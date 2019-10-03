Log in
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP

(3333)
China Evergrande : Stock Rises 6.2% After September Property Sales Jump

10/03/2019

By Ben Otto

China Evergrande Group shares rose as high as 6.2% in morning trade after the company posted contracted property sales of 83.11 billion yuan (US$11.63 billion) in September.

China Evergrande, one of China's largest property developers by market value, said late Thursday that the September property sales were 74% higher on month and 32% higher on year. Contracted property sales are often watched by investors as an indicator of a company's financial health.

Shares on Friday rose as high as HK$17.74, adding HK$13.65 billion (US$1.74 billion) to the company's market capitalization.

Shares of Country Garden Holdings, another large Chinese property developer, rose as much as 4.6% in morning trade on news that it posted contracted property sales of CNY51.58 billion in September, a 40% on-year jump.

Write to Ben Otto at ben.otto@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP -1.07% 16.7 End-of-day quote.-29.39%
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED 1.41% 10.1 End-of-day quote.5.10%
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 555 B
EBIT 2019 147 B
Net income 2019 49 153 M
Debt 2019 515 B
Yield 2019 12,2%
P/E ratio 2019 4,53x
P/E ratio 2020 3,83x
EV / Sales2019 1,32x
EV / Sales2020 0,99x
Capitalization 219 B
Managers
NameTitle
Hai Jun Xia Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shou Ming Shi President
Ka Yan Hui Chairman
Da Rong Pan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Dong Feng Chen Head-Information
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-29.39%27 961
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.--.--%40 729
VONOVIA SE16.39%27 525
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU IND ZN HLDG COLTD--.--%20 536
VINGROUP JSC--.--%16 381
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-17.65%13 135
