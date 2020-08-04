Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  China Evergrande Group    3333   KYG2119W1069

CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP

(3333)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Evergrande : UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS OF PROPERTIES OF THE GROUP FOR JULY 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/04/2020 | 04:33am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP

中 國 恒 大 集 團

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3333)

UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS OF

PROPERTIES OF THE GROUP FOR JULY 2020

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of China Evergrande Group (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') is pleased to announce that the Group's contracted sales of properties for the month of July 2020 amounted to approximately RMB50.3 billion, representing an increase of approximately 24.4% from the same period last year; the contracted sales area for the month was approximately 5.387 million square meters, representing an increase of approximately 40.4% from the same period last year.

The aggregate contracted sales amount of the Group's properties for the period from January to July 2020 amounted to approximately RMB399.14 billion, representing an increase of approximately 23.9% from the same period last year. The aggregate contracted sales area was 44.019 million square meters, representing an increase of approximately 46.6% from the same period last year.

The above-mentioned sales data is unaudited and is based on preliminary internal information of the Group, which may differ from figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements to be published by the Company on an annual or half-yearly basis due to various uncertainties during the process of collecting such sales information. As such, the above data is provided for investors' reference only. Investors are advised to exercise caution and not to place undue reliance on such information when dealing in the securities of the Company. When in doubt, investors are advised to seek professional advice from professionals or financial advisers.

By order of the Board

China Evergrande Group

Hui Ka Yan

Chairman

Hong Kong, 4 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Hui Ka Yan, Mr. Xia Haijun, Mr. Shi Junping, Mr. Pan Darong, Mr. Huang Xiangui and Mr. Lai Lixin, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Chau Shing Yim, David, Mr. He Qi and Ms. Xie Hongxi.

Disclaimer

China Evergrande Group published this content on 04 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2020 08:32:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
04:33aCHINA EVERGRANDE : Unaudited operating statistics of properties of the group for..
PU
07/31CHINA EVERGRANDE : Plans Spinoff, Listing of Property Management Business
DJ
07/31CHINA EVERGRANDE : Voluntary announcement - possible spin-off and separate listi..
PU
07/24CHINA EVERGRANDE : Adjustment to conversion price of convertible bonds
PU
07/16China's Epic Property Boom Doesn't Stop for Covid -2-
DJ
07/16China's Epic Property Boom Doesn't Stop for Covid Pandemic
DJ
07/08CHINA EVERGRANDE : plans to sell bulk of commercial properties - source
RE
07/08CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/01CHINA EVERGRANDE : Contracted Sales Rose 51% in June
DJ
06/02China Evergrande's Contracted Sales Rose 13% in May
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 617 B 79 591 M 79 591 M
Net income 2020 37 119 M 4 789 M 4 789 M
Net Debt 2020 571 B 73 626 M 73 626 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,54x
Yield 2020 5,53%
Capitalization 279 B 36 047 M 36 049 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,38x
EV / Sales 2021 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 133 123
Free-Float 13,2%
Chart CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
Duration : Period :
China Evergrande Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 18,81 HKD
Last Close Price 21,40 HKD
Spread / Highest target 49,0%
Spread / Average Target -12,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hai Jun Xia Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shou Ming Shi President
Ka Yan Hui Chairman
Da Rong Pan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Dong Feng Chen Head-Information
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-0.93%36 047
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-15.23%43 380
VONOVIA SE17.54%35 831
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-12.03%18 926
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE15.02%16 908
GREENLAND HOLDINGS CORPORATION LTD17.84%14 253
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group