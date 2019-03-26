Log in
China Evergrande : ANNOUNCEMENT OF RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

03/26/2019 | 05:50am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3333)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF RESULTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • 1. Revenue increased by 49.9% to RMB466.20 billion for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the

  • Year) as compared with 2017.

  • 2. Gross profit increased by 50.5% to RMB168.95 billion for the Year as compared with 2017. Gross profit margin was 36.2%, an increase of 0.1 percentage point.

  • 3. Net profit excluding exchange gains or losses increased by 106.4% to RMB72.21 billion for the Year as compared with 2017. Net profit margin excluding exchange gains or losses was 15.5%, an increase of 4.2 percentage points.

  • 4. Core business profit1 increased by 93.3% to RMB78.32 billion for the Year as compared with 2017. Core business profit margin was 16.8%, an increase of 3.8 percentage points.

  • 5. Profit attributable to shareholders increased by 53.4% to RMB37.39 billion for the Year as compared with 2017.

  • 6. Contracted sales during the Year amounted to RMB551.34 billion, representing an increase of 10.1% as compared with 2017. The gross floor area of contracted sales was 52.435 million square meters, representing a growth of 4.2% as compared with 2017. The average price of contracted sales was RMB10,515 per square meter, representing an increase of 5.6% as compared with 2017.

1 Core business profit represents net profit excluding fair value gains on investment properties, exchange gains or losses, fair value gains or losses on financial instruments, gains or losses on disposal of financial instruments, donation and certain non-property development businesses losses.

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of China Evergrande Group (the ''Company'') is pleased to announce the consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the ''Group'') for the year ended 31 December 2018. The annual results have been reviewed by the audit committee of the Company.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Year ended 31 December 2018 2017

NoteRMB million RMB million

Revenue

4

466,196

311,022

Cost of sales

7

(297,249)

(198,760)

Gross profit

168,947

112,262

Fair value gains on investment properties, net

4

1,343

8,513

Other gains/(losses), net

5

2,645

(6,022)

Other income

6

6,694

5,547

Selling and marketing costs

7

(18,086)

(17,210)

Administrative expenses

7

(14,813)

(12,176)

Impairment losses on financial assets

4

(137)

(70)

Other operating expenses

7

(5,179)

(5,599)

Operating profit

141,414

85,245

Share of (losses)/gains of investments accounted for using

equity method

4

(874)

1,402

Fair value gains/(losses) on financial assets at fair value

through profit or loss

4

51

(437)

Fair value gains/(losses) on derivative financial liabilities

4

797

(820)

Finance costs, net

8

(14,623)

(7,917)

Profit before income tax

126,765

77,473

Income tax expenses

9

(60,218)

(40,424)

Profit for the year

66,547

37,049

Year ended 31 December 2018 2017

Note

RMB million RMB million

Other comprehensive income

(Item that may be reclassified to profit or loss)

Change in fair value of available-for-sale financial assets,

net of tax

-

2,165

Share of other comprehensive income of investments

accounted for using the equity method

81

2,391

Currency translation differences

457

(695)

(Item that may not be reclassified to profit or loss)

Change in fair value of financial assets at fair value through

other comprehensive income, net of tax

(383)

-

Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax

155

3,861

Total comprehensive income for the year

66,702

40,910

Profit attributable to:

Shareholders of the Company

37,390

24,372

Non-controlling interests

29,157

12,677

66,547

37,049

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

Shareholders of the Company

37,502

27,432

Non-controlling interests

29,200

13,478

66,702

40,910

Earnings per share for profit attributable to shareholders of

the Company for the year (expressed in RMB per share)

- Basic earnings per share

10

2.849

1.833

- Diluted earnings per share

10

2.765

1.795

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

31 December

31 December

2018

2017

Note

RMB million

RMB million

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

40,794

32,898

Land use rights

9,466

7,935

Investment properties

162,322

151,950

Goodwill

1,595

1,402

Intangible assets

424

253

Trade and other receivables

12

6,029

4,352

Prepayments

13

1,677

1,202

Investments accounted for using equity method

67,046

30,376

Financial assets at fair value through other

comprehensive income

1,570

-

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

8,965

-

Available-for-sale financial assets

-

4,565

Deferred income tax assets

4,389

3,872

304,277

238,805

Current assets

Inventories

-

126

Available-for-sale financial assets

-

1,520

Properties under development

971,802

851,363

Completed properties held for sale

121,971

102,158

Trade and other receivables

12

123,141

120,782

Contract costs

3,587

-

Prepayments

13

138,752

146,923

Income tax recoverable

11,116

9,203

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

1,173

3,150

Restricted cash

74,845

135,714

Cash and cash equivalents

129,364

152,008

1,575,751

1,522,947

Total assets

1,880,028

1,761,752

31 December

31 December

2018

2017

Note

RMB million

RMB million

EQUITY

Capital and reserves attributable to shareholders

of the Company

Share capital and premium

1,205

1,270

Other reserves

65,998

57,292

Retained earnings

65,792

56,210

132,995

114,772

Non-controlling interests

175,631

127,436

Total equity

308,626

242,208

LIABILITIES

Non-current liabilities

Borrowings

354,857

376,244

Derivative financial liabilities

5,647

2,840

Other payables

14

1,543

4,049

Deferred income tax liabilities

49,899

51,556

411,946

434,689

Current liabilities

Borrowings

318,285

356,381

Trade and other payables

14

554,313

399,459

Contract liabilities

185,586

-

Receipt in advance from customers

-

267,555

Current income tax liabilities

101,272

61,460

1,159,456

1,084,855

Total liabilities

1,571,402

1,519,544

Total equity and liabilities

1,880,028

1,761,752

Disclaimer

China Evergrande Group published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 09:49:16 UTC
