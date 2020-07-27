China Everbright Water : Overseas Regulatory Announcement - Everbright Water Secures Liaoning Dandong Waste Water Treatment Project Phase II
07/27/2020 | 06:06am EDT
CHINA EVERBRIGHT WATER LIMITED
中國光大水務有限公司
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Hong Kong Stock Code: 1857)
(Singapore Stock Code: U9E)
OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT
EVERBRIGHT WATER SECURES LIAONING DANDONG
WASTE WATER TREATMENT PROJECT PHASE II
Please refer to the attached press release which has been published by China Everbright Water Limited (the "Company" or "Everbright Water") on the website of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited on 27 July 2020.
Everbright Water Secures Liaoning Dandong Waste Water Treatment
Project Phase II
Singapore and Hong Kong, 27 July 2020 - China Everbright Water Limited ("Everbright Water" or the "Company", stock codes: U9E.SG and 1857.HK) (中国光大水务有限公司), an environmental protection company focusing on water environment management, is pleased to announce that the Company has today entered into a concession agreement with the Housing and Urban-Rural Development Bureau of Dandong City, Liaoning Province, and secured Dandong Waste Water Treatment Project ("Dandong Project") Phase II.
Dandong Project Phase II will be invested in, constructed and operated based on a BOT (Build- Operate-Transfer) model, for a concession period of 30 years (construction period inclusive). It will have an aggregate designed daily waste water treatment capacity of 200,000 m3, the construction and implementation of which will be carried out in multiple stages. The stage 1 of Dandong Project Phase II ("Dandong Project Phase II Stage 1" or "Stage 1"), which will commence construction soon, has a designed daily waste water treatment capacity of 100,000 m3 and commands an investment of approximately RMB265 million. Dandong Project Phase II Stage 1 will adopt the pre-treatment
AAO (Anaerobic-Anoxic-Oxic) + advanced treatment process, with the discharged water complying with the national Grade 1A standard according to the Discharge Standard of Pollutants for Municipal Wastewater Treatment Plant (GB18918-2002). Terms and conditions of the remaining stages of Dandong Project Phase II will be determined after the Stage 1 completes construction and commences operation, as and when needed.
Everbright Water currently invests in and holds a total of 26 water projects and undertakes 1 operation and management project, in Liaoning Province and Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. With a total designed daily water treatment capacity over 1,000,000 m3, these projects cover the business areas of municipal waste water treatment, industrial waste water treatment, reusable
water and sludge treatment and disposal, and are located in six prefectural-level cities, namely Shenyang, Dalian, Panjin, Anshan, Dandong and Tongliao. Securing Dandong Project Phase II will not only substantially increase the daily waste water treatment capacity of Dandong Project, but also marks Everbright Water's enhancement in its water treatment service capacity in Dandong City and Liaoning Province. This is expected to further improve the Company's market position in the local market, and to lay a solid foundation for the Company to secure other water projects in the northeastern and Inner Mongolia areas.
