China Evergrande : UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS OF PROPERTIES OF THE GROUP FOR JULY 2020

CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP

中 國 恒 大 集 團

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3333)

UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS OF

PROPERTIES OF THE GROUP FOR JULY 2020

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of China Evergrande Group (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') is pleased to announce that the Group's contracted sales of properties for the month of July 2020 amounted to approximately RMB50.3 billion, representing an increase of approximately 24.4% from the same period last year; the contracted sales area for the month was approximately 5.387 million square meters, representing an increase of approximately 40.4% from the same period last year.

The aggregate contracted sales amount of the Group's properties for the period from January to July 2020 amounted to approximately RMB399.14 billion, representing an increase of approximately 23.9% from the same period last year. The aggregate contracted sales area was 44.019 million square meters, representing an increase of approximately 46.6% from the same period last year.

The above-mentioned sales data is unaudited and is based on preliminary internal information of the Group, which may differ from figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements to be published by the Company on an annual or half-yearly basis due to various uncertainties during the process of collecting such sales information. As such, the above data is provided for investors' reference only. Investors are advised to exercise caution and not to place undue reliance on such information when dealing in the securities of the Company. When in doubt, investors are advised to seek professional advice from professionals or financial advisers.

