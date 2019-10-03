China Evergrande : Stock Rises 6.2% After September Property Sales Jump

By Ben Otto



China Evergrande Group shares rose as high as 6.2% in morning trade after the company posted contracted property sales of 83.11 billion yuan (US$11.63 billion) in September.

China Evergrande, one of China's largest property developers by market value, said late Thursday that the September property sales were 74% higher on month and 32% higher on year. Contracted property sales are often watched by investors as an indicator of a company's financial health.

Shares on Friday rose as high as HK$17.74, adding HK$13.65 billion (US$1.74 billion) to the company's market capitalization.

Shares of Country Garden Holdings, another large Chinese property developer, rose as much as 4.6% in morning trade on news that it posted contracted property sales of CNY51.58 billion in September, a 40% on-year jump.

