CHINA EVERBRIGHT WATER LIMITED

(U9E)
China Everbright Water : Overseas Regulatory Announcement - Everbright Water Secures Liaoning Dandong Waste Water Treatment Project Phase II

07/27/2020 | 06:06am EDT

Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

EVERBRIGHT WATER SECURES LIAONING DANDONG

WASTE WATER TREATMENT PROJECT PHASE II

This overseas regulatory announcement is issued pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Please refer to the attached press release which has been published by China Everbright Water Limited (the "Company" or "Everbright Water") on the website of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited on 27 July 2020.

By Order of the Board

China Everbright Water Limited

An Xuesong

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 27 July 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises:

  1. a non-executive director, Mr. Wang Tianyi (Chairman); (ii) two executive directors, namely Mr. An Xuesong (Chief Executive Officer) and Mr. Luo Junling; and (iii) four independent non-executive directors, namely Mr. Zhai Haitao, Mr. Lim Yu Neng Paul, Ms. Cheng Fong Yee and Ms. Hao Gang.

Everbright Water Secures Liaoning Dandong Waste Water Treatment

Project Phase II

Singapore and Hong Kong, 27 July 2020 - China Everbright Water Limited ("Everbright Water" or the "Company", stock codes: U9E.SG and 1857.HK) (中国光大水务有限公司), an environmental protection company focusing on water environment management, is pleased to announce that the Company has today entered into a concession agreement with the Housing and Urban-Rural Development Bureau of Dandong City, Liaoning Province, and secured Dandong Waste Water Treatment Project ("Dandong Project") Phase II.

Dandong Project Phase II will be invested in, constructed and operated based on a BOT (Build- Operate-Transfer) model, for a concession period of 30 years (construction period inclusive). It will have an aggregate designed daily waste water treatment capacity of 200,000 m3, the construction and implementation of which will be carried out in multiple stages. The stage 1 of Dandong Project Phase II ("Dandong Project Phase II Stage 1" or "Stage 1"), which will commence construction soon, has a designed daily waste water treatment capacity of 100,000 m3 and commands an investment of approximately RMB265 million. Dandong Project Phase II Stage 1 will adopt the pre-treatment

  • AAO (Anaerobic-Anoxic-Oxic) + advanced treatment process, with the discharged water complying with the national Grade 1A standard according to the Discharge Standard of Pollutants for Municipal Wastewater Treatment Plant (GB18918-2002). Terms and conditions of the remaining stages of Dandong Project Phase II will be determined after the Stage 1 completes construction and commences operation, as and when needed.

Everbright Water currently invests in and holds a total of 26 water projects and undertakes 1 operation and management project, in Liaoning Province and Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. With a total designed daily water treatment capacity over 1,000,000 m3, these projects cover the business areas of municipal waste water treatment, industrial waste water treatment, reusable

1

water and sludge treatment and disposal, and are located in six prefectural-level cities, namely Shenyang, Dalian, Panjin, Anshan, Dandong and Tongliao. Securing Dandong Project Phase II will not only substantially increase the daily waste water treatment capacity of Dandong Project, but also marks Everbright Water's enhancement in its water treatment service capacity in Dandong City and Liaoning Province. This is expected to further improve the Company's market position in the local market, and to lay a solid foundation for the Company to secure other water projects in the northeastern and Inner Mongolia areas.

Disclaimer

China Everbright Water Ltd. published this content on 27 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2020 10:05:17 UTC
