China Everbright Bank : PROXY FORM FOR THE 2019 THIRD EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 20 DECEMBER 2019

中國光大銀行股份有限公司

China Everbright Bank Company Limited

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 6818)

PROXY FORM FOR THE 2019 THIRD EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL

MEETING TO BE HELD ON 20 DECEMBER 2019

I/We (Note 1)

of

being the registered holder(s) of (Note 2)H Shares

of RMB1.00 each in the capital of China Everbright Bank Company Limited (the "Company"), hereby appoint the Chairman of the meeting or (Note 3)

of

to act as my/our proxy to attend and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the third extraordinary general meeting for the year 2019 (the "Meeting") of the Company to be held at the conference room of 3rd Floor, Tower A, China Everbright Center, No. 25 Taipingqiao Avenue, Xicheng District, Beijing, PRC on Friday, 20 December 2019 at 9:30 a.m. and any adjournment

thereof, for the purpose of considering and if thought fit, passing the resolutions set out in the notice convening the Meeting, and voting on behalf of me/us under my/our name as indicated below (Note 4) in respect of the resolutions to be proposed at the

Meeting or any of its adjournment.

Resolutions For (Note 4) Against (Note 4) Abstained (Note 4) Ordinary Resolutions 1. The Resolution on election of Mr. Wu Lijun as a non-executive Director of the eighth session of the Board of China Everbright Bank Company Limited 2. The Resolution on determination of the remuneration of the Chairman of the Board of Supervisors of China Everbright Bank Company Limited in 2018 Dated 2019 Shareholder's Signature (Note 5)

Notes: