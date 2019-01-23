Log in
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
China Evergrande : sells $3 billion in bonds, yields top 10 percent

01/23/2019
A logo of China Evergrande Group is displayed at a news conference on the property developer's annual results in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group, one of China's most indebted property developers, sold $3 billion in dollar bonds on Wednesday in one of the largest deals so far this year.

Evergrande is China's second-largest property developer by sales and has been under pressure to raise funds to cut its large debt pile, which stood at 671.1 billion yuan ($98.88 billion) as of June 2018, according to CreditSights.

The company sold $1.1 billion in bonds maturing in 2020, $875 million in bonds maturing in 2021 and $1.025 billion in notes due in 2022, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The sale was a reopening of $2.1 billion in existing bonds.

The yields on the new bonds were a lot higher as the bonds were sold below par. The 2020 bonds had a yield of 8.25 percent, an increase of 125 basis points (bps), the 2021 bonds had a yield of 9.5 percent, an increase of 325 bps, and the 2022 bonds had a yield of 10.5 percent, an increase of 225 bps, the term sheet showed.

China's property developers have been very active in the bond markets in the past few weeks, seeking to take advantage of better market conditions just as they face almost $100 billion in maturing debt both onshore and offshore this year, according to Refinitiv data.

Investors shied away from junk-rated debt last year as a steep sell-off in markets made deals hard to complete and forced some companies to offer to pay double-digit yields for two-year paper.

Evergrande itself repriced the market in late October when it sold $1.8 billion of bonds with coupons as high as 13.75 percent.

The order book for the latest sale reached $4 billion, according to a banker on the deal.

But investors now see value in China's junk bonds given the higher yields.

"We are upbeat about low-rated, high-yield and short-term duration bonds which benefit from looser liquidity and when private enterprises’ financing difficulties are eased," said Freddy Wong, fixed income chief investment officer in China and portfolio manager at Fidelity International.

CEB International, China CITIC Bank International, Credit Suisse and UBS were joint global coordinators for Evergrande's bond sale.

(Corrects to show yields, not coupons, were higher.)

(Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Editing by Kim Coghill)

By Julia Fioretti

Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 481 B
EBIT 2018 138 B
Net income 2018 45 193 M
Debt 2018 364 B
Yield 2018 11,3%
P/E ratio 2018 5,66
P/E ratio 2019 4,75
EV / Sales 2018 1,28x
EV / Sales 2019 1,04x
Capitalization 253 B
