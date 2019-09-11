Log in
CHINA EVERBRIGHT LIMITED

(0165)
China Everbright : REQUEST FOR TRADING HALT OF YING LI INTERNATIONAL REAL ESTATE LIMITED

09/11/2019 | 04:52am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA EVERBRIGHT LIMITED

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 165)

REQUEST FOR TRADING HALT OF

YING LI INTERNATIONAL REAL ESTATE LIMITED

This announcement is made by China Everbright Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule

13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Ying Li International Real Estate Limited ("Ying Li"), a subsidiary of the Company whose shares are listed on the Mainboard of Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"), has announced on 11 September 2019 that Ying Li has requested for the trading in the shares of Ying Li on SGX-ST to be halted with effect from 11 September 2019 pending release of an announcement.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

China Everbright Limited

Chan Ming Kin Desmond

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 11 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are:

Executive Directors:

Independent Non-executive Directors:

Dr. Cai Yunge (Chairman)

Dr. Lin Zhijun

Dr. Zhao Wei (Chief Executive Officer)

Dr. Chung Shui Ming Timpson

Mr. Tang Chi Chun Richard

Mr. Law Cheuk Kin Stephen

Mr. Zhang Mingao

Mr. Yin Lianchen

Disclaimer

China Everbright Limited published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 08:51:07 UTC
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 4 951 M
EBIT 2019 3 517 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,73%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 3,24x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,75x
Capitalization 16 044 M
Technical analysis trends CHINA EVERBRIGHT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 10,70  HKD
Last Close Price 9,52  HKD
Spread / Highest target 26,1%
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shuang Chen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Yun Ge Cai Chairman
Chi Chun Tang Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Zhi Jun Lin Independent Non-Executive Director
Lian Chen Yin Executive Director & Co-Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA EVERBRIGHT LIMITED-31.21%2 046
BLACKROCK INC.9.04%67 839
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-2.74%43 155
UBS GROUP-7.56%41 823
STATE STREET CORPORATION-6.71%21 923
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION11.44%20 301
