China Everbright Water : Overseas Regulatory Announcement - Entry into Concession Agreement in relation to Dandong City Waste Water Treatment Plant Phase II Project

Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
CHINA EVERBRIGHT WATER LIMITED
中國光大水務有限公司
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Hong Kong Stock Code: 1857)
(Singapore Stock Code: U9E)
OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT
ENTRY INTO CONCESSION AGREEMENT
IN RELATION TO DANDONG CITY WASTE WATER
TREATMENT PLANT PHASE II PROJECT
This overseas regulatory announcement is issued pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
Please refer to the announcement on "ENTRY INTO CONCESSION AGREEMENT IN RELATION TO DANDONG CITY WASTE WATER TREATMENT PLANT PHASE II PROJECT" which has been published by China Everbright Water Limited (the "Company") on the website of Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited on 27 July 2020.
By Order of the Board
China Everbright Water Limited
An Xuesong
Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer
Hong Kong, 27 July 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises: (i) a non-executive director, Mr. Wang Tianyi (Chairman); (ii) two executive directors, namely Mr. An Xuesong (Chief Executive Officer) and Mr. Luo Junling; and (iii) four independent non-executive directors, namely Mr. Zhai Haitao, Mr. Lim Yu Neng Paul, Ms. Cheng Fong Yee and Ms. Hao Gang.
7. Other Information
The Governmental Authorities are not regarded as "interested persons" of the Company or associates of "interested persons" of the Company under the listing manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited. None of the directors or controlling shareholders of the Company has any interest, direct or indirect, in the Project.
The Concession Agreement was entered into by the parties on an arm's length basis and on normal commercial terms and the Project is of revenue nature and in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Company. To the best of the knowledge, information and belief of the board of directors of the Company having made all reasonable enquiries, the Governmental Authorities are third parties independent of the Company and the connected persons of the Company for the purpose of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
By Order of the Board
CHINA EVERBRIGHT WATER LIMITED
An Xuesong
Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer
Date: 27 July 2020