

李 曉 鵬

謹 啟

2 0 1 9 年 9 月 2 7 日

附註：公司通訊文件包括但不限於：(a) 年度報告；(b)中期報告及如適用，中期摘要報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及(f)委任代表表格。