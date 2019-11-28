Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  China Everbright Bank Company Limited    601818   CNE100000SL4

CHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK COMPANY LIMITED

(601818)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China Everbright Bank : RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/28/2019 | 08:48am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

中國光大銀行股份有限公司

China Everbright Bank Company Limited

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 6818)

RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT

Mr. Wu Jian, the Executive Vice President of China Everbright Bank Company Limited (the "Company"), has tendered his resignation to the board of directors of the Company on 28 November 2019 due to job adjustment, resigning from the position as the Executive Vice President of the Company.

Pursuant to the Company Law of the People's Republic of China and other relevant laws and regulations and the articles of association of the Company, Mr. Wu Jian's resignation became effective upon the submission of his resignation letter to the board of directors of the Company.

Mr. Wu Jian has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the board of directors of the Company, and there are no matters relating to his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The board of directors of the Company would like to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Wu Jian for his contribution to the Company during his term of office.

On behalf of the Board

China Everbright Bank Company Limited

LI Xiaopeng

Chairman

Beijing, the PRC

28 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Director of the Company is Mr. Lu Hong; the Non-executive Directors are Mr. Li Xiaopeng, Mr. Cai Yunge, Mr. Wang Xiaolin, Mr. Shi Yongyan, Mr. Dou Hongquan, Mr. He Haibin and Ms. Yu Chunling; and the Independent Non-executive Directors are Ms. Fok Oi Ling Catherine, Mr. Xu Hongcai, Mr. Feng Lun, Mr. Wang Liguo, Mr. Shao Ruiqing and Mr. Hong Yongmiao.

Disclaimer

China Everbright Bank Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 13:47:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK COMP
08:48aCHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK : Resignation of executive vice president
PU
11/06CHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securiti..
PU
11/06CHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK : Announcement on approval of qualification of director by..
PU
11/04CHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK : Notification Letter and Request Form to Non-Registered S..
PU
11/04CHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK : Notification Letter and Request Form to Registered Share..
PU
11/04CHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK : Proposed appointment of non-executive director
PU
11/04CHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK : Reply slip for the 2019 third extraordinary general meet..
PU
11/04CHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK : Proxy form for the 2019 third extraordinary general meet..
PU
11/04CHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK : Notice of the 2019 third extraordinary general meeting
PU
10/15CHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK : Announcement on approval of qualifications of directors ..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 134 B
EBIT 2019 85 803 M
Net income 2019 36 852 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,60%
P/E ratio 2019 5,85x
P/E ratio 2020 5,89x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,55x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,51x
Capitalization 207 B
Chart CHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Everbright Bank Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK COMP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 4,27  CNY
Last Close Price 4,20  CNY
Spread / Highest target 46,2%
Spread / Average Target 1,68%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xin Li Chairman-Supervisory Board
Xiao Peng Li Chairman
Hong Lu Executive Director & Vice President
Jun Hao Wu Member-Supervisory Board
Rong Xie Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK COMPANY LIMITED13.51%29 473
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-4.97%178 996
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%55 100
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.0.00%53 615
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD22.35%50 070
QNB-1.89%48 782
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group