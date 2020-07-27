China Everbright Water : Overseas Regulatory Announcement - Everbright Water Secures Liaoning Dandong Waste Water Treatment Project Phase II

Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA EVERBRIGHT WATER LIMITED

中國光大水務有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Hong Kong Stock Code: 1857)

(Singapore Stock Code: U9E)

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

EVERBRIGHT WATER SECURES LIAONING DANDONG

WASTE WATER TREATMENT PROJECT PHASE II

Please refer to the attached press release which has been published by China Everbright Water Limited (the "Company" or "Everbright Water") on the website of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited on 27 July 2020.

