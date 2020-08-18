Log in
China Feihe First-Half Profit Rose 57% on Robust Demand for Infant-Formula Products

08/18/2020 | 06:58am EDT

By Yifan Wang

China Feihe Ltd. said its net profit for the first half of the year rose 57%, thanks to surging sales of high-end infant-milk-formula products.

The dairy and infant-milk-formula maker posted net profit of 2.75 billion yuan ($396.7 million) for the period.

Revenue jumped 48% to CNY8.71 billion, as sales of its high-end product line soared 73% despite the coronavirus pandemic's impact.

The premium product series is also more profitable, boosting China Feihe's gross profit margin to 70.9% from 67.5% in the year-earlier period.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA FEIHE LIMITED 0.98% 16.54 End-of-day quote.80.77%
CLASS III MILK FUTURES (DC) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 19.85 End-of-day quote.2.95%
CLASS IV MILK?FUTURES (GDK) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 13.14 End-of-day quote.-21.74%
DRY WHEY?FUTURES (DY) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.30% 33.6 End-of-day quote.1.97%
NONFAT DRY MILK FUTURES (GNF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.20% 97.7 End-of-day quote.-19.32%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.22% 6.9155 Delayed Quote.-0.41%
Financials
Sales 2020 18 239 M 2 633 M 2 633 M
Net income 2020 5 214 M 753 M 753 M
Net cash 2020 8 248 M 1 191 M 1 191 M
P/E ratio 2020 25,1x
Yield 2020 1,45%
Capitalization 132 B 19 065 M 19 081 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,79x
EV / Sales 2021 5,32x
Nbr of Employees 5 802
Free-Float 29,1%
Managers
NameTitle
You Bin Leng Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Fang Liang Cai President & Executive Director
Hua Liu Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Fong-Yee Tu Secretary, Executive Director & Vice President
Yu Gao Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA FEIHE LIMITED80.77%19 065
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.14.25%31 019
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED12.38%18 021
THE A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED42.48%10 361
WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED-21.84%9 115
VIETNAM DAIRY PRODUCTS0.43%8 774
