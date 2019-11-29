Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  China Everbright Bank Company Limited    601818   CNE100000SL4

CHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK COMPANY LIMITED

(601818)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China Everbright Bank : PROPOSED APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND PRESIDENT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/29/2019 | 06:08am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Everbright Bank Company Limited

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 6818)

PROPOSED APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

AND PRESIDENT

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Everbright Bank Company Limited (the "Company") announces that at the meeting of the Board held on 29 November 2019, it was resolved that Mr. Liu Jin ("Mr. Liu") be nominated as the candidate for the position of an Executive Director of the Company, and his appointment is subject to the approvals by the shareholders' general meeting of the Company and China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission ("CBIRC"), and his term of office will commence on the date when the approval of CBIRC is obtained. A circular which includes, among others, the information in relation to this matter and a notice of the relevant general meeting will be despatched to shareholders as soon as practicable.

The Board also resolved that Mr. Liu be appointed as the President of the Company subject to the approval of CBIRC. His term of office will commence on the date when the approval of CBIRC on his appointment qualification is obtained.

The biographical details of Mr. Liu are set out below:

Mr. Liu Jin, aged 52, is currently a deputy secretary of CPC Committee of the Company, member of CPC Committee and Executive Director of China Everbright Group Ltd1. He was a representative of the London Representative Office, general manager of the International Banking Department of Shandong Branch, member of CPC Committee and vice president of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, vice chairman, executive director, general manager of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Europe) and general manager of Frankfurt Branch of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, general manager of the Investment Banking Department of the Head Office, secretary of CPC Committee and president of Jiangsu Branch of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, member of CPC Committee and vice president of China Development Bank. He is a graduate of Shandong University with a Master degree in English Language and Literature, and is a senior economist.

1 Corporate governance procedures to be performed by executive director

- 1 -

Save as disclosed above, Mr. Liu has not held directorships in any other listed companies in the last three years and does not have any relationships with other directors, senior management or substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders of the Company, and he is not interested in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

In accordance with the articles of association of the Company, the term of a director is three years and the directors are eligible for re-election upon completion of their terms. The term of office of the president is three years and the president is eligible for re-election.

Mr. Liu's emolument from the Company includes basic salary, bonus, social security plan, housing provident fund plan and other benefits. Mr. Liu will enter into the service contract with the Company after his appointment becomes effective. Mr. Liu's emolument shall be submitted by the Board to the shareholder's general meeting of the Company for the shareholders' approval.

Save as disclosed in this announcement, there are no other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company or to be disclosed pursuant to Rules 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in relation to the aforesaid matters.

The Board would like to express its warm welcome to Mr. Liu to join the Board.

On Behalf of the Board

China Everbright Bank Company Limited

LI Xiaopeng

Chairman

Beijing, the PRC

29 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Director of the Company is Mr. Lu Hong; the Non-executive Directors are Mr. Li Xiaopeng, Mr. Cai Yunge, Mr. Wang Xiaolin, Mr. Shi Yongyan, Mr. Dou Hongquan, Mr. He Haibin and Ms. Yu Chunling; and the Independent Non-executive Directors are Ms. Fok Oi Ling Catherine, Mr. Xu Hongcai, Mr. Feng Lun, Mr. Wang Liguo, Mr. Shao Ruiqing and Mr. Hong Yongmiao.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

China Everbright Bank Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 11:07:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK COMP
06:08aCHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK : Proposed appointment of executive director and president
PU
06:03aCHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK : Election of non-executive director remuneration of chair..
PU
11/28CHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK : Resignation of executive vice president
PU
11/06CHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securiti..
PU
11/06CHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK : Announcement on approval of qualification of director by..
PU
11/04CHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK : Notification Letter and Request Form to Non-Registered S..
PU
11/04CHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK : Notification Letter and Request Form to Registered Share..
PU
11/04CHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK : Proposed appointment of non-executive director
PU
11/04CHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK : Reply slip for the 2019 third extraordinary general meet..
PU
11/04CHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK : Proxy form for the 2019 third extraordinary general meet..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 134 B
EBIT 2019 87 890 M
Net income 2019 36 642 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,63%
P/E ratio 2019 5,83x
P/E ratio 2020 5,87x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,54x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,47x
Capitalization 206 B
Chart CHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Everbright Bank Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK COMP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 4,27  CNY
Last Close Price 4,18  CNY
Spread / Highest target 46,9%
Spread / Average Target 2,17%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xin Li Chairman-Supervisory Board
Xiao Peng Li Chairman
Hong Lu Executive Director & Vice President
Jun Hao Wu Member-Supervisory Board
Rong Xie Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK COMPANY LIMITED12.97%29 244
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-4.97%177 954
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%54 643
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED1.68%47 691
PING AN BANK CO LTD--.--%42 731
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE32.40%39 608
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group