CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP

(3333)
China Evergrande : UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS OF PROPERTIES OF THE GROUP FOR SEPTEMBER 2019

10/03/2019 | 04:34am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

中 國 恒 大 集 團

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3333)

UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS OF

PROPERTIES OF THE GROUP FOR SEPTEMBER 2019

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of China Evergrande Group (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') is pleased to announce that the Group's contracted sales of properties for the month of September 2019 amounted to approximately RMB83.11 billion, representing an increase of approximately 73.8% from the previous month and an increase of approximately 31.9% from the same period last year, and a new monthly contracted sales record for the Group. The contracted sales area for the month was approximately 8.266 million square meters, while the average contracted selling price of properties was RMB10,054 per square meter.

The above-mentioned sales data is unaudited and is based on preliminary internal information of the Group, which is provided for investors' reference only. Investors are advised to exercise caution and not to place undue reliance on such information when dealing in the securities of the Company. When in doubt, investors are advised to seek professional advice from professionals or financial advisers.

By order of the Board

Hui Ka Yan

Chairman

Hong Kong, 3 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Hui Ka Yan, Mr. Xia Haijun, Ms. He Miaoling, Mr. Shi Junping, Mr. Pan Darong and Mr. Huang Xiangui, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Chau Shing Yim, David, Mr. He Qi and Ms. Xie Hongxi.

Disclaimer

China Evergrande Group published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2019 08:33:17 UTC
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 555 B
EBIT 2019 147 B
Net income 2019 49 153 M
Debt 2019 515 B
Yield 2019 12,1%
P/E ratio 2019 4,58x
P/E ratio 2020 3,87x
EV / Sales2019 1,33x
EV / Sales2020 1,00x
Capitalization 222 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 25,42  HKD
Last Close Price 16,88  HKD
Spread / Highest target 123%
Spread / Average Target 50,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hai Jun Xia Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shou Ming Shi President
Ka Yan Hui Chairman
Da Rong Pan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Dong Feng Chen Head-Information
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-28.63%27 961
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.--.--%40 729
VONOVIA SE16.39%27 525
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU IND ZN HLDG COLTD--.--%20 536
VINGROUP JSC--.--%16 381
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-17.65%13 135
