By Gaurav Raghuvanshi

China Evergrande Group will buy more shares of Shengjing Bank Co, worth 13.2 billion yuan ($1.93 billion), to boost the regional bank's capital adequacy.

China Evergrande's unit Evergrande Nan Chang will pay CNY6 per share to buy 2.2 billion new shares in the bank, according to a joint statement from the two firms.

Evergrande's stake in the bank will rise to 36.4% from 17.28% currently after the transaction, it said.

Write to Gaurav Raghuvanshi at gaurav.raghuvanshi@wsj.com