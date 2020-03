By Martin Mou



China Evergrande Group, one of China's largest property developers, said on Sunday that it expects its 2019 net profit to fall 50% to 33.5 billion yuan ($4.72 billion).

The developer said the fall in profit was mainly due to the clearance of properties that had lowered the group's unit sales price.

China Evergrande also said it expects net profit from its core business to decrease 48% to CNY40.8 billion.

