China Evergrande : PROPOSED ADDITIONAL ISSUE OF US$ DENOMINATED SENIOR NOTES

ABSENT REGISTRATION EXCEPT PURSUANT TO AN EXEMPTION FROM, OR IN TRANSACTION NOT SUBJECT TO, THE REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS OF THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT.
NONE OF THE ADDITIONAL NOTES WILL BE OFFERED TO THE PUBLIC IN HONG KONG.
REASONS FOR THE ADDITIONAL NOTES ISSUE
The Company was founded in 1996 in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, and gradually developed into
alarge-scalediversified group with ''properties for the people'' as its core foundation, cultural tourism and healthcare as supplemental growth businesses and high-tech industry as its emerging segment. It ranked 230th in the Fortune Global 500 in 2018. In recent years, the Company steadfastly transformed its development model from ''large scale'' to ''scale+profitability''; and shifted its operating model from ''three-high,one-low'', namely high debt, high leverage, high cost and low turnover, to ''three- low, one-high'', namely low debt, low leverage, low cost and high turnover, achieving remarkable results.
The Notes Issue is being undertaken by the Group to refinance existing indebtedness and for capital expenditures of the Group, with the remainder for general corporate purposes.
LISTING
The Original Notes are listed on the SGX-ST. Applications will be made to the SGX-ST for the listing and quotation of the Additional Notes on the SGX-ST. The SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the correctness of any of the statements made, opinions expressed or reports contained herein. Approval in- principle from, admission to the Official List of, and the listing and quotation of the Additional Notes on, the SGX-ST are not to be taken as an indication of the merits of the offering, the Company, the Subsidiary Guarantors, the JV Subsidiary Guarantors (if any) or any of their respective associated companies (if any).
GENERAL
As no binding agreement in relation to the Additional Notes Issue has been entered into as at the date of this announcement, the Additional Notes Issue may or may not materialise. Investors and shareholders of the Company are reminded to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.
Further announcement in respect of the Additional Notes Issue will be made by the Company should the Purchase Agreement be signed.