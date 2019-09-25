China Finance Online : to Report Second Quarter and First Half 2019 Ended June 30, 2019 Unaudited Financial Results on September 26, 2019

BEIJING, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- China Finance Online Co. Limited ("China Finance Online", or the "Company", "we", "us" or "our") (NASDAQ GS: JRJC), a leading web-based financial services company that provides Chinese retail investors with fintech-powered online access to securities trading services, wealth management products, securities investment advisory services, as well as financial database and analytics services to institutional customers, today announced that the Company will release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and first half 2019 ended June 30, 2019 after the U.S. market closes on Thursday, September 26, 2019. The earnings release will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://ir.chinafinanceonline.com/.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call on September 26, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on September 27, 2019).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

U.S. Toll Free:

1-800-742-9301

Hong Kong Toll Free:

800-906-648

Singapore Toll Free:

800-616-2313

Mainland China:

800-870-0210 or 400-120-3170

Conference ID:

2158638

Please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the conference ID to join the call.

A replay of the conference call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the event through 09:59 a.m. Eastern Time on October 03, 2019 (or 09:59 p.m. Beijing Time on October 03, 2019). The dial-in details for the replay are:

U.S. Toll Free:

1-855-452-5696

Hong Kong Toll Free:

800-963-117

Singapore Toll Free:

800-616-2305

Mainland China Toll Free:

800-870-0205 or 400-632-2162

Conference ID:

2158638

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ahvaxor6.

About China Finance Online

China Finance Online Co. Limited is a leading web-based financial services company that provides Chinese retail investors with fintech-powered online access to securities trading services, wealth management products, securities investment advisory services, as well as financial database and analytics services to institutional customers. The Company's prominent flagship portal site, www.jrj.com, is ranked among the top financial websites in China. In addition to the web-based securities trading platform, the Company offers basic financial software, information services and securities investment advisory services to retail investors in China. Through its subsidiary, Shenzhen Genius Information Technology Co. Ltd., the Company provides financial database and analytics to institutional customers including domestic financial, research, academic and regulatory institutions. China Finance Online also provides brokerage services in Hong Kong.

For more information, please contact:

China Finance Online

+86-10-8336-3100

ir@jrj.com

Kevin Theiss

(212) 521-4050

kevin@awakenlab.com

SOURCE China Finance Online Co., Ltd.