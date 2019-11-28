China Everbright Bank : RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

中國光大銀行股份有限公司

China Everbright Bank Company Limited

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 6818)

RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT

Mr. Wu Jian, the Executive Vice President of China Everbright Bank Company Limited (the "Company"), has tendered his resignation to the board of directors of the Company on 28 November 2019 due to job adjustment, resigning from the position as the Executive Vice President of the Company.

Pursuant to the Company Law of the People's Republic of China and other relevant laws and regulations and the articles of association of the Company, Mr. Wu Jian's resignation became effective upon the submission of his resignation letter to the board of directors of the Company.

Mr. Wu Jian has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the board of directors of the Company, and there are no matters relating to his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The board of directors of the Company would like to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Wu Jian for his contribution to the Company during his term of office.

On behalf of the Board

China Everbright Bank Company Limited

LI Xiaopeng

Chairman

Beijing, the PRC

28 November 2019

