Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China Fortune Investments (Holding) Ltd    8116   KYG2161R1469

CHINA FORTUNE INVESTMENTS (HOLDING) LTD

(8116)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Fortune Investments : DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT AND ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018 AND CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/29/2019 | 11:47am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 8116)

DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

AND ANNUAL REPORT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

AND

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

Reference is made to the Company's announcements dated 5 October 2018, 18 October 2018, 14 November 2018, 16 November 2018, 21 December 2018, 24 January 2019 and 8 February 2019 ("Announcements") in relation to, among others, the Group's operation of the P2P online platform and loan facilitation services in China (the "P2P Business"), delay in the publication of the 2018 Third Quarterly Results Announcement and 2018 Third Quarterly Report, resumption guidance and appointment of independent investigator. Terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcements unless otherwise stated.

Pursuant to Rules 18.03 and 18.49 of the GEM Listing Rules, the Company must publish its annual results announcement (the "2018 Annual Results Announcement") and despatch its annual report (the "2018 Annual Report") for the year ended 31 December 2018, not later than 3 months after the end of its financial year, ie. 31 March 2019. As the Company is still in the course of ascertaining certain financial information relating to, among others, the P2P Business, the publication of the 2018 Annual Results Announcement and 2018 Annual Report will be delayed.

1

SUSPENSION OF TRADING

At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange has been suspended with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 5 November 2018 and will continue to be suspended until further notice.

By Order of the Board of

CHINA FORTUNE INVESTMENTS (HOLDING) LIMITED

Pan Xiaodong

Chairman

Hong Kong, 29 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises five executive Directors, namely Mr. Pan Xiaodong (Chairman), Mr. Cheng Chun Tak, Mr. Liu Yunming, Mr. Stephen William Frostick and Ms. Li Ka Ki, one non-executive Director, namely Mr. Huang Shenglan and four independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Chang Jun, Mr. Xu Jingan, Mr. Lee Chi Hwa Joshua and Ms. Ching Wai Han.

This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the GEM Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the GEM website at http://www.hkgem.com on the "Latest Company Announcements" page for 7 days from the date of its posting and on the website of the Company.

2

Disclaimer

China Fortune Investments (Holding) Limited published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 15:46:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA FORTUNE INVESTMENTS
11:47aCHINA FORTUNE INVESTMENTS : Delay in publication of annual results announcement ..
PU
2018CHINA FORTUNE INVESTMENTS : unit sells property for RMB8.5m
AQ
2017CHINA FORTUNE INVESTMENTS : Announcements and Notices - Completion of Major Tran..
PU
2017CHINA FORTUNE INVESTMENTS : Announcements and Notices - Third Quarterly Results ..
PU
2017CHINA FORTUNE INVESTMENTS : Announcements and Notices - Notice of Board Meeting
PU
2017CHINA FORTUNE INVESTMENTS : Company Information Sheet
PU
2017CHINA FORTUNE INVESTMENTS : Announcements and Notices - List of Directors and Th..
PU
2017CHINA FORTUNE INVESTMENTS : Announcements and Notices - Completion of Issue of C..
PU
2017CHINA FORTUNE INVESTMENTS : Supplemental Announcement Relating to Issue of Conve..
PU
2017CHINA FORTUNE INVESTMENTS : Issue of Convertible Bonds
PU
More news
Chart CHINA FORTUNE INVESTMENTS (HOLDING) LTD
Duration : Period :
China Fortune Investments (Holding) Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Ho Man Cheung Chief Executive Officer
Xiao Dong Pan Chairman
Kin Wing Chow Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Stephen William Frostick Executive Director & Compliance Officer
Jun Chang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA FORTUNE INVESTMENTS (HOLDING) LTD-16.67%0
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC38.93%18 030
ALIBABA HLTH INFRMTN TCHNLGY LTD39.31%13 214
HEALTHEQUITY INC22.13%4 545
OMNICELL, INC.31.03%3 274
B-SOFT CO LTD--.--%1 706
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
Mobile App
SERVICE PREMIUM
About