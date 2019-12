By Martin Mou

China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) said Monday that its November contracted property sales rose 8.8% from a year earlier to 37.06 billion yuan ($5.27 billion).

However, last month's sales fell sharply from CNY90.30 billion in October, typically the peak season in China's property market.

