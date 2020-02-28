China Everbright : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT - FINANCIAL STATEMENT ANNOUNCEMENT FOR 4TH QUARTER ENDED 31ST DECEMBER 2019 0 02/28/2020 | 07:05am EST Send by mail :

Please refer to the following announcement which has been published by Ying Li International Real Estate Limited ("Ying Li") on the website of Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") on 28 February 2020. As at the date of this announcement, Ying Li is a subsidiary of the Company, whose shares are listed on the Mainboard of SGX-ST. By order of the Board China Everbright Limited Chan Ming Kin Desmond Company Secretary Hong Kong, 28 February 2020 As at the date of this announcement, the Directors of the Company are: Executive Directors: Independent Non-executive Directors: Dr. Cai Yunge (Chairman) Dr. Lin Zhijun Dr. Zhao Wei (Chief Executive Officer) Dr. Chung Shui Ming Timpson Mr. Tang Chi Chun Richard Mr. Law Cheuk Kin Stephen Mr. Zhang Mingao Mr. Yin Lianchen Page 1 of 21 Ying Li International Real Estate Ltd (Company Registration No: 199106356W) Financial Statement Announcement for 4th Quarter ended 31st December 2019 Part 1 - INFORMATION REQUIRED FOR ANNOUNCEMENTS OF QUARTERLY (Q1, Q2 & Q3), HALF-YEAR AND FULL YEAR RESULTS 1(a) A statement of comprehensive income (for the group), together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year. The Board of Directors announces the unaudited results of the Group for the 4th quarter and twelve months ended 31st December 2019. Group 4th Qtr 4th Qtr Increase / Jan to Dec Jan to Dec Increase / 2019 2018 (Decrease) 2019 2018 (Decrease) Restated* Restated* RMB ('000) RMB ('000) % RMB ('000) RMB ('000) % Revenue 80,552 193,523 (58.4%) 358,925 752,631 (52.3%) Cost of sales (47,688) (89,487) (46.7%) (152,061) (455,466) (66.6%) Gross profit 32,864 104,036 (68.4%) 206,864 297,165 (30.4%) Other income 7,824 231,122 (96.6%) 27,307 239,060 (88.6%) Selling expenses (30,179) (31,336) (3.7%) (70,192) (66,783) 5.1% Administrative expenses (56,473) (43,846) 28.8% (140,864) (135,124) 4.2% Change in fair value of investment properties (4,600) 63,814 n.m. (371,690) 63,814 n.m. Change in fair value of other investment (138,201) 128,000 n.m. (138,201) 128,000 n.m. Finance costs (39,833) (50,838) (21.6%) (171,279) (228,195) (24.9%) Other expenses 6,645 (320,698) n.m. (17,440) (514,057) (96.6%) (Loss)/profit before Income Tax (221,953) 80,254 n.m. (675,495) (216,120) 212.6% Taxation - current tax - (66,589) (100.0%) - (75,504) (100.0%) - deferred tax 50,365 31,957 57.6% 149,571 40,296 271.2% (Loss)/profit for the period (171,588) 45,622 n.m. (525,924) (251,328) 109.3% Foreign currency translation differences(at nil tax) (6,434) 778 n.m. (39,687) (31,990) 24.1% Total comprehensive (loss)/profit for the period (178,022) 46,400 n.m. (565,611) (283,318) 99.6% (Loss)/profit attributable to: Ordinary shareholders of the company (171,166) 47,761 n.m. (523,432) (248,159) 110.9% Non-Controlling Interest (NCI) (422) (2,139) (80.3%) (2,492) (3,169) (21.4%) (171,588) 45,622 (476.1%) (525,924) (251,328) 109.3% Total comprehensive (loss)/profit attributable to: Ordinary shareholders of the company (177,600) 48,539 n.m. (563,119) (280,149) 101.0% Non-Controlling Interest (NCI) (422) (2,139) n.m. (2,492) (3,169) (21.4%) (178,022) 46,400 n.m. (565,611) (283,318) 99.6% n.m. - not meaningful *Please refer to Note A in page 7. Page 2 of 21 1(b) A statement of financial position (for the issuer and group), together with a comparative statement as at the end of the immediately preceding financial year. ASSETS Non-current assets: Property, plant and equipment Investment in subsidiaries Investment properties Other investment Deferred assets Total non-current assets Current assets: Development properties Trade and other receivables Amount due from subsidiaries Cash and cash equivalents Total current assets Total assets EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Group Company 31-Dec-19 31-Dec-18 1-Jan-18 31-Dec-19 31-Dec-18 1-Jan-18 RMB ('000) RMB ('000) RMB ('000) RMB ('000) RMB ('000) RMB ('000) Restated* Restated* Restated** Restated** 38,534 42,652 48,493 77 529 979 - - - 2,966,325 2,966,325 2,966,325 4,162,080 4,535,896 4,486,742 - - - 869,799 1,008,000 880,000 - - - 27,529 27,529 27,529 - - - 5,097,942 5,614,077 5,442,764 2,966,402 2,966,854 2,967,304 1,131,959 1,213,135 1,581,157 - - - 490,365 1,663,545 2,934,836 1,562 2,422 1,408,321 - - - 2,812,930 2,313,708 1,295,563 1,002,498 750,510 626,910 150,043 15,488 9,184 2,624,822 3,627,190 5,142,903 2,964,535 2,331,618 2,713,068 7,722,764 9,241,267 10,585,667 5,930,937 5,298,472 5,680,372 Capital and reserves: Capital contribution 4,028,372 4,028,372 4,028,372 4,028,372 4,028,372 4,028,372 Reverse acquisition reserve (2,034,754) (1,993,712) (1,993,712) - - - Statutory common reserve 91,018 91,018 88,588 - - - Convertible bond reserve 42,458 42,458 42,458 42,458 42,458 42,458 Perpetual convertible security 878,970 878,970 878,970 878,970 878,970 878,970 Translation reserve (78,710) (39,023) (7,033) (21,055) (9,470) (17,510) Retained profits/(accumulated losses) 63,724 750,806 1,106,771 (1,177,448) (1,012,302) (553,505) 2,991,078 3,758,889 4,144,414 3,751,297 3,928,028 4,378,785 Non-Controlling interest 12,646 15,138 18,307 - - - Total equity 3,003,724 3,774,027 4,162,721 3,751,297 3,928,028 4,378,785 Non-current liabilities: Deferred taxation 566,459 722,214 762,510 - - - Borrowings 1,518,020 2,157,466 2,820,427 - - 325,997 Total non-current liabilities 2,084,479 2,879,680 3,582,937 - - 325,997 Current liabilities: Trade and other payables 1,104,738 1,241,858 1,640,434 213,568 92,426 155,933 Amount due to subsidiaries - - - 1,490,513 746,480 791,365 Provision for taxation 221,044 209,649 106,913 - - - Borrowings 1,308,779 1,136,053 1,092,662 475,559 531,538 28,292 Total current liabilities 2,634,561 2,587,560 2,840,009 2,179,640 1,370,444 975,590 Tota liabilities 4,719,040 5,467,240 6,422,946 2,179,640 1,370,444 1,301,587 Total equity and liabilities 7,722,764 9,241,267 10,585,667 5,930,937 5,298,472 5,680,372 Please refer to Note A in page 7. ** Please refer to Note B in page 11. Page 3 of 21 Notes to the Statement of Financial Position Trade and other receivables comprise of the following: Group Company 31-Dec-19 31-Dec-18 1-Jan-18 31-Dec-19 31-Dec-18 1-Jan-18 RMB ('000) RMB ('000) RMB ('000) RMB ('000) RMB ('000) RMB ('000) Restated Restated Restated Restated Trade receivables 28,380 55,478 62,425 - - - Other receivables: - Deposit for land acquisition - - 519,748 - - - - Rental deposits 1,057 625 605 874 613 593 - Prepayments 155,860 186,429 189,392 289 1,743 6,405 - Advance placed with contractors, suppliers and 4,978 6,173 32,534 - - - - Refundable deposits 17,001 19,868 43,624 - - - - Proceed receivable from disposal of subsidiaries/land 262,710 1,352,710 2,035,350 - - 1,401,260 - Others 20,379 42,262 51,158 399 66 63 Total receivables 490,365 1,663,545 2,934,836 1,562 2,422 1,408,321 Trade and other payables comprise of the following: Group Company 31-Dec-19 31-Dec-18 1-Jan-18 31-Dec-19 31-Dec-18 1-Jan-18 RMB ('000) RMB ('000) RMB ('000) RMB ('000) RMB ('000) RMB ('000) Restated Restated Restated Restated Trade payables 157,657 320,068 627,285 - - - Other payables: - Other tax payables 50,011 24,877 34,116 30,681 6,511 - - Accrued expenses 281,472 188,339 182,733 182,887 85,915 155,933 - Advance payment from customers 47,492 135,824 333,643 - - - - Rental and other deposits 43,577 67,098 56,509 - - - - Project deposits - 10,000 10,000 - - - - Advances from sub-contractors 14,251 8,815 12,088 - - - - Other payables 510,278 486,837 384,060 - - - Total payables 1,104,738 1,241,858 1,640,434 213,568 92,426 155,933 1(b)(ii) Aggregate amount of group's borrowings and debt securities Group 31-Dec-19 31-Dec-18 01-Jan-18 Secured Unsecured Secured Unsecured Secured Unsecured RMB ('000) RMB ('000) RMB ('000) RMB ('000) RMB ('000) RMB ('000) Borrowings Amount repayable within twelve months 1,134,380 174,399 792,103 343,950 1,092,662 - Amount repayable after twelve months from the reporting date 1,518,020 - 2,157,466 - 2,494,430 325,997 2,652,400 174,399 2,949,569 343,950 3,587,092 325,997 Details of any collateral Secured borrowings refer to borrowings secured against the subsidiaries' development properties, completed development properties for sale, investment properties and cash deposits. In accordance with SFRS(I)-1, the Company has adopted the practice to record loans with repayment periods that falls within its operating cycle as current liabilities. Page 4 of 21 1(c) A statement of cash flows (for the group), together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year. Group 4th Qtr 4th Qtr Jan to Dec Jan to Dec 2019 2018 2019 2018 RMB ('000) RMB ('000) RMB ('000) RMB ('000) Restated* Restated* Operating activities (Loss)/profit before taxation (221,953) 80,254 (675,495) (216,120) Adjustments for: Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 1,287 1,453 4,596 6,178 Amortisation of other non-current assets 1,999 1,503 7,474 5,936 Change in fair value loss/(gain) of investment properties 4,600 (63,814) 371,690 (63,814) Change in fair value loss/(gain) of other investment 138,201 (128,000) 138,201 (128,000) Interest expense 39,833 50,838 171,279 228,195 Interest income (6,163) (567) (15,176) (5,821) Gain on disposal of subsidiaries - (227,933) - (227,933) Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 432 122 434 161 Impairment on other receivables - 312,640 24,224 325,960 Unrealised exchange (gain)/loss (14,522) 27,797 (35,821) 47,830 Operating (loss)/profit before working capital changes (56,286) 54,293 (8,594) (27,428) Change in development properties 16,640 (15,266) 81,176 368,022 Change in trade and other receivables (17,730) 4,720 1,143,821 1,140,550 Change in trade and other payables (37,016) 47,001 (235,660) (354,364) Cash (used in)/generated from operations (94,392) 90,748 980,743 1,126,780 Interest paid (39,320) (77,560) (179,625) (221,089) Interest received 6,163 442 14,964 5,610 Income tax paid (435) (12) (435) (20,698) Net cash(used in)/generated from operating activities (127,984) 13,618 815,647 890,603 Cash flow from investing activities Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (602) (2) (908) (475) Net cash used in investing activities (602) (2) (908) (475) Cash flow from financing activities Repayment of minority interest - - (92,163) - Change in restricted bank balances (4,016) 27,423 (8,342) (204,965) Proceed from loans and borrowings 693,712 - 998,160 252,663 Payment of interest on perpetual convertible securities - - - (93,662) Repayment of borrowings (659,148) (152,438) (1,465,561) (924,190) Net cash generated from/(used in) financing activities 30,548 (125,015) (567,906) (970,154) Net (decrease)/ increase in cash and cash equivalents (98,038) (111,399) 246,833 (80,026) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 5,009 (768) (3,188) (1,339) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 715,731 491,224 379,057 460,422 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 622,702 379,057 622,702 379,057 Restricted cash 379,796 371,453 379,796 371,453 Cash and cash equivalents in the statement of financial position 1,002,498 750,510 1,002,498 750,510 * Please refer to Note A in page 7. Page 5 of 21 1(d)(i) A statement (for the issuer and group) showing either (i) all changes in equity or (ii) changes in equity other than those arising from capitalisation issues and distributions to shareholders, together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year. Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity for the period ended 31 December 2019 Total Reverse Convertible Statutory Perpetual attributable to Non- Group Capital acquisition bonds (equity common convertible Translation Retained Ordinary shareholders Controlling contribution reserve component) reserve security reserve profits of the Company Interest Total RMB ('000) RMB ('000) RMB ('000) RMB ('000) RMB ('000) RMB ('000) RMB ('000) RMB ('000) RMB ('000) RMB ('000) Balance at 31 December 2018-previously stated 4,028,372 (1,993,712) 42,458 91,018 878,970 (62,172) 2,347,351 5,332,285 56,607 5,388,892 Prior years adjustments (Note A) - - - - - 23,149 (1,596,545) (1,573,396) (41,469) (1,614,865) Balance at 1 January 2019-restated 4,028,372 (1,993,712) 42,458 91,018 878,970 (39,023) 750,806 3,758,889 15,138 3,774,027 Total comprehensive loss for the period-previously stated - - - - - 15,368 (17,224) (1,856) (1,055) (2,911) Prior period adjustments - - - - - - (12,157) (12,157) 78 (12,079) Total comprehensive loss for the period - - - - - 15,368 (29,381) (14,013) (977) (14,990) Perpetual convertible securities interest - - - - - - (24,030) (24,030) - (24,030) Balance at 31 March 2019 4,028,372 (1,993,712) 42,458 91,018 878,970 (23,655) 697,395 3,720,846 14,161 3,735,007 Total comprehensive loss for the period - - - - - (28,666) (298,816) (327,482) (478) (327,960) Perpetual convertible securities interest - - - - - - (24,571) (24,571) - (24,571) Balance at 30 June 2019 4,028,372 (1,993,712) 42,458 91,018 878,970 (52,321) 374,008 3,368,793 13,683 3,382,476 Acquisition of non-controlling interest - (41,042) - - - - (51,120) (92,162) - (92,162) Total comprehensive loss for the period - - - - (19,955) (24,069) (44,024) (615) (44,639) Perpetual convertible securities interest - - - - - (24,841) (24,841) - (24,841) Balance at 30 September 2019 4,028,372 (2,034,754) 42,458 91,018 878,970 (72,276) 273,978 3,207,766 13,068 3,220,834 - Total comprehensive loss for the period - - - - (6,434) (171,166) (177,600) (422) (178,022) Perpetual convertible securities interest - - - - - (39,088) (39,088) - (39,088) Balance at 31 December 2019 4,028,372 (2,034,754) 42,458 91,018 878,970 (78,710) 63,724 2,991,078 12,646 3,003,724 - - - - - - - - - - Balance at 31 December 2017-previously stated 4,028,372 (1,993,712) 42,458 88,588 878,970 (14,769) 2,204,600 5,234,507 59,202 5,293,709 Prior years adjustments (Note A) - - - - - 7,736 (1,097,829) (1,090,093) (40,895) (1,130,988) Balance at 1 January 2018-restated 4,028,372 (1,993,712) 42,458 88,588 878,970 (7,033) 1,106,771 4,144,414 18,307 4,162,721 Total comprehensive income for the period-previously stated - - - - - (1,505) 4,690 3,185 134 3,319 Prior years adjustments (Note A) - - - - - 15,872 (22,770) (6,898) (1,088) (7,986) Total comprehensive loss for the period - - - - 14,367 (18,080) (3,713) (954) (4,667) Perpetual convertible security interest - - - - - - (31,123) (31,123) - (31,123) Balance at 31 March 2018 4,028,372 (1,993,712) 42,458 88,588 878,970 7,334 1,057,568 4,109,578 17,353 4,126,931 Total comprehensive loss for the period-previously stated - - - - - (10,033) (34,093) (44,126) (901) (45,027) Prior years adjustments (Note A) - - - - - 388 (23,672) (23,284) 1,132 (22,152) Total comprehensive loss for the period - - - - - (9,645) (57,765) (67,410) 231 (67,179) Perpetual convertible securities interest - - - - - (24,572) (24,572) - (24,572) Balance at 30 June 2018 4,028,372 (1,993,712) 42,458 88,588 878,970 (2,311) 975,231 4,017,596 17,584 4,035,180 Total comprehensive loss for the period-previously stated - - - - - (37,488) (31,865) (69,353) (983) (70,336) Prior years adjustments (Note A) - - - - - (2) (188,210) (188,212) 676 (187,536) Total comprehensive loss for the period - - - - - (37,490) (220,075) (257,565) (307) (257,872) Perpetual convertible securities interest - - - - - (24,841) (24,841) - (24,841) Balance at 30 September 2018 4,028,372 (1,993,712) 42,458 88,588 878,970 (39,801) 730,315 3,735,190 17,277 3,752,467 Total comprehensive income for the period-previously stated - - - - - 1,623 311,825 313,448 (845) 312,603 Prior years adjustments (Note A) (845) (264,064) (264,909) (1,294) (266,203) Total comprehensive income for the period - - - - - 778 47,761 48,539 (2,139) 46,400 Perpetual convertible security interest - - - - - - (24,840) (24,840) - (24,840) Balance at 31 December 2018 4,028,372 (1,993,712) 42,458 91,018 878,970 (39,023) 750,806 3,758,889 15,138 3,774,027 Page 6 of 21 Statement of Changes in Equity of the Company for the period ended 31 December 2019 Convertible Perpetual Company Capital bonds (equity Translation convertible Retained contribution component) reserve security profits Total RMB ('000) RMB ('000) RMB ('000) RMB ('000) RMB ('000) RMB ('000) Balance at 31 December 2018-as previously stated 4,028,372 42,458 (8,576) 878,970 (705,285) 4,235,939 Prior years adjustments (Note B) - - (894) - (307,017) (307,911) Balance at 1 January 2019-restated 4,028,372 42,458 (9,470) 878,970 (1,012,302) 3,928,028 Total comprehensive loss for the period-previously stated - - 15,368 - (17,224) (1,856) Prior period adjustments - - (19,912) - 924 (18,988) Total comprehensive loss for the period - - (4,544) - (16,300) (20,844) Perpetual convertible securities interest - - - (24,030) (24,030) Balance at 31 March 2019 4,028,372 42,458 (14,014) 878,970 (1,052,632) 3,883,154 Total comprehensive loss for the period - - (2,727) - (13,355) (16,082) Perpetual convertible securities interest - - - (24,571) (24,571) Balance at 30 June 2019 4,028,372 42,458 (16,741) 878,970 (1,090,558) 3,842,501 Total comprehensive income for the period - - (1,441) - 6,611 5,170 Perpetual convertible securities interest - - - - (24,843) (24,843) Balance at 30 September 2019 4,028,372 42,458 (18,182) 878,970 (1,108,790) 3,822,828 Total comprehensive loss for the period - - (2,873) - (29,570) (32,443) Perpetual convertible securities interest - - - - (39,088) (39,088) Balance at 31 December 2019 4,028,372 42,458 (21,055) 878,970 (1,177,448) 3,751,297 - - - - Balance at 31 December 2017-previously stated 4,028,372 42,458 (24,383) 878,970 (554,399) 4,371,018 Prior years adjustments (Note B) - - 6,873 - 894 7,767 Balance at 1 January 2018-restated 4,028,372 42,458 (17,510) 878,970 (553,505) 4,378,785 Total comprehensive loss for the period-previously stated - - (18,890) - (12,143) (31,033) Prior years adjustments (Note B) - - 14,225 - - 14,225 Total comprehensive loss for the period - - (4,665) - (12,143) (16,808) Perpetual convertible securities interest - - - (31,123) (31,123) Balance at 31 March 2018 4,028,372 42,458 (22,175) 878,970 (596,771) 4,330,854 Total comprehensive loss for the period-previously stated - - 11,989 - (19,464) (7,475) Prior years adjustments (Note B) - - (9,162) - 1 (9,161) Total comprehensive loss for the period - - 2,827 - (19,463) (16,636) Perpetual convertible securities interest - - - - (24,572) (24,572) Balance at 30 June 2018 4,028,372 42,458 (19,348) 878,970 (640,806) 4,289,646 Total comprehensive loss for the period-previously stated - - 41,232 - (10,352) 30,880 Prior years adjustments (Note B) - - (33,193) - (3) (33,196) Total comprehensive loss for the period - - 8,039 - (10,355) (2,316) Perpetual convertible securities interest - - - - (24,839) (24,839) Balance at 30 September 2018 4,028,372 42,458 (11,309) 878,970 (676,000) 4,262,491 Total comprehensive loss for the period-previously stated - - (18,524) - (3,553) (22,077) Prior years adjustments (Note B) - - 20,363 - (307,909) (287,546) Total comprehensive loss for the period - - 1,839 - (311,462) (309,623) Perpetual convertible securities interest - - - - (24,840) (24,840) Balance at 31 December 2018 4,028,372 42,458 (9,470) 878,970 (1,012,302) 3,928,028 Page 7 of 21 Certain amounts in the comparative information above have been reclassified to conform to the current period Financial Statement due to prior years adjustments and reclassification as set out in Note A and Note B below. Note A: PRIOR YEARS ADJUSTMENTS / RECLASSIFICATIONS IN THE STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION FOR THE GROUP The Company has restated the Statement of Financial Position for the Group, in accordance with SFRS(I) 8 Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors to take into consideration the prior years adjustments ("PYAs") and reclassifications as set out below: IN RESPECT OF THE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION As reported As restated as at 31 as at 31 December 2018 PYAs Reclassification December 2018 THE GROUP RMB ('000) RMB ('000) RMB ('000) RMB ('000) Statement of Financial Position Current Assets Development properties 1,845,275 (640,318) 8,178 1,213,135 Trade and other receivables 2,031,392 (357,071) (10,776) 1,663,545 Capital and Reserves Translation reserve (62,172) (656) 23,805 (39,023) Retained profits 2,347,351 (1,596,545) - 750,806 Non-Controlling Interest 56,607 (41,469) - 15,138 Non-Current Liabilities Deferred taxation 641,795 (136,922) 217,341 722,214 Borrowings 2,166,724 - (9,258) 2,157,466 Current Liabilities Trade and other payables 746,702 573,481 (78,325) 1,241,858 Provision for taxation 170,346 204,723 (165,420) 209,649 Borrowings 1,126,795 - 9,258 1,136,053 As reported As restated as at 1 as at 1 January 2018 PYAs Reclassification January 2018 THE GROUP RMB ('000) RMB ('000) RMB ('000) RMB ('000) Statement of Financial Position Current Assets Development properties 2,099,791 (651,761) 133,127 1,581,157 Trade and other receivables 2,917,625 (22,521) 39,732 2,934,836 Capital and Reserves Translation reserve (14,769) - 7,736 (7,033) Retained profits 2,204,600 (1,097,833) 4 1,106,771 Non-Controlling Interest 59,202 (40,895) - 18,307 Non-Current Liabilities Deferred taxation 634,322 (61,727) 189,915 762,510 Current Liabilities Trade and other payables 1,098,922 404,353 137,159 1,640,434 Provision for taxation 147,048 121,820 (161,955) 106,913 Page 8 of 21 IN RESPECT OF THE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPRESHENSIVE INCOME As Previous Stated 2018 PYAs and Reclassification Restated 2018 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Jan - Dec 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Jan - Dec 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Jan - Dec RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 Revenue 309,549 183,843 146,200 181,461 821,053 (124,987) (31,665) 76,168 12,062 (68,422) 184,562 152,178 222,368 193,523 752,631 Cost of sales (225,048) (99,834) (80,056) (116,813) (521,751) 119,117 11,916 (92,074) 27,326 66,285 (105,931) (87,918) (172,130) (89,487) (455,466) Other income 1,762 4,631 1,545 230,466 238,404 - - - 656 656 1,762 4,631 1,545 231,122 239,060 Selling expense (11,450) (14,105) (22,050) (40,615) (88,220) 2,569 3,494 6,095 9,279 21,437 (8,881) (10,611) (15,955) (31,336) (66,783) Administrative expense (17,176) (55,638) (26,226) (48,168) (147,208) (14,099) 25,332 (3,471) 4,322 12,084 (31,275) (30,306) (29,697) (43,846) (135,124) Finance costs (48,489) (49,831) (54,124) (50,838) (203,282) (17,147) (7,766) - - (24,913) (65,636) (57,597) (54,124) (50,838) (228,195) Other expenses - - - - - 10,688 (30,793) (173,254) (320,698) (514,057) 10,688 (30,793) (173,254) (320,698) (514,057) Foreign currency translation (1,505) (10,033) (37,488) 1,623 (47,403) 15,872 388 (2) (845) 15,413 14,367 (9,645) (37,490) 778 (31,990) differences Non-Controlling interests (NCI) 134 (901) (983) (845) (2,595) (1,088) 1,132 676 (1,294) (574) (954) 231 (307) (2,139) (3,169) Page 9 of 21 IN RESPECT OF THE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS As Previous Stated 2018 PYAs and Reclassification Restated 2018 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Jan - Dec 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Jan - Dec 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Jan - Dec RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 Cash flows from operating activities Profit/(Loss) before taxation 9,148 (30,934) (34,711) 347,307 290,810 (23,859) (29,482) (186,536) (267,053) (506,930) (14,711) (60,416) (221,247) 80,254 (216,120) Interest expense 48,488 49,831 54,124 50,839 203,282 17,147 (17,147) 24,914 (1) 24,913 65,635 32,684 79,038 50,838 228,195 Interest income (764) (3,846) (644) (567) (5,821) 36 (36) - - - (728) (3,882) (644) (567) (5,821) Other expenses - - - - - - - 13,320 312,640 325,960 - - 13,320 312,640 325,960 Unrealised exchange loss/(gain) - - 51,417 (19,004) 32,413 4,721 15,747 (51,852) 46,801 15,417 4,721 15,747 (435) 27,797 47,830 Change in development properties 198,414 10,353 70,243 (24,494) 254,516 (38,524) (11,309) 154,111 9,228 113,506 159,890 (956) 224,354 (15,266) 368,022 Change in trade and other receivables (7,177) 1,124,322 (49,526) 8,635 1,076,254 (3,337) 2,328 69,220 (3,915) 64,296 (10,514) 1,126,650 19,694 4,720 1,140,550 Change in trade and other payables (295,912) (37,832) (128,028) 105,179 (356,593) 71,194 12,516 (23,303) (58,178) 2,229 (224,718) (25,316) (151,331) 47,001 (354,364) Interest paid (41,890) (55,784) (45,855) (52,647) (196,176) (24,913) 24,913 - (24,913) (24,913) (66,803) (30,871) (45,855) (77,560) (221,089) Interest received 735 3,789 520 566 5,610 (37) 37 124 (124) - 698 3,826 644 442 5,610 Cash flow from financing activities Proceed from loans and borrowings 108,348 144,315 - - 252,663 (2,424) 2,424 - - - 105,924 146,739 - - 252,663 Restricted cash 268,113 564,564 398,876 371,453 371,453 - - - (9,636) (9,636) 268,113 564,564 398,876 361,817 361,817 Page 10 of 21 1. Development properties The management accounted for the difference between the budgeted and actual cost (i.e. unit cost per square metre) of the projects developed by the Group, then standardized the timing of revenue and costs of sales recognition. Accordingly, the management made corresponding provisions based on the total variance amounting to RMB393.41 million (1 January 2018: RMB404.85 million). The management has also written down the costs of certain inventories for two projects launched since 2016 amounting to RMB246.91 million (1 January 2018: RMB246.91 million), based on the current net realisable value of the two projects. 2. Trade and other receivables (a) Balance receivable from disposal of subsidiaries/land The Group had previously entered into a sale and purchase agreement ("SPA") for the disposal of two subsidiaries to a third party (the "Buyer") for a consideration of RMB3,285.35 million ("Consideration"). As at the date of this financial statement, the Group has received a total payment of RMB2,710.00 million of the Consideration from the Buyer, with a balance of RMB575.35 million remaining payable by the Buyer. Based on the SPA, the Buyer has the right to deduct from the Consideration in the event of non- fulfillment of certain conditions. The management has accessed the recoverability of the balance Consideration and has made provision for impairment losses amounting to RMB327.75 million (1 January 2018: RMB15.10 million) in relation to the balance Consideration receivable based on the available information at the date of each financial statement. (b) Other receivables In addition, the management recognized impairment on other receivables amounting to RMB29.32 million (1 January 2018: RMB7.42 million). 3. Trade and other payables (a) Provision for litigation liabilities The Company's subsidiary, Chongqing Yingli Real Estate Development Co., Ltd. ("CQYL Real Estate"), is a party to several litigation claims and disputes in People's Republic of China ("PRC") which arose in the previous financial years ("Litigation Matters"). As at the date of this financial statement, while there were certain preliminary judgments made by the courts in PRC in favour of the Group, these Litigation Matters have not concluded as counterparties had filed for appeal against these court judgements. Accordingly, taking into account the information available to the management and the advice obtained from the Group's legal advisers in respect of the potential outcome of the Litigation Matters, the management estimates that the maximum liability faced by the Group as a result of the Litigation Matters could be potentially RMB434.02 million (1 January 2018: RMB270.00 million) (the "Liability"). As it is uncertain at this stage whether CQYL Real Estate would be discharged from any of the liabilities arising from the Litigation Matters, the management has made provisions in respect of the Liability in the financial statement. (b) Other payables The management has also made provisions in relation to the under recognition of liabilities amounting to RMB139.46 million (1 January 2018: RMB134.35 million). 4. Deferred taxation The management recognized additional deferred taxation assets amounting to RMB136.92 million (1 January 2018: RMB61.73 million) based on the temporary differences between the accounting and tax bases arose from the provision liabilities of the Group as well as the writing down of the Group's assets as set out in Note A. 5. Provision for taxation The management has recalculated the provision of Land Appreciation Tax ("LAT") of the projects developed and made additional provisions amounting to RMB131.22 million (1 January 2018: RMB121.82 million) in the related financial period. The management has also provided for the capital gain taxes amounting to RMB73.50 million (1 January 2018: Nil) derived from the disposal of subsidiaries in 2017 and 2018. Page 11 of 21 Note B: PRIOR YEARS ADJUSTMENTS / RECLASSIFICATIONS IN THE STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION FOR THE COMPANY The Company has restated the Statement of Financial Position for the Company, in accordance with SFRS(I) 8 Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors to take into consideration the PYAs and reclassifications as set out below: As reported As restated as at 31 as at 31 December 2018 PYAs Reclassification December 2018 THE COMPANY RMB ('000) RMB ('000) RMB ('000) RMB ('000) Statement of Financial Position Current Assets Trade and other receivables 103,682 (302,056) 200,796 2,422 Amount due from subsidiaries 2,587,709 - (274,001) 2,313,708 Capital and Reserves Translation reserve (8,576) (894) - (9,470) Accumulated losses (705,285) (307,017) - (1,012,302) Current Liabilities Trade and other payables 85,915 6,511 - 92,426 Amount due to subsidiaries 820,341 (656) (73,205) 746,480 As reported As restated as at 1 as at 1 January 2018 PYAs Reclassification January 2017 THE COMPANY RMB ('000) RMB ('000) RMB ('000) RMB ('000) Statement of Financial Position Current Assets Trade and other receivables 1,211,796 - 196,525 1,408,321 Amount due from subsidiaries 1,368,768 - (73,205) 1,295,563 Capital and Reserves Translation reserve (24,383) (894) 7,767 (17,510) Accumulated losses (554,399) 894 - (553,505) Current Liabilities Trade and other payables 69,553 - 86,380 155,933 Amount due to subsidiaries 762,192 - 29,173 791,365 1. Trade and other receivables With referred to Note A(2)(a), the management has made provision for impairment losses amounting to RMB302.06 million (1 January 2018: Nil) on the Consideration receivable. 2. Trade and other payables The management has adjusted the under-provision of withholding tax on the disposal of a PRC subsidiary amounting to RMB6.51 million (1 January 2018: Nil). 1(d)(ii) Details of any changes in the company's share capital arising from rights issue, bonus issue, subdivision, consolidation, share buy-backs, exercise of share options or warrants, conversion of other issues of equity securities, issue of shares or cash or as consideration for acquisition or for any other purpose since the end of the previous period reported on. State also the number of shares that may be issued on conversion of all the outstanding convertibles as at the end of the current financial period reported on and as at the end of the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year Perpetual Subordinated Convertible Callable Securities ("Perpetual Convertible Securities") On 17 October 2014, the Company had issued S$165,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of Tranche 1 Perpetual Convertible Securities and S$20,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of Tranche 2 Perpetual Convertible Securities to Everbright Hero Mauritius Limited, the nominee of Everbright Hero Holdings Limited pursuant to a subscription agreement dated 30 June 2014. Page 12 of 21 The number of shares that may be issued on conversion of the outstanding securities at the end of the period: As at As at 31 December 2019 31 December 2018 No. of shares No. of shares The number of shares that may be issued on conversion of outstanding 581,761,006 581,761,006 securities at the end of the period No conversion of the securities into Shares has taken place since the date of issuance. The Exercise Price of the Convertible Securities is S$0.318 per Share. There were no outstanding share options and share awards granted under the Ying Li Employee Share Option Scheme ("Ying Li ESOS") and Ying Li Performance Share Plan ("Ying Li PSP") respectively as at 31 December 2019 (31 December 2018: Nil). The Company did not hold any treasury shares as at 31 December 2019 (31 December 2018: Nil). None of the subsidiaries held shares in the Company as at 31 December 2019 (31 December 2018: Nil). 1(d)(iii) To show the total number of issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the end of the current financial period and as at the end of the immediately preceding year. The total number of issued shares as at 31 December 2019 was 2,557,040,024 (31 December 2018: 2,557,040,024). 1(d)(iv) A statement showing all sales, transfer, cancellation and/or use of treasury shares as at the end of the current financial period reported on. Not applicable. 1(d)(v) A statement showing all sales, transfer, cancellation and/or use of subsidiary holdings as at the end of the current financial period reported on. Not applicable. Whether the figures have been audited or reviewed, and in accordance with which auditing standard or practice. Not applicable. Where the figures have been audited or reviewed, the auditors' report (including any modifications or emphasis of a matter). Not applicable. 3A Where the latest financial statements are subject to an adverse opinion, qualified opinion or disclaimer of opinion: - Updates on the efforts taken to resolve each outstanding audit issue. Confirmation from the Board that the impact of all outstanding audit issues on the financial statements have been adequately disclosed. This is not required for any audit issue that is a material uncertainty relating to going concern. Not applicable. Whether the same accounting policies and methods of computation as in the issuer's most recently audited annual financial statements have been applied.

The Group has adopted the new/revised SFRS(I)s that are effective for annual period beginning on or after 1 January 2019. Changes to the Group's accounting policies have been made as required, in accordance with the transitional provisions in the respective SFRS(I)s, SFRS(I) Interpretations and amendments to SFRS(I)s.

The following are the new or amended SFRS(I)s and SFRS(I) Interpretations that are relevant to the Group:

The following are the new or amended SFRS(I)s and SFRS(I) Interpretations that are relevant to the Group:

The Group has adopted the new/revised SFRS(I)s that are effective for annual period beginning on or after 1 January 2019. Changes to the Group's accounting policies have been made as required, in accordance with the transitional provisions in the respective SFRS(I)s, SFRS(I) Interpretations and amendments to SFRS(I)s. The following are the new or amended SFRS(I)s and SFRS(I) Interpretations that are relevant to the Group: SFRS(I) 16 Leases SFRS(I) INT 23 Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments Amendments to SFRS(I) 9 - Prepayment Features with Negative Compensation Amendments to SFRS(I) 1-12 Income tax consequences of payments on financial instruments classified as equity

Page 13 of 21 Adoption of SFRS(I) 16: SFRS(I) 16 Leases introduces a single, on-balance sheet lease accounting model for leases. A lessee recognises a right-of-use (ROU) asset representing its right to use the underlying asset and a lease liability representing its obligation to make lease payments. There are recognition exemptions for short-term leases and leases of low-value items. Lessor accounting remains similar to the current standard, i.e. lessors continue to classify leases as finance or operating leases. The Group and the Company have adopted SFRS(I) 16 Leases on 1 January 2019. The adoption of this new standard did not result in substantial changed to the Group and the Company's accounting policies and has no material effect on the amounts reports for the current financial year. Other than the above, the adoption of the above SFRS(I)s, SFRS(I) Interpretations and amendments to SFRS(I)s did not have any significant impact on the financial statements of the Group. If there are any changes in the accounting policies and methods of computation, including any required by an accounting standard, what has changed, as well as the reasons for, and the effect of, the change.

Not applicable. Earnings per ordinary share of the group for the current financial period reported on and the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year, after deducting any provision for preference dividends: -

Based on the weighted average number of ordinary shares on issue; and On a fully diluted basis (detailing any adjustments made to the earnings).

Group 4th Qtr 4th Qtr Jan to Dec Jan to Dec 2019 2018 2019 2018 Restated Restated Earnings per ordinary share: (i) Based on weighted average no. of ordinary shares in issue (RMB per share) (0.067) 0.019 (0.205) (0.097) (ii) On a fully diluted basis (RMB per share) (0.055) 0.015 (0.167) (0.079) Number of shares in issue: (i) Based on weighted ave no. of ordinary shares in issue ('000) 2,557,040 2,557,040 2,557,040 2,557,040 (ii) On a fully diluted basis ('000) 3,138,801 3,138,801 3,138,801 3,138,801 Earnings per ordinary share equals to the Group's profit for the financial periods attributable to the shareholders of the Company divided by the weighted average number of ordinary shares issued during the period under review. Diluted earnings per ordinary share is calculated based on the similar basis as the earnings per share, except that the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding are adjusted for the effects of all dilutive potential ordinary shares. The Company has one category of dilutive potential ordinary shares: perpetual convertible securities, as of 31 December 2019. Net asset value (for the issuer and group) per ordinary share based on issued share capital of the issuer at the end of the: -

current financial period reported on; and immediately preceding financial year.

Group Company 31-Dec-19 31-Dec-18 31-Dec-19 31-Dec-18 Restated Restated Net Asset Value (RMB'000) 3,003,724 3,774,027 3,751,297 3,928,028 Based on existing issued share capital (RMB per share) 1.17 1.48 1.47 1.54 Net Asset Value has been computed based on the number of share issued (000') 2,557,040 2,557,040 2,557,040 2,557,040 Page 14 of 21 A review of the performance of the group, to the extent necessary for a reasonable understanding of the group's business. It must include a discussion of the following: -

any significant factors that affected the turnover, costs, and earnings of the group for the current financial period reported on, including (where applicable) seasonal or cyclical factors; and any material factors that affected the cash flow, working capital, assets or liabilities of the group during the current financial period reported on.

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Due to the nature of the industry that the Group operates in, recognition of revenue from the sale of properties is driven by project hand-over. Consequently, quarterly results may not be a good indication of profitability trend. For the 12 months and quarter ended 31 December 2019 Revenue Group Revenue Increase / Increase / 4th Qtr 4th Qtr Jan to Dec Jan to Dec (Decrease) (Decrease) 2019 2018 2019 2018 RMB ('000) RMB ('000) % RMB ('000) RMB ('000) % Restated Restated Sale of Properties 25,400 138,945 (81.7%) 141,580 543,972 (74.0%) Rental Income 55,152 54,578 1.1% 217,345 208,659 4.2% 80,552 193,523 (58.4%) 358,925 752,631 (52.3%) Revenue for 4QFY2019 declined by 58.4% Y-o-Y, or RMB113.0 million to RMB80.5 million (4QFY2018: RMB193.5 million). The decline was due to a decrease in sale of properties by RMB113.5 million, mainly attributable to lesser office units at Ying Li International Plaza, commercial units at Ying Li International Electrical and Hardware Centre ("Ying Li IEC") being handed over and lower revenue recognised in 4QFY2019. Rental income increased by 1.1% Y-o-Y or RMB0.5 million to RMB55.2 million (4QFY2018: RMB54.6 million), mainly due to a gradual increase in occupancy rates of the rented properties from IFC office and Ying Li IMIX Park Jiefangbei Mall. For the full year 2019, revenue of the Group decreased by 52.3% Y-o-Y, or RMB393.7 million to RMB358.9 million (FY2018: RMB752.6 million). The decline was due to a decrease in sale of properties by RMB402.4 million, mainly attributable to lesser office units at Ying Li International Plaza, residential unit at Lion City Garden, commercial units at Ying Li IEC being handed over and lower revenue recognised in FY2019. Rental income increased by 4.2% Y-o-Y or RMB8.7 million to RMB217.3 million (FY2018: RMB208.6 million), mainly due to a gradual increase in occupancy rates of the rented properties from IFC office and Ying Li International Plaza office. Gross profit Group Gross profit 4th Qtr 4th Qtr Increase / Jan to Dec Jan to Dec Increase / 2019 2018 (Decrease) 2019 2018 (Decrease) RMB ('000) RMB ('000) % RMB ('000) RMB ('000) % Restated Restated Sale of Properties 238 62,356 (99.6%) 39,271 128,423 (69.4%) Rental Income 32,626 41,680 (21.7%) 167,593 168,742 (0.7%) 32,864 104,036 (68.4%) 206,864 297,165 (30.4%) Gross profit of the Group for 4QFY2019 decreased by 68.4% Y-o-Y or RMB71.1 million, to RMB32.9 million (4QFY2018: RMB104.0 million) in tandem with the decrease in revenue. The decrease mainly attributable to the lower gross profit contribution from sales of properties segment which decreased by RMB62.1 million Gross profit for the full year decreased by 30.4% Y-o-Y or RMB90.3 million, to RMB206.9 million (FY2018: RMB 297.2 million). The decrease was due to the decrease in revenue, partially offset by increased in rental income segment's gross profit. Page 15 of 21 Gross profit margin Group Gross profit and margin 4th Qtr 4th Qtr Jan to Dec Jan to Dec 2019 2018 2019 2018 RMB ('000) % RMB ('000) % RMB ('000) % RMB ('000) % Restated Restated Sale of Properties 238 0.9% 62,356 44.9% 39,271 27.7% 128,423 23.6% Rental Income 32,626 59.2% 41,680 76.4% 167,593 77.1% 168,742 80.9% 32,864 40.8% 104,036 53.8% 206,864 57.6% 297,165 39.5% Overall gross profit margin for 4QFY2019 decreased by 13.0%, to 40.8% (4QFY2018: 53.8%), primarily due to lower proportion of revenue contributed by sales of properties income segment. The gross profit margin for FY2019 increased 18.1% Y-o-Y to 57.6% (FY2018: 39.5%). Gross profit from sale of properties increased by 4.1 percentage point due to mix of properties sold, including older completed commercial office properties with higher profit margin that were sold and handed over in FY2019. Other income Group 4th Qtr 4th Qtr Jan to Dec Jan to Dec 2019 2018 2019 2018 RMB ('000) RMB ('000) RMB ('000) RMB ('000) Restated Restated Interest income 6,163 567 15,176 5,821 Advertisement income 347 357 1,324 1,336 Gain on disposal of subsidiaries/land parcel - 227,933 - 227,933 Government grant - - - 5 Others 1,314 2,265 10,807 3,965 7,824 231,122 27,307 239,060 Other income for 4QFY2019 decreased by 96.6% Y-o-Y or RMB223.3 million, to RMB7.8 million (4QFY2018: RMB231.1 million), mainly due to a one-off gain on disposal of land parcel completed in 4QFY2018. Selling expenses Selling expenses in 4QFY2019 remains relatively stable at RMB30.2million (4QFY2018: RMB31.3 million). Selling expenses for FY2019 increased slightly by RMB3.4 million as compared to FY2018 mainly due to an increase in advertising and promotion activities. The increase in selling expenses was in tandem with the increased rental income. Administrative expenses For 4QFY2019, administrative expenses increased by 28.8% Y-o-Y or RMB12.6 million, to RMB56.4 million (4QFY2018: RMB43.8 million), mainly due to higher advisory service, legal and professional fees. Administrative expenses for the full year 2019 increased by RMB5.7 million (4.2% Y-o-Y) as compared to the prior year mainly due to legal and professional fees. Change in fair value of investment properties In the light of weakening property and office rental market in Chongqing in year 2019, Colliers International (Hong Kong) Limited was commissioned to provide an updated, independent valuation on the investment properties held by the group for year 2019. Based on the completed valuation report, the Group recognised a fair value loss of RMB371.6 million in FY2019. Change in fair value on other investment As at 31 December 2019, Cushman & Wakefield Shenzhen Valuation Co., Ltd. Beijing Branch was commissioned to provide an updated, independent valuation on other investment. Based on the completed valuation report, the Group recognised a fair value loss of RMB138.2 million in 4QFY2019 due to the decrease in fair value of Beijing Tongzhou Project following from the tougher policies introduced by local authorities in property sector. Page 16 of 21 Finance costs Finance costs in 4QFY2019 decreased by 21.6% Y-o-Y or RMB11.0 million to RMB39.8 million (4QFY2018: RMB50.8 million), mainly due to a decrease in outstanding loan principal. Other expenses Group 4th Qtr 4th Qtr Jan to Dec Jan to Dec 2019 2018 2019 2018 RMB ('000) RMB ('000) RMB ('000) RMB ('000) Restated Restated Impairment loss on other receivables - 312,640 24,223 325,960 Provision of liabilities on legal cases - 6,241 3,899 164,021 Others 4,698 - 7,007 6,612 Exchange (gain) / loss, net (11,343) 1,817 (17,689) 17,464 (6,645) 320,698 17,440 514,057 For FY2019, Other expenses decreased by RMB496.6 million mainly due to the Group having recognised significant impairment loss on other receivables and provision of liabilities on legal cases in 4QFY2018, no similar expense was incurred in 4QFY2019. Taxation Group 4th Qtr 4th Qtr Increase / Jan to Dec Jan to Dec Increase / 2019 2018 (Decrease) 2019 2018 (Decrease) RMB ('000) RMB ('000) % RMB ('000) RMB ('000) % Restated Restated Income tax - (66,589) (100.0%) - (75,504) (100.0%) Deferred tax 50,365 31,957 57.6% 149,571 40,296 271.2% 50,365 (34,632) n.m. 149,571 (35,208) n.m. n.m. - not meaningful For 4QFY2019 and FY2019, taxation credit increased by RMB85.0 million and RMB184.8 million as compared to 4QFY2018 and FY2018, respectively, mainly due to income tax from gain on disposal of land parcel completed in 4QFY2018 net-off against deferred tax credit recognised as a result of a decrease in fair value of investment properties and other investment. Loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company Group 4th Qtr 4th Qtr Increase / Jan to Dec Jan to Dec Increase / 2019 2018 (Decrease) 2019 2018 (Decrease) RMB ('000) RMB ('000) % RMB ('000) RMB ('000) % Restated Restated (Loss)/profit attributable to: Ordinary shareholders of the Company (171,166) 47,761 n.m. (523,432) (248,159) 110.9% Non-Controlling Interest (NCI) (422) (2,139) (80.3%) (2,492) (3,169) (21.4%) (171,588) 45,622 n.m. (525,924) (251,328) 109.3% n.m. - not meaningful Overall, the Group reported in a loss attributable to the ordinary shareholders of the Company which increased by RMB275.3 million in FY2019 as compared to FY2018, mainly due to a decrease in fair value of investment properties amounting to RMB371.7 million recognised in 2QFY2019 and other investment amounting to RMB138.2 million recognised in 4QFY2019. STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION Total Assets of the Group decreased by 16.4% or RMB1,518.5 million, to RMB7,722.8 million (31 December 2018: RMB9,241.3 million), mainly due to (i) a decrease in fair value of investment properties and other investment for RMB512.0 million, (ii) a decrease in development properties of RMB81.2 million arising from the handover of completed properties to purchasers, (iii) a decrease in trade and other receivables of RMB1,173.2 million arising from consideration on disposal of subsidiaries / land parcel proceed received in 2QFY2019, and offset by an increase in cash and cash equivalents of RMB 252.0 million. Page 17 of 21 The Group's total liabilities decreased by 13.7% or RMB748.2 million, to RMB4,719.0 million (31 December 2018: RMB5,467.2 million), mainly due to (i) a net decrease in bank loan of RMB466.7 million as a result of loan principal repayment, (ii) a decrease in trade and other payables of RMB137.1 million, and (iii) a decrease in deferred taxation liabilities of RMB155.8 million mainly due to a fair value decrease on investment properties and other investment. The Group's total equity decreased by 20.4% or RMB770.3million to RMB3,003.7 million (31 December 2018: RMB3,774.0 million), mainly due to a decrease in retained profits of RMB687.1 million. STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW In 4QFY2019, the decrease in unrestricted cash and cash equivalent of RMB98.0 million was mainly due to: net cash outflows of RMB128.0 million from operating activities; net cash outflows of RMB0.6 million from investing activities; and net cash inflows of RMB30.6 million from financing activities. The net cash outflows from operating activities of RMB128.0 million was mainly attributable to: (i) cash used in operating before working capital changes of RMB56.0 million, (ii) increased trade and other receivables of RMB18.0 million, (iii) net settlement to trade and other payables of RMB37.0 million, and (iv) net interest and tax paid of RMB33.6million, offset by a decrease in development properties of RMB16.6 million. Net cash inflows from financing activities of RMB30.6 million was due to the net proceeds of borrowings amounting to RMB34.6 million, and offset against the net increase in restricted deposits with financial institutions amounting to RMB4.0 million to secure borrowing. Where a forecast, or a prospect statement, has been previously disclosed to shareholders, any variance between it and the actual results.

The results announced are in line with the previous comments by the Board of Directors. 10 A commentary at the date of the announcement of the significant trends and competitive conditions of the industry in which the group operates and any known factors or events that may affect the group in the next reporting period and the next 12 months. Outlook Generally linked to the country's economic growth, the real estate market form an integral part of the domestic economy. Over the past year, China has faced weakening market conditions in the domestic economy and deteriorating external environment, particularly with the US-China trade tensions. Faced with these economic challenges, China's economy grew by 6.1% in 2019, which was the lowest annual growth rate for the past 29 years. With the outbreak of COVID-19, there could be dampening effect on overall China economic growth in 2020. In addition, the Chinese government has implemented new regulations and controls over the past few years to prevent the real estate industry from overheating and facilitate the development of a long-term management mechanism for the real estate market. In Chongqing, where the Group's core real estate business activities are based, it has posted double-digit economic growth for more than a decade, until it fell below 10% in 2017. According to Chongqing Statistics Bureau, Chongqing posted a gross domestic product ("GDP") growth of 6.3% Y-o-Y to RMB 2,361 billion in 2019. The Group currently has two real estate projects in Chongqing that are under development, namely Lion City Garden that is a retail/residential property project and Ying Li International Hardware and Electrical Centre ("IEC") that is a commercial property project. The Lion City Garden is at Phase 2D of development, while the bespoke development IEC project is at Phase 2B. Majority of the buyers of IEC's Phase 1A and Phase 2A have already taken over the ownership of their respective units. The management is also evaluating the options and appropriate timing to develop the unutilised land portions of these two projects. The Group's investment property portfolio comprises of integrated office and retail developments, residential properties and commercial properties. On the office rental segment, the Group continues to focus on retaining existing quality tenants and attracting new tenants by integrated new innovations and creating conducive spaces. On the retail rental segment, the Group continues to closely monitor new retail trends to create new retail concepts with its tenants so that its retail properties continue to be relevant and interesting to its targeted group of consumers at various locations. Page 18 of 21 The Group's investment in Beijing New Everbright Centre, located at Beijing Tongzhou, Phase 1 construction, consisting of 4 SOHO towers, has been completed while two office towers of the Phase 2 construction has been recently completed with part of the retail podium still under construction. One of the officer tower of Phase 2 has been sold with a framework agreement signed while the remaining tower has been put up for sale to prospective buyers as at end December 2019. Phase 3 construction consist of one premium office tower and the remaining part of the retail podium was at the piling stage as of end December 2019. Impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19") Due to the COVID-19 outbreak in China, as announced on 6 February 2020, the Group has temporary closed the three retail shopping malls, except for two supermarkets, under its investment property portfolio in accordance with the latest directives from the Chinese government and local authorities in Chongqing. The re-opening dates of the abovementioned retail shopping malls will be announced in due course. The Group has also instituted precautionary measures to protect the health and safety of its employees, by requiring employees to put face masks at work, conducting temperature checks, contact tracing of employees when they return to work and intensifying the cleaning and disinfecting of common areas. In addition, the Group's employees are advised to work remotely from home unless otherwise required. The Group will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation closely, maintain communications with the relevant authorities in Chongqing and implement additional short-term precautionary measures, if required. As the situation relating to the spread of the COVID-19 remains uncertain, it is currently difficult to ascertain the financial impact it has on the financial performance of the Group. Nevertheless, the Group looks forward to resuming normal operations of its retail shopping malls in Chongqing as soon as it is appropriate to do so. The Company will provide further updates as soon as there are material developments of the situation. 11 Dividend Whether an interim (final) ordinary dividend has been declared (recommended); and No final dividend was declared or recommended. (i) Amount per share. Not applicable.

(ii) Previous corresponding period No final dividend was declared or recommended in the previous corresponding period. Whether the dividend is before tax, net of tax or tax exempt. If before tax or net of tax, state the tax rate and the country where the dividend is derived. (If the dividend is not taxable in the hands of shareholders, this must be stated).

Not applicable. The date the dividend is payable. Not applicable. The date on which Registrable Transfers received by the company (up to 5.00 pm) will be registered before entitlements to the dividend are determined.

Not applicable. If no dividend has been declared/recommended, a statement to that effect and the reasons for the decision.

No dividend has been declared or recommended for the period. In considering whether to recommend a dividend, the Board has taken a conservative view which includes the macro uncertainties, cash flow and working capital requirements, to mitigate financial risks by retaining a low gearing ratio. If the Group has obtained a general mandate from shareholders for IPTs, the aggregate value of such transactions as required under Rule 920(1)(a)(ii). If no IPT mandate has been obtained, a statement to that effect

The Group has not obtained a general mandate from shareholders for IPTs. Page 19 of 21 Negative assurance confirmation on interim financial results under SGX Listing Rule 705(5) of the Listing Manual. Not applicable. Confirmation that the issuer has procured undertakings from all its directors and executive officers (in the format set out in Appendix 7.7) under Rule 720(1).

The Group has procured undertakings from all its directors and executive officers in the format as set out in Appendix 7.7 of the SGX Listing Manual. Part 2 - ADDITIONAL INFORMATION REQUIRED FOR FULL YEAR ANNOUNCEMENT (This part is not applicable to Q1, Q2, Q3 or Half Year Results) 16 Segmented revenue and results for business or geographical segments (of the Group) in the form presented in the issuer's most recently audited annual financial statements, with comparative information for the immediately preceding year Business segments Property Property 31 December 2019 Investment Development Others Total RMB ('000) RMB ('000) RMB ('000) RMB ('000) Revenues 217,345 141,580 - 358,925 Segment result 45,180 (7,129) (35,026) 3,025 Interest expense (24,165) (37,940) (109,174) (171,279) Interest income - - 15,176 15,176 Sublet rental income - - 188 188 Advertisement income 1,324 - - 1,324 Sundry incomes 9,973 - 646 10,619 Changes in fair value of investment properties (371,690) - - (371,690) Changes in fair value of other investment - (138,201) - (138,201) Impairment loss on other receivables - - (24,223) (24,223) Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment - - (434) (434) Loss before tax (339,378) (183,270) (152,847) (675,495) ASSETS Segment assets 4,180,841 2,547,673 966,721 7,695,235 Unallocated assets - - 27,529 27,529 Total assets - - - 7,722,764 LIABILITIES Segment liabilities 2,171,296 681,940 1,213,421 4,066,657 Unallocated liabilities - - 652,383 652,383 Total liabilities - - - 4,719,040 OTHER INFORMATION Capital expenditure - - 908 908 Depreciation - - 4,596 4,596 Page 20 of 21 Business segments Property Property 31 December 2018 Investment Development Others Total RMB ('000) RMB ('000) RMB ('000) RMB ('000) Restated Restated Restated Restated Revenues 208,659 543,972 - 752,631 Segment result 44,643 80,970 (47,658) 77,955 Interest expense (125,776) (46,222) (56,197) (228,195) Interest income - - 5,821 5,821 Government grant - 5 - 5 Sublet rental income - - 365 365 Advertisement income 1,336 - - 1,336 Sundry incomes 3,519 - 81 3,600 Disposal of land parcel/subsidiaries - 227,933 - 227,933 Changes in fair value of investment properties 63,814 - - 63,814 Changes in fair value of other investment - 128,000 - 128,000 Impairment loss on other receivables - (312,640) (13,320) (325,960) Provision of liabilities on legal cases - - (164,021) (164,021) Other expenses - (6,612) - (6,612) Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment - - (161) (161) Loss before tax (12,464) 71,434 (275,090) (216,120) ASSETS Segment assets 4,557,905 3,766,410 861,894 9,186,209 Unallocated assets - - 55,058 55,058 Total assets - - - 9,241,267 LIABILITIES Segment liabilities 2,255,700 1,746,581 665,463 4,667,744 Unallocated liabilities - - 799,496 799,496 Total liabilities - - - 5,467,240 OTHER INFORMATION Capital expenditure - - 475 475 Depreciation - - 6,178 6,178 The Group derived all of its revenue from the PRC and its non-current assets (i.e. investment properties and property, plant and equipment) are mainly located in the PRC. Therefore, no geographical segment information is presented. In the review of performance, the factors leading to any material changes in contributions to turnover and earnings by the business or geographical segments.

Please refer to review of actual performance as disclosed in paragraph 8 of this announcement. Breakdown of sales as follows: - Group Jan to Dec Jan to Dec Increase/ 2019 2018 (Decrease) RMB ('000) RMB ('000) % Restated (a) Sales reported for first half year 137,158 336,740 (59.3%) (b) Operating loss after tax before deducting non-controlling interest reported for first half year (329,652) (76,568) 330.5% (c) Sales reported for second half year 221,767 415,891 (46.7%) (d) Operating loss after tax before deducting non-controlling interest reported for second half year (196,272) (174,760) 12.3% Page 21 of 21 19. A breakdown of the total annual dividend (in dollar value) for the issuer's latest full year and its previous full year as follows: - Ordinary Preference Total Not applicable. 20 Disclosure of person occupying a managerial position in the issuer or any of its principal subsidiaries who is a relative of a director or chief executive officer or substantial shareholder of the issuer pursuant to Rule 704(13). If there are no such persons, the issuer must make an appropriate negative statement Pursuant to Rule 704(13) of the Listing Manual, the Company confirms that there is no person occupying a managerial position in the Company or in any of its principal subsidiaries who is a relative of a director, chief executive officer or substantial shareholder of the Company. BY ORDER OF THE BOARD Hu Bing Group Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director 28 February 2020 Attachments Original document

