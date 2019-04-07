China Evergrande : PROPOSED ISSUANCE OF US$ DENOMINATED SENIOR NOTES AND AUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF THE COMPANY FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. Neither this announcement nor anything herein forms the basis for any contract or commitment whatsoever. Neither this announcement nor any copy hereof may be taken into or distributed in the United States or to U.S. persons. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or outside of the United States to any U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration. No public offer of securities is to be made by the Company in the United States or to U.S. persons.

CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP

中 國 恒 大 集 團

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3333)

PROPOSED ISSUANCE OF US$ DENOMINATED SENIOR NOTES

AND

AUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF THE COMPANY

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

I.PROPOSED NOTES ISSUE

The Company proposes to conduct an international offering of US$-denominated senior notes.

Details of the Proposed Notes Issue, including the aggregate principal amount, the offer price and interest rates for the Notes will be determined through a book-building exercise conducted by Credit Suisse, Bank of China, CEB International, Deutsche Bank, Haitong International and UBS as the joint global coordinators, joint lead managers and joint bookrunners. Upon finalising the terms and conditions of the Notes, it is expected that Credit Suisse, Bank of China, CEB International, Deutsche Bank, Haitong International and UBS as the initial purchasers, the Company and the Subsidiary Guarantors will enter into the Purchase Agreement. The pricing and completion of the Proposed Notes Issue is subject to market conditions and investor interests.

THE NOTES HAVE NOT BEEN, AND WILL NOT BE, REGISTERED UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT. THE NOTES ARE BEING OFFERED OUTSIDE THE UNITED STATES TO NON-U.S. PERSONS IN COMPLIANCE WITH REGULATIONS S UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT AND WILL NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OR TO OR FOR THE ACCOUNT OR BENEFIT OF ANY U.S. PERSON ABSENT REGISTRATION EXCEPT PURSUANT TO AN EXEMPTION FROM, OR IN TRANSACTION NOT SUBJECT TO, THE REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS OF THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT.