China Everbright Bank : NOTICE OF THE 2019 THIRD EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

中國光大銀行股份有限公司

China Everbright Bank Company Limited

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 6818)

NOTICE OF THE 2019 THIRD EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the third extraordinary general meeting for 2019 ("EGM") of China Everbright Bank Company Limited (the "Company") will be held at the conference room of 3rd Floor, Tower A, China Everbright Center, No. 25 Taipingqiao Avenue, Xicheng District, Beijing, PRC on Friday, 20 December 2019 at 9:30 a.m. to consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolutions:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

The Resolution on election of Mr. Wu Lijun as a non-executive Director of the eighth session of the Board of China Everbright Bank Company Limited The Resolution on determination of the remuneration of the Chairman of the Board of Supervisors of China Everbright Bank Company Limited in 2018

On Behalf of the Board

China Everbright Bank Company Limited

LI Xiaopeng

Chairman

Beijing, the PRC

4 November 2019

As at the date of this notice, the Executive Director of the Company is Mr. Lu Hong; the Non- executive Directors are Mr. Li Xiaopeng, Mr. Cai Yunge, Mr. Wang Xiaolin, Mr. Shi Yongyan, Mr. Dou Hongquan and Mr. He Haibin; and the Independent Non-executive Directors are Ms. Fok Oi Ling Catherine, Mr. Xu Hongcai, Mr. Feng Lun, Mr. Wang Liguo, Mr. Shao Ruiqing and Mr. Hong Yongmiao.