China Everbright : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA EVERBRIGHT LIMITED

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 165)

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

This announcement is made by China Everbright Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Please refer to the following announcement which has been published by Ying Li International Real Estate Limited ("Ying Li") on the website of Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") on 11 September 2019. As at the date of this announcement, Ying Li is a subsidiary of the Company, whose shares are listed on the Mainboard of SGX-ST.

By order of the Board

China Everbright Limited

Chan Ming Kin Desmond

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 11 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are: