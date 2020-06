China Evergrande : Contracted Sales Rose 13% in May

By Martin Mou



China Evergrande Group said Tuesday that its contracted property sales in May rose 13% from a year earlier, as the Chinese developer continues to record higher monthly sales.

Contracted property sales for May was 60.22 billion yuan ($8.45 billion), while sales for the January-May period increased 18% to CNY272.79 billion, the company said.

Contracted sales for China Evergrande, one of China's largest developers, rose 12% to CNY65.21 billion in April.

