China Fortune Investments : DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT AND ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018 AND CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 8116)
DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
AND ANNUAL REPORT
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
AND
CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING
Reference is made to the Company's announcements dated 5 October 2018, 18 October 2018, 14 November 2018, 16 November 2018, 21 December 2018, 24 January 2019 and 8 February 2019 ("Announcements") in relation to, among others, the Group's operation of the P2P online platform and loan facilitation services in China (the "P2P Business"), delay in the publication of the 2018 Third Quarterly Results Announcement and 2018 Third Quarterly Report, resumption guidance and appointment of independent investigator. Terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcements unless otherwise stated.
Pursuant to Rules 18.03 and 18.49 of the GEM Listing Rules, the Company must publish its annual results announcement (the "2018 Annual Results Announcement") and despatch its annual report (the "2018 Annual Report") for the year ended 31 December 2018, not later than 3 months after the end of its financial year, ie. 31 March 2019. As the Company is still in the course of ascertaining certain financial information relating to, among others, the P2P Business, the publication of the 2018 Annual Results Announcement and 2018 Annual Report will be delayed.
1
SUSPENSION OF TRADING
At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange has been suspended with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 5 November 2018 and will continue to be suspended until further notice.
By Order of the Board of
CHINA FORTUNE INVESTMENTS (HOLDING) LIMITED
Pan Xiaodong
Chairman
Hong Kong, 29 March 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises five executive Directors, namely Mr. Pan Xiaodong (Chairman), Mr. Cheng Chun Tak, Mr. Liu Yunming, Mr. Stephen William Frostick and Ms. Li Ka Ki, one non-executive Director, namely Mr. Huang Shenglan and four independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Chang Jun, Mr. Xu Jingan, Mr. Lee Chi Hwa Joshua and Ms. Ching Wai Han.
This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the GEM Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.
This announcement will remain on the GEM website at http://www.hkgem.com on the "Latest Company Announcements" page for 7 days from the date of its posting and on the website of the Company.
2
Disclaimer
China Fortune Investments (Holding) Limited published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 15:46:05 UTC