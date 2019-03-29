China Fortune Investments : DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT AND ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018 AND CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

AND ANNUAL REPORT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

AND

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

Reference is made to the Company's announcements dated 5 October 2018, 18 October 2018, 14 November 2018, 16 November 2018, 21 December 2018, 24 January 2019 and 8 February 2019 ("Announcements") in relation to, among others, the Group's operation of the P2P online platform and loan facilitation services in China (the "P2P Business"), delay in the publication of the 2018 Third Quarterly Results Announcement and 2018 Third Quarterly Report, resumption guidance and appointment of independent investigator. Terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcements unless otherwise stated.

Pursuant to Rules 18.03 and 18.49 of the GEM Listing Rules, the Company must publish its annual results announcement (the "2018 Annual Results Announcement") and despatch its annual report (the "2018 Annual Report") for the year ended 31 December 2018, not later than 3 months after the end of its financial year, ie. 31 March 2019. As the Company is still in the course of ascertaining certain financial information relating to, among others, the P2P Business, the publication of the 2018 Annual Results Announcement and 2018 Annual Report will be delayed.

