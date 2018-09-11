Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  China Finance Online Co. (ADR)    JRJC

CHINA FINANCE ONLINE CO. (ADR) (JRJC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

China Finance Online : to Report Second Quarter and First Half 2018 Ended June 30, 2018 Unaudited Financial Results on September 13, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2018 | 03:00pm CEST

BEIJING, Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- China Finance Online Co. Limited ("China Finance Online", or the "Company", "we", "us" or "our") (NASDAQ GS: JRJC), a leading web-based financial services company that provides Chinese retail investors with online access to securities trading services, wealth management products, securities investment advisory services, as well as financial database and analytics services to institutional customers, today announced that the Company will release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and first half 2018 ended June 30, 2018 after the U.S. market closes on Thursday, September 13, 2018. The earnings release will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://ir.chinafinanceonline.com/.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call on September 13, 2018 at 8:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on September 14, 2018).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

U.S. Toll Free: 
1-800-742-9301
Hong Kong Toll Free:
800-906-648
Singapore Toll Free:
800-616-2313
Mainland China:
800-870-0210 or 400-120-3170
Conference ID:
2366699

Please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the conference ID to join the call.

A replay of the conference call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the event through 09:59 a.m. Eastern Time on September 20, 2018 (or 09:59 p.m. Beijing Time on September 20, 2018). The dial-in details for the replay are:

U.S. Toll Free:
1-855-452-5696
Hong Kong Toll Free:
800-963-117
Singapore Toll Free:
800-616-2305
Mainland China Toll Free:
800-870-0205 or 400-632-2162
Conference ID:
2366699

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/6pvony2j.

About China Finance Online

China Finance Online Co. Limited is a leading web-based financial services company that provides Chinese retail investors with online access to securities trading services, wealth management products, securities investment advisory services, as well as financial database and analytics services to institutional customers. The Company's prominent flagship portal site, www.jrj.com, is ranked among the top financial websites in China. In addition to the web-based securities trading platform, the Company offers basic financial software, information services and securities investment advisory services to retail investors in China. Through its subsidiary, Shenzhen Genius Information Technology Co. Ltd., the Company provides financial database and analytics to institutional customers including domestic financial, research, academic and regulatory institutions. China Finance Online also provides brokerage services in Hong Kong.

For more information, please contact:

China Finance Online
+86-10-8336-3100
ir@jrj.com

Kevin Theiss
(212) 521-4050
kevin.theiss@awakenlab.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-finance-online-to-report-second-quarter-and-first-half-2018-ended-june-30-2018-unaudited-financial-results-on-september-13-2018-300710323.html

SOURCE China Finance Online Co., Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA FINANCE ONLINE CO. (
03:00pCHINA FINANCE ONLINE : to Report Second Quarter and First Half 2018 Ended June 3..
PR
05/21CHINA FINANCE ONLINE : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/16CHINA FINANCE ONLINE : to Report First Quarter 2018 Unaudited Financial Results ..
PR
04/18CHINA FINANCE ONLINE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/17CHINA FINANCE ONLINE : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Unaudited Fin..
PR
03/14CHINA FINANCE ONLINE : and Orient Securities Form Strategic Partnership to Intro..
PR
2017CHINA FINANCE ONLINE : and China Investment Securities Sign Strategic Cooperatio..
PR
2017CHINA FINANCE ONLINE : and CITIC Securities Sign Strategic Cooperation to Develo..
PR
2017CHINA FINANCE ONLINE : reports 3Q loss
AQ
2017CHINA FINANCE ONLINE : to Report Third Quarter and 2017 First Nine Months Unaudi..
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/21China Finance Online Co.'s (JRJC) CEO Zhiwei Zhao on Q1 2018 Results - Earnin.. 
05/21China Finance Online reports Q1 results 
04/18China Finance Online narrows losses and turns cash flow positive 
04/18China Finance Online reports Q4 results 
04/10Midday Gainers / Losers (04/10/2018) 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.