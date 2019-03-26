China Evergrande : ANNOUNCEMENT OF RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
0
03/26/2019 | 05:50am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP中國恒大集團
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 3333)
ANNOUNCEMENT OF RESULTS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
1. Revenue increased by 49.9% to RMB466.20 billion for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the
Year) as compared with 2017.
2. Gross profit increased by 50.5% to RMB168.95 billion for the Year as compared with 2017. Gross profit margin was 36.2%, an increase of 0.1 percentage point.
3. Net profit excluding exchange gains or losses increased by 106.4% to RMB72.21 billion for the Year as compared with 2017. Net profit margin excluding exchange gains or losses was 15.5%, an increase of 4.2 percentage points.
4. Core business profit1increased by 93.3% to RMB78.32 billion for the Year as compared with 2017. Core business profit margin was 16.8%, an increase of 3.8 percentage points.
5. Profit attributable to shareholders increased by 53.4% to RMB37.39 billion for the Year as compared with 2017.
6. Contracted sales during the Year amounted to RMB551.34 billion, representing an increase of 10.1% as compared with 2017. The gross floor area of contracted sales was 52.435 million square meters, representing a growth of 4.2% as compared with 2017. The average price of contracted sales was RMB10,515 per square meter, representing an increase of 5.6% as compared with 2017.
1 Core business profit represents net profit excluding fair value gains on investment properties, exchange gains or losses, fair value gains or losses on financial instruments, gains or losses on disposal of financial instruments, donation and certain non-property development businesses losses.
The board of directors (the''Board'') of China Evergrande Group (the''Company'') is pleased to announce the consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the''Group'') for the year ended 31 December 2018. The annual results have been reviewed by the audit committee of the Company.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Year ended 31 December 20182017
NoteRMB millionRMB million
Revenue
4
466,196
311,022
Cost of sales
7
(297,249)
(198,760)
Gross profit
168,947
112,262
Fair value gains on investment properties, net
4
1,343
8,513
Other gains/(losses), net
5
2,645
(6,022)
Other income
6
6,694
5,547
Selling and marketing costs
7
(18,086)
(17,210)
Administrative expenses
7
(14,813)
(12,176)
Impairment losses on financial assets
4
(137)
(70)
Other operating expenses
7
(5,179)
(5,599)
Operating profit
141,414
85,245
Share of (losses)/gains of investments accounted for using
equity method
4
(874)
1,402
Fair value gains/(losses) on financial assets at fair value
through profit or loss
4
51
(437)
Fair value gains/(losses) on derivative financial liabilities
4
797
(820)
Finance costs, net
8
(14,623)
(7,917)
Profit before income tax
126,765
77,473
Income tax expenses
9
(60,218)
(40,424)
Profit for the year
66,547
37,049
Year ended 31 December 20182017
Note
RMB millionRMB million
Other comprehensive income
(Item that may be reclassified to profit or loss)
Change in fair value of available-for-sale financial assets,
net of tax
-
2,165
Share of other comprehensive income of investments
accounted for using the equity method
81
2,391
Currency translation differences
457
(695)
(Item that may not be reclassified to profit or loss)
Change in fair value of financial assets at fair value through
other comprehensive income, net of tax
(383)
-
Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax
155
3,861
Total comprehensive income for the year
66,702
40,910
Profit attributable to:
Shareholders of the Company
37,390
24,372
Non-controlling interests
29,157
12,677
66,547
37,049
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
Shareholders of the Company
37,502
27,432
Non-controlling interests
29,200
13,478
66,702
40,910
Earnings per share for profit attributable to shareholders of
the Company for the year (expressed in RMB per share)
-Basic earnings per share
10
2.849
1.833
-Diluted earnings per share
10
2.765
1.795
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
31 December
31 December
2018
2017
Note
RMB million
RMB million
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
40,794
32,898
Land use rights
9,466
7,935
Investment properties
162,322
151,950
Goodwill
1,595
1,402
Intangible assets
424
253
Trade and other receivables
12
6,029
4,352
Prepayments
13
1,677
1,202
Investments accounted for using equity method
67,046
30,376
Financial assets at fair value through other
comprehensive income
1,570
-
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
8,965
-
Available-for-sale financial assets
-
4,565
Deferred income tax assets
4,389
3,872
304,277
238,805
Current assets
Inventories
-
126
Available-for-sale financial assets
-
1,520
Properties under development
971,802
851,363
Completed properties held for sale
121,971
102,158
Trade and other receivables
12
123,141
120,782
Contract costs
3,587
-
Prepayments
13
138,752
146,923
Income tax recoverable
11,116
9,203
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
China Evergrande Group published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 09:49:16 UTC