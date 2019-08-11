Log in
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP

(3333)
China Evergrande : Shares Fall 2.9% After Profit Warning

08/11/2019

By Martin Mou

China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) shares are down 2.9% at $18.52 Hong Kong dollars (US$2.36) in morning trade after the company issued a profit warning on Friday.

The Chinese developer said it expects net profit for the six months ended June 30 to fall about 49% to around 27 billion yuan (US$3.82 billion), mainly due to a decrease in the floor area of properties delivered.

Still, contracted sales for the six months were comparable to those of the same period last year, China Evergrande said.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP -2.46% 19.06 End-of-day quote.-19.41%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.17% 7.0897 Delayed Quote.3.32%
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 652 B
EBIT 2019 187 B
Net income 2019 60 330 M
Debt 2019 480 B
Yield 2019 12,8%
P/E ratio 2019 4,20x
P/E ratio 2020 3,82x
EV / Sales2019 1,12x
EV / Sales2020 1,02x
Capitalization 250 B
Managers
NameTitle
Hai Jun Xia Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shou Ming Shi President
Ka Yan Hui Chairman
Da Rong Pan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Dong Feng Chen Head-Information
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-19.41%31 905
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.81%41 382
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-5.97%35 204
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED2.49%27 307
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD0.83%26 400
MITSUBISHI ESTATE CO LTD18.24%26 097
