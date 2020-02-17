Log in
CHINA EVERBRIGHT WATER LIMITED

(HETG)
China Everbright Water : Overseas Regulatory Announcement - Everbright Water Secures Jiangsu Suzhou Wuzhong Chengnan Waste Water Treatment Plant Effluent Upgrading Project

02/17/2020 | 05:32am EST

Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA EVERBRIGHT WATER LIMITED

中國光大水務有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Hong Kong Stock Code: 1857)

(Singapore Stock Code: U9E)

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

EVERBRIGHT WATER SECURES JIANGSU SUZHOU WUZHONG CHENGNAN WASTE WATER TREATMENT PLANT EFFLUENT UPGRADING PROJECT

This overseas regulatory announcement is issued pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Please refer to the attached press release which has been published by China Everbright Water Limited (the "Company" or "Everbright Water") on the website of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited on 17 February 2020.

By Order of the Board

China Everbright Water Limited

An Xuesong

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 17 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises:

  1. a non-executive director, Mr. Wang Tianyi (Chairman); (ii) two executive directors, namely Mr. An Xuesong (Chief Executive Officer) and Mr. Luo Junling; and (iii) four independent non-executive directors, namely Mr. Zhai Haitao, Mr. Lim Yu Neng Paul, Ms. Cheng Fong Yee and Ms. Hao Gang.

China Everbright Water Limited

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Codes: U9E.SG, 1857.HK)

Press Release

Everbright Water Secures Jiangsu Suzhou Wuzhong Chengnan

Waste Water Treatment Plant Effluent Upgrading Project

Singapore and Hong Kong, 17 February 2020 - China Everbright Water Limited ("Everbright Water" or the "Company", stock codes: U9E.SG and 1857.HK) (中国光大水务有限公司), an environmental protection company focusing on water environment management, is pleased to announce that the Company has recently secured Jiangsu Suzhou Wuzhong Chengnan Waste Water Treatment Plant ("Suzhou Chengnan Plant") Effluent Upgrading Project ("Suzhou Chengnan Upgrading Project"), with an investment of approximately RMB109 million.

Suzhou Chengnan Upgrading Project will be invested in, constructed by and operated on a BOT (Build-Operate-Transfer) model. Its concession period (a one-year construction period inclusive) will expire concurrently with Suzhou Chengnan Plant, which has a total designed waste water treatment capacity of 150,000 m3. The said upgrading project will adopt enhanced AAO (Anaerobic-Anoxic- Oxic) and advanced treatment processes to upgrade Suzhou Chengnan Plant. The discharged water will comply with the Discharge Standard of Main Water Pollutants for Municipal Wastewater Treatment Plants and Key Industries of the Taihu Area (DB32/1072-2018) and the "Suzhou Special Discharge Limits".

Mr. An Xuesong, Executive Director and CEO of Everbright Water, said, "Taihu Basin is a plain river network area with well-developedeconomy and high population density. Therefore, environmental protection and ecological conservation are vital to their sustainable development. Over the past few years, Everbright Water has been dedicated to supporting the local ecological and environmental protection. Suzhou Chengnan Upgrading Project will improve the efficiency and quality of waste water treatment at Suzhou Chengnan Plant and as such, this will provide better support to the ecological and environmental protection and management in Taihu Basin. In addition, the project will further solidify Everbright Water's market position in Suzhou and the Taihu Basin area, and serve as a demonstration project to other upgrading projects in the Jiangsu area."

- End-

1

Disclaimer

China Everbright Water Ltd. published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 10:31:08 UTC
