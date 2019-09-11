China Everbright : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
CHINA EVERBRIGHT LIMITED
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 165)
OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT
This announcement is made by China Everbright Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
Please refer to the following announcement which has been published by Ying Li International Real Estate Limited ("Ying Li") on the website of Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") on 11 September 2019. As at the date of this announcement, Ying Li is a subsidiary of the Company, whose shares are listed on the Mainboard of SGX-ST.
By order of the Board
China Everbright Limited
Chan Ming Kin Desmond
Company Secretary
Hong Kong, 11 September 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are:
|
Executive Directors:
|
Independent Non-executive Directors:
|
Dr. Cai Yunge (Chairman)
|
Dr. Lin Zhijun
|
Dr. Zhao Wei (Chief Executive Officer)
|
Dr. Chung Shui Ming Timpson
|
Mr. Tang Chi Chun Richard
|
Mr. Law Cheuk Kin Stephen
|
Mr. Zhang Mingao
|
|
Mr. Yin Lianchen
|
REQUEST FOR TRADING HALT::REQUEST FOR TRADING HALT
Issuer & Securities
Issuer/ Manager
YING LI INTERNATIONAL REAL ESTATE LIMITED
Securities
YING LI INTL REAL ESTATE LTD - SG1O24911883 - 5DM
Note: In line with current market practice, all securities related to the trading counter(s) have also been similarly halted.
Stapled Security
No
Announcement Details
Announcement Title
Request for Trading Halt
Date &Time of Broadcast
11-Sep-2019 07:36:14
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Request for Trading Halt
Announcement Reference
SG190911OTHR8JTT
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Hu Bing
Designation
Group Chief Executive Of cer and Executive Director
Effective Date and Time of the event
With Immediate Effect
Reasons for Trading Halt
Pending release of announcement.
