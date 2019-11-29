China Everbright Bank : PROPOSED APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND PRESIDENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Everbright Bank Company Limited

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 6818)

PROPOSED APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

AND PRESIDENT

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Everbright Bank Company Limited (the "Company") announces that at the meeting of the Board held on 29 November 2019, it was resolved that Mr. Liu Jin ("Mr. Liu") be nominated as the candidate for the position of an Executive Director of the Company, and his appointment is subject to the approvals by the shareholders' general meeting of the Company and China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission ("CBIRC"), and his term of office will commence on the date when the approval of CBIRC is obtained. A circular which includes, among others, the information in relation to this matter and a notice of the relevant general meeting will be despatched to shareholders as soon as practicable.

The Board also resolved that Mr. Liu be appointed as the President of the Company subject to the approval of CBIRC. His term of office will commence on the date when the approval of CBIRC on his appointment qualification is obtained.

The biographical details of Mr. Liu are set out below:

Mr. Liu Jin, aged 52, is currently a deputy secretary of CPC Committee of the Company, member of CPC Committee and Executive Director of China Everbright Group Ltd1. He was a representative of the London Representative Office, general manager of the International Banking Department of Shandong Branch, member of CPC Committee and vice president of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, vice chairman, executive director, general manager of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Europe) and general manager of Frankfurt Branch of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, general manager of the Investment Banking Department of the Head Office, secretary of CPC Committee and president of Jiangsu Branch of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, member of CPC Committee and vice president of China Development Bank. He is a graduate of Shandong University with a Master degree in English Language and Literature, and is a senior economist.

1 Corporate governance procedures to be performed by executive director