China Feihe First-Half Profit Rose 57% on Robust Demand for Infant-Formula Products

By Yifan Wang



China Feihe Ltd. said its net profit for the first half of the year rose 57%, thanks to surging sales of high-end infant-milk-formula products.

The dairy and infant-milk-formula maker posted net profit of 2.75 billion yuan ($396.7 million) for the period.

Revenue jumped 48% to CNY8.71 billion, as sales of its high-end product line soared 73% despite the coronavirus pandemic's impact.

The premium product series is also more profitable, boosting China Feihe's gross profit margin to 70.9% from 67.5% in the year-earlier period.

