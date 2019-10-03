China Evergrande : UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS OF PROPERTIES OF THE GROUP FOR SEPTEMBER 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP

中 國 恒 大 集 團

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3333)

UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS OF

PROPERTIES OF THE GROUP FOR SEPTEMBER 2019

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of China Evergrande Group (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') is pleased to announce that the Group's contracted sales of properties for the month of September 2019 amounted to approximately RMB83.11 billion, representing an increase of approximately 73.8% from the previous month and an increase of approximately 31.9% from the same period last year, and a new monthly contracted sales record for the Group. The contracted sales area for the month was approximately 8.266 million square meters, while the average contracted selling price of properties was RMB10,054 per square meter.

The above-mentioned sales data is unaudited and is based on preliminary internal information of the Group, which is provided for investors' reference only. Investors are advised to exercise caution and not to place undue reliance on such information when dealing in the securities of the Company. When in doubt, investors are advised to seek professional advice from professionals or financial advisers.

