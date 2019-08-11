China Evergrande : Shares Fall 2.9% After Profit Warning

By Martin Mou



China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) shares are down 2.9% at $18.52 Hong Kong dollars (US$2.36) in morning trade after the company issued a profit warning on Friday.

The Chinese developer said it expects net profit for the six months ended June 30 to fall about 49% to around 27 billion yuan (US$3.82 billion), mainly due to a decrease in the floor area of properties delivered.

Still, contracted sales for the six months were comparable to those of the same period last year, China Evergrande said.

