China Evergrande : ANNOUNCEMENT OF RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP 中 國 恒 大 集 團

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3333)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF RESULTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

1. Revenue increased by 49.9% to RMB466.20 billion for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the

Year) as compared with 2017.

2. Gross profit increased by 50.5% to RMB168.95 billion for the Year as compared with 2017. Gross profit margin was 36.2%, an increase of 0.1 percentage point.

3. Net profit excluding exchange gains or losses increased by 106.4% to RMB72.21 billion for the Year as compared with 2017. Net profit margin excluding exchange gains or losses was 15.5%, an increase of 4.2 percentage points.

4. Core business profit1 increased by 93.3% to RMB78.32 billion for the Year as compared with 2017. Core business profit margin was 16.8%, an increase of 3.8 percentage points.

5. Profit attributable to shareholders increased by 53.4% to RMB37.39 billion for the Year as compared with 2017.

6. Contracted sales during the Year amounted to RMB551.34 billion, representing an increase of 10.1% as compared with 2017. The gross floor area of contracted sales was 52.435 million square meters, representing a growth of 4.2% as compared with 2017. The average price of contracted sales was RMB10,515 per square meter, representing an increase of 5.6% as compared with 2017.

1 Core business profit represents net profit excluding fair value gains on investment properties, exchange gains or losses, fair value gains or losses on financial instruments, gains or losses on disposal of financial instruments, donation and certain non-property development businesses losses.

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of China Evergrande Group (the ''Company'') is pleased to announce the consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the ''Group'') for the year ended 31 December 2018. The annual results have been reviewed by the audit committee of the Company.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Year ended 31 December 2018 2017

NoteRMB million RMB million

Revenue 4 466,196 311,022 Cost of sales 7 (297,249) (198,760) Gross profit 168,947 112,262 Fair value gains on investment properties, net 4 1,343 8,513 Other gains/(losses), net 5 2,645 (6,022) Other income 6 6,694 5,547 Selling and marketing costs 7 (18,086) (17,210) Administrative expenses 7 (14,813) (12,176) Impairment losses on financial assets 4 (137) (70) Other operating expenses 7 (5,179) (5,599) Operating profit 141,414 85,245 Share of (losses)/gains of investments accounted for using equity method 4 (874) 1,402 Fair value gains/(losses) on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 4 51 (437) Fair value gains/(losses) on derivative financial liabilities 4 797 (820) Finance costs, net 8 (14,623) (7,917) Profit before income tax 126,765 77,473 Income tax expenses 9 (60,218) (40,424) Profit for the year 66,547 37,049

Year ended 31 December 2018 2017

Note

RMB million RMB million

Other comprehensive income

(Item that may be reclassified to profit or loss)

Change in fair value of available-for-sale financial assets,

net of tax - 2,165 Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for using the equity method 81 2,391 Currency translation differences 457 (695) (Item that may not be reclassified to profit or loss) Change in fair value of financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income, net of tax (383) - Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax 155 3,861 Total comprehensive income for the year 66,702 40,910 Profit attributable to: Shareholders of the Company 37,390 24,372 Non-controlling interests 29,157 12,677 66,547 37,049 Total comprehensive income attributable to: Shareholders of the Company 37,502 27,432 Non-controlling interests 29,200 13,478 66,702 40,910 Earnings per share for profit attributable to shareholders of the Company for the year (expressed in RMB per share) - Basic earnings per share 10 2.849 1.833 - Diluted earnings per share 10 2.765 1.795

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

31 December 31 December 2018 2017 Note RMB million RMB million ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 40,794 32,898 Land use rights 9,466 7,935 Investment properties 162,322 151,950 Goodwill 1,595 1,402 Intangible assets 424 253 Trade and other receivables 12 6,029 4,352 Prepayments 13 1,677 1,202 Investments accounted for using equity method 67,046 30,376 Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 1,570 - Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 8,965 - Available-for-sale financial assets - 4,565 Deferred income tax assets 4,389 3,872 304,277 238,805 Current assets Inventories - 126 Available-for-sale financial assets - 1,520 Properties under development 971,802 851,363 Completed properties held for sale 121,971 102,158 Trade and other receivables 12 123,141 120,782 Contract costs 3,587 - Prepayments 13 138,752 146,923 Income tax recoverable 11,116 9,203 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 1,173 3,150 Restricted cash 74,845 135,714 Cash and cash equivalents 129,364 152,008 1,575,751 1,522,947 Total assets 1,880,028 1,761,752