CHINA EVERBRIGHT WATER LIMITED

(HETG)
China Everbright Water : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT - VOLUNTARY WINDING-UP OF A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY - APPOINTMENT OF LIQUIDATOR

11/05/2019 | 05:25am EST

Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA EVERBRIGHT WATER LIMITED

中國光大水務有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Hong Kong Stock Code: 1857)

(Singapore Stock Code: U9E)

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

This overseas regulatory announcement is issued pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Please refer to the announcement on "VOLUNTARY WINDING-UP OF A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY - APPOINTMENT OF LIQUIDATOR " which has been published by China Everbright Water Limited (the "Company") on the website of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited on 5 November 2019.

By Order of the Board

China Everbright Water Limited

An Xuesong

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 5 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises: (i) a non-executive director, Mr. Wang Tianyi (Chairman); (ii) two executive directors, namely Mr. An Xuesong (Chief Executive Officer) and Mr. Luo Junling; and (iii) four independent non-executive directors, namely Mr. Zhai Haitao, Mr. Lim Yu Neng Paul, Ms. Cheng Fong Yee and Ms. Hao Gang.

CHINA EVERBRIGHT WATER LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Company Registration No.: 34074)

VOLUNTARY WINDING-UP OF A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY -

APPOINTMENT OF LIQUIDATOR

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Everbright Water Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce that the sole shareholder of True Global Limited (the "Subsidiary"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company incorporated in British Virgin Islands, has passed a resolution appointing a liquidator in connection with the voluntary winding-up of the Subsidiary.

The Subsidiary is no longer carrying on business, and is therefore being voluntarily wound- up as part of the Company's internal restructuring exercise to rationalise and streamline its subsidiaries. The voluntary winding-up of the Subsidiary is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the Company for the financial year ending 31 December 2019.

By Order of the Board

CHINA EVERBRIGHT WATER LIMITED

An Xuesong

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Date: 5 November 2019

China Everbright Water Ltd. published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 10:24:06 UTC
