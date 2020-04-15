Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  China Evergrande Group    3333   KYG2119W1069

CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP

(3333)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China's home prices return to growth in March as pandemic impact starts to ease

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/15/2020 | 10:10pm EDT
Workers walk past a construction site of residential buildings by property developer Country Garden in Kunming, Yunnan

New home prices in China returned to growth in March after stalling for the first time in five years in February, suggesting some pent-up demand as the impact from the coronavirus outbreak on the property market gradually fades.

China has in recent weeks lifted transport curbs and city lockdowns which had crippled business operations for developers and reduced customer visits to property showrooms, as the authorities gradually brought the pandemic under control.

The coronavirus crisis has killed more than 3,300 people and infected over 82,000 in mainland China.

Average new home prices in China's 70 major cities edged up 0.1% in March from the previous month, having been unchanged in Feburary, according to Reuters calculations based on National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data published on Thursday.

On a year-on-year basis, home prices grew 5.3% in March, the slowest pace since June 2018, easing from a 5.8% uptick in February.

The majority of the 70 cities surveyed by the NBS still reported monthly price increases for new homes, with the number rising to 38 from 21 in February.

Prices were unchanged in Wuhan?the epicentre of the outbreak, as it did not sell any properties in March due to the pandemic, NBS said in a statement alongside the data.

China's major property developers, such as Evergrande, have been launching discounts and promotions to spur sales. Latest data from researcher CRIC shows sales of the top 100 developers surged 136.2% last month from February. https://bit.ly/3ejteFD

Developers said they expected sales to normalise in April, following an 80%-90% recovery in March, but analysts noted that consumers remain cautious amid lingering fears of the pandemic and potential job losses.

(Reporting by Yawen Chen and Ryan Woo; Additional reporting by Roxanne Liu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong & Shri Navaratnam)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
10:10pChina's home prices return to growth in March as pandemic impact starts to ea..
RE
04/07China?s big developers shrug off short-term virus impact to splurge on land
RE
04/07China?s big developers shrug off short-term virus impact to splurge on land
RE
04/01China developers raise funds at home to repay pricier offshore debt
RE
03/31CHINA EVERGRANDE : 2019 Net Profit Fell Sharply
DJ
03/22CHINA EVERGRANDE : Expects 2019 Net Profit to Fall 50%
DJ
03/05CHINA EVERGRANDE : Unaudited operating statistics of properties of the group for..
PU
02/19NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/19NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/16China's home price growth hits near two-year low as coronavirus spreads
RE
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 546 B
EBIT 2019 119 B
Net income 2019 31 164 M
Debt 2019 583 B
Yield 2019 12,4%
P/E ratio 2019 4,99x
P/E ratio 2020 4,67x
EV / Sales2019 1,40x
EV / Sales2020 1,26x
Capitalization 180 B
Chart CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
Duration : Period :
China Evergrande Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 16,78  HKD
Last Close Price 13,60  HKD
Spread / Highest target 134%
Spread / Average Target 23,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hai Jun Xia Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shou Ming Shi President
Ka Yan Hui Chairman
Da Rong Pan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Dong Feng Chen Head-Information
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-1.29%23 577
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.0.92%43 070
VONOVIA SE-5.92%26 846
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.0.97%18 338
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-4.31%13 446
VINGROUP-0.93%13 139
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group