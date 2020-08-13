China Finance Investment : DATE OF BOARD MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA FINANCE INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

中國金控投資集團有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 875)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of China Finance Investment Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held at Suite 1510, 15/F, Ocean Centre, Harbour City, 5 Canton Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 26 August 2020 to consider and approve, among other matters, the unaudited interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2020 and the recommendation on the payment of an interim dividend (if any).

By order of the Board

China Finance Investment Holdings Limited

LIN Yuhao

Chairman

Hong Kong, 13 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises six Directors, including two executive Directors, namely Mr. Lin Yupa and Ms. Diao Jing; one non-executive Director, Mr. Lin Yuhao; and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Li Shaohua, Ms. Zhu Rouxiang and Ms. Li Yang.