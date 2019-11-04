Log in
CHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK COMPANY LIMITED

(601818)
China Everbright Bank : PROXY FORM FOR THE 2019 THIRD EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 20 DECEMBER 2019

11/04/2019

中國光大銀行股份有限公司

China Everbright Bank Company Limited

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 6818)

PROXY FORM FOR THE 2019 THIRD EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL

MEETING TO BE HELD ON 20 DECEMBER 2019

I/We (Note 1)

of

being the registered holder(s) of (Note 2)H Shares

of RMB1.00 each in the capital of China Everbright Bank Company Limited (the "Company"), hereby appoint the Chairman of the meeting or (Note 3)

of

to act as my/our proxy to attend and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the third extraordinary general meeting for the year 2019 (the "Meeting") of the Company to be held at the conference room of 3rd Floor, Tower A, China Everbright Center, No. 25 Taipingqiao Avenue, Xicheng District, Beijing, PRC on Friday, 20 December 2019 at 9:30 a.m. and any adjournment

thereof, for the purpose of considering and if thought fit, passing the resolutions set out in the notice convening the Meeting, and voting on behalf of me/us under my/our name as indicated below (Note 4) in respect of the resolutions to be proposed at the

Meeting or any of its adjournment.

Resolutions

For (Note 4)

Against (Note 4)

Abstained (Note 4)

Ordinary Resolutions

1.

The Resolution on election of Mr. Wu Lijun as a non-executive Director of

the eighth session of the Board of China Everbright Bank Company Limited

2.

The Resolution on determination of the remuneration of the Chairman of the

Board of Supervisors of China Everbright Bank Company Limited in 2018

Dated

2019

Shareholder's Signature (Note

5)

Notes:

  1. Please insert full name(s) and address as registered in the register of members in BLOCK CAPITALS.
  2. Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s) relating to this proxy form. If no number is inserted, this proxy form will be deemed to relate to all shares registered in your name(s).
  3. If a proxy other than the Chairman of the meeting is preferred, cross out the words "the Chairman of the meeting or" and insert the full name and address of the proxy (or proxies) desired in the space provided.
    If you are a shareholder of the Company who is entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting convened by the aforementioned notice, you are entitled to appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote on your behalf. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company. ANY
    CHANGES TO THIS PROXY FORM SHOULD BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS IT.
  4. IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR A RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK THE APPROPRIATE BOX MARKED "FOR". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST A RESOLUTION, TICK THE BOX MARKED "AGAINST". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE ABSTAINED THE RESOLUTION, TICK THE BOX MARKED "ABSTAINED". The shares abstained will be counted in the calculation of the required majority. If no direction is given, the proxy will be entitled to vote or abstain as she/he thinks fit. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at her/his discretion on any resolution properly put to the Meeting other than those referred to in the notice convening the Meeting.
  5. This proxy form must be signed by you, or your attorney duly authorised in writing or, if you are a corporation, must either be executed under the common seal or under the hand of a director or duly authorised attorney(s). If this proxy form is signed by an attorney of a shareholder, the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed must be notarised.
  6. In the case of joint holders of any share, any one of such persons may vote at the Meeting, either personally or by proxy, in respect of such share as if she/he were solely entitled thereto; but if more than one of such joint holders are present at the Meeting whether attending in person or by proxy, the vote of the person, whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of such share (in person or by proxy) shall be accepted to the exclusion of the vote(s) of the other joint holder(s).
  7. To be valid, this proxy form together with the power of attorney or other authorisation document (if any) must be deposited at the H Share registrar of the Company by hand or by post not less than 24 hours before the time fixed for the holding of the Meeting (i.e. not later than 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, 19 December 2019) or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be). Completion and delivery of this proxy form will not preclude shareholders from attending and voting at the Meeting if she/he so wishes. In such event, the instrument appointing a proxy shall be deemed to be revoked. The H Share registrar of the Company is Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, whose address is at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong.
  8. Identification documents must be shown by shareholder(s) or proxies to attend the Meeting.
  9. References to dates and time in this proxy form are to Hong Kong dates and time.

Disclaimer

China Everbright Bank Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 14:34:02 UTC
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 135 B
EBIT 2019 97 103 M
Net income 2019 37 889 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,96%
P/E ratio 2019 6,28x
P/E ratio 2020 6,49x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,65x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,56x
Capitalization 223 B
