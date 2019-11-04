China Everbright Bank : REPLY SLIP FOR THE 2019 THIRD EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

中國光大銀行股份有限公司
China Everbright Bank Company Limited
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock code: 6818)
REPLY SLIP FOR THE 2019 THIRD EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
To: China Everbright Bank Company Limited (the "Company")
I/We (Note 1)
of
|
being the registered holder(s) of (Note 2)
|
|
H Shares
of RMB1.00 each in the capital of the Company, hereby inform the Company that I/we intend to attend or appoint a proxy to attend on my/our behalf the third extraordinary general meeting for 2019 of the Company to be held at the conference room of 3rd Floor, Tower A, China Everbright Center, No. 25 Taipingqiao Avenue, Xicheng District, Beijing, PRC on Friday, 20 December 2019 at 9:30 a.m.
Notes:
-
Please insert full name(s) and address as registered in the register of members in BLOCK CAPITALS.
-
Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s).
-
The completed and signed reply slip should be delivered to the Company's Board of Directors' Office or Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited by hand, by fax or by post on or before Friday, 29 November 2019.
The Company's Board of Directors' Office is located at Room 1015, Tower A, China Everbright Center, No. 25 Taipingqiao Avenue, Xicheng District, Beijing, PRC (Tel: (86 10) 6363 6388, Fax: (86 10) 6363 6713). The address of Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong (Tel: (852) 2862 8555, Fax: (852) 2865 0990).
