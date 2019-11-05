China Everbright Water : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT - VOLUNTARY WINDING-UP OF A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY - APPOINTMENT OF LIQUIDATOR

Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
CHINA EVERBRIGHT WATER LIMITED
中國光大水務有限公司
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Hong Kong Stock Code: 1857)
(Singapore Stock Code: U9E)
OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT
By Order of the Board
China Everbright Water Limited
An Xuesong
Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer
Hong Kong, 5 November 2019
CHINA EVERBRIGHT WATER LIMITED
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Company Registration No.: 34074)
VOLUNTARY WINDING-UP OF A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY -
APPOINTMENT OF LIQUIDATOR
The board of directors (the "Board") of China Everbright Water Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce that the sole shareholder of True Global Limited (the "Subsidiary"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company incorporated in British Virgin Islands, has passed a resolution appointing a liquidator in connection with the voluntary winding-up of the Subsidiary.
The Subsidiary is no longer carrying on business, and is therefore being voluntarily wound- up as part of the Company's internal restructuring exercise to rationalise and streamline its subsidiaries. The voluntary winding-up of the Subsidiary is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the Company for the financial year ending 31 December 2019.
By Order of the Board
CHINA EVERBRIGHT WATER LIMITED
An Xuesong
Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer
Date: 5 November 2019
