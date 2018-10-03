Log in
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
China Evergrande : UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS OF PROPERTIES OF THE GROUP FOR SEPTEMBER 2018

10/03/2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3333)

UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS OF PROPERTIES OF

THE GROUP FOR SEPTEMBER 2018

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of China Evergrande Group (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') is pleased to announce that the Group's contracted sales of properties for the month of September 2018 amounted to approximately RMB63.01 billion. The contracted sales area was approximately 5.998 million square meters. The average contracted selling price of properties was RMB10,504 per square meter.

The aggregate contracted sales amount of the Group's properties for the period from January to September 2018 amounted to approximately RMB448.09 billion. The aggregate contracted sales area and average selling price amounted to approximately 42.637 million square meters and RMB10,509 per square meter, respectively.

The above-mentioned sales data is unaudited and is based on preliminary internal information of the Group, which may differ from figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements to be published by the Company on an annual or half-yearly basis due to various uncertainties during the process of collecting such sales information. As such, the above data is provided for investors' reference only. Investors are advised to exercise caution and not to place undue reliance on such information when dealing in the securities of the Company. When in doubt, investors are advised to seek professional advice from professionals or financial advisers.

By order of the Board

China Evergrande Group

Hui Ka Yan

Chairman

Hong Kong, 3 October 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Hui Ka Yan, Mr. Xia Haijun, Ms. He Miaoling, Mr. Shi Junping, Mr. Pan Darong and Mr. Huang Xiangui; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Chau Shing Yim, David, Mr. He Qi and Ms. Xie Hongxi.

Disclaimer

China Evergrande Group published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2018 08:47:02 UTC
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 482 B
EBIT 2018 136 B
Net income 2018 44 553 M
Debt 2018 367 B
Yield 2018 11,5%
P/E ratio 2018 5,87
P/E ratio 2019 4,91
EV / Sales 2018 1,28x
EV / Sales 2019 1,04x
Capitalization 252 B
Managers
NameTitle
Hai Jun Xia Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shou Ming Shi President
Ka Yan Hui Chairman
Da Rong Pan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Dong Feng Chen Head-Information
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-19.41%36 647
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-14.64%42 149
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-5.93%34 256
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD-16.45%27 692
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD-35.42%27 320
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED13.55%24 233
