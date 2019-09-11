China Everbright : REQUEST FOR TRADING HALT OF YING LI INTERNATIONAL REAL ESTATE LIMITED

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
CHINA EVERBRIGHT LIMITED
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 165)
REQUEST FOR TRADING HALT OF
YING LI INTERNATIONAL REAL ESTATE LIMITED
This announcement is made by China Everbright Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule
13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).
Ying Li International Real Estate Limited ("Ying Li"), a subsidiary of the Company whose shares are listed on the Mainboard of Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"), has announced on 11 September 2019 that Ying Li has requested for the trading in the shares of Ying Li on SGX-ST to be halted with effect from 11 September 2019 pending release of an announcement.
Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.
By order of the Board
China Everbright Limited
Chan Ming Kin Desmond
Company Secretary
Hong Kong, 11 September 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are:
|
Executive Directors:
|
Independent Non-executive Directors:
|
Dr. Cai Yunge (Chairman)
|
Dr. Lin Zhijun
|
Dr. Zhao Wei (Chief Executive Officer)
|
Dr. Chung Shui Ming Timpson
|
Mr. Tang Chi Chun Richard
|
Mr. Law Cheuk Kin Stephen
|
Mr. Zhang Mingao
|
|
Mr. Yin Lianchen
|
