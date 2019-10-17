Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China Evergrande Group    3333   KYG2119W1069

CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP

(3333)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China Evergrande : Loosened lending rules in Hong Kong stoke optimism for small apartment sales

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 04:06am EDT
Discounted sale prices for residential flats are displayed at a property agency in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Relaxed mortgage rules in Hong Kong that allow buyers to take on bigger loans will drive small-to-medium flat sales, property agents say, with the changes already prompting some sales.

Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam on Wednesday expanded borrowers' power by reducing the size of down payments required for home purchases as part of a slew of measures aimed at alleviating the city's housing shortage.

Under the Mortgage Insurance Programme, borrowers can carry a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) as high as 90% on properties worth up to HK$8 million ($1 million). Before, such a high ratio was only permitted on properties worth half as much.

Borrowers can get an LTV of 80% on properties worth as much as HK$10 million, previously capped at HK$6 million.

This means prospective home buyers will not need so much money up front; for example, the down payment on an HK$8 million home will fall to HK$800,000 from HK$3.2 million.

"Last evening, our agents sold three apartments in Fanling (in the New Territories), which was a lot because there haven't been 3 transactions for a whole month," said Centaline Property Agency Asia Pacific residential chief executive Louis Chan.

He said that the transactions ranged from HK$4 million to HK$6 million and that the buyers hastened their decision after Lam's announcement. The sellers also cut their price by 2-3%.

"The new mortgage policy will help the secondary market for flats below HK$10 million," Chan said. "In the last 8 years the demand for this segment has been suppressed by the restrictive policies and the transaction volumes have been very low."

Previously, buyers were more likely to consider new homes, for which developers provided high LTV loans.

Sammy Po, residential chief executive of property agency Midland Hong Kong, said that about 10% of sellers of apartments valued below HK$8 million were raising their price by 3-5%, and that he expected a 2-3% price rise in small to mid-sized apartments in the fourth quarter.

Property developers plan to push out new launches faster on the news, with China Evergrande Group expected to release the price list for its new development this week.

Midland's Chan, however, stuck with his original forecast of a 5% decline in home prices over the rest of the year, as the current protests and trade tensions between the U.S. and China weigh on the market.

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Gerry Doyle)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP 4.01% 18.66 End-of-day quote.-21.10%
MIDLAND HOLDINGS LIMITED 14.14% 1.13 End-of-day quote.-24.67%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
04:06aCHINA EVERGRANDE : Loosened lending rules in Hong Kong stoke optimism for small ..
RE
10/03CHINA EVERGRANDE : Stock Rises 6.2% After September Property Sales Jump
DJ
10/03CHINA EVERGRANDE : September Contracted Property Sales Rise 74% on Month
DJ
10/03CHINA EVERGRANDE : Unaudited operating statistics of properties of the group for..
PU
09/05CHINA EVERGRANDE : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities fo..
PU
09/03CHINA EVERGRANDE : Unaudited operating statistics of properties of the group for..
PU
08/28CHINA EVERGRANDE : 1st Half Net Profit Plunged 52%
DJ
08/11China Evergrande Shares Fall 2.9% After Profit Warning
DJ
08/05CHINA EVERGRANDE : Unaudited operating statistics of properties of the group for..
PU
07/30China probes small bank shareholdings as risk worries persist
RE
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 575 B
EBIT 2019 155 B
Net income 2019 52 009 M
Debt 2019 515 B
Yield 2019 10,9%
P/E ratio 2019 4,83x
P/E ratio 2020 4,28x
EV / Sales2019 1,32x
EV / Sales2020 1,03x
Capitalization 245 B
Chart CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
Duration : Period :
China Evergrande Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 25,42  HKD
Last Close Price 18,66  HKD
Spread / Highest target 101%
Spread / Average Target 36,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hai Jun Xia Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shou Ming Shi President
Ka Yan Hui Chairman
Da Rong Pan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Dong Feng Chen Head-Information
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-21.10%31 228
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.--.--%42 914
VONOVIA SE20.56%28 634
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU IND ZN HLDG COLTD--.--%21 948
VINGROUP JSC--.--%16 132
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-14.20%13 658
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group