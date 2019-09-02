Log in
CHINA FORTUNE INVESTMENTS (HOLDING) LTD

(8116)
China Fortune Investments : DISMISSAL OF WINDING UP PETITION AND CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

09/02/2019 | 07:15am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 8116)

DISMISSAL OF WINDING UP PETITION

AND

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

Reference is made to the Company's announcements dated 2 May 2019, 2 July 2019, 15 July 2019, 5 August 2019 and 19 August 2019 ("Announcements") relating to the Petition. Terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcements unless otherwise stated.

The Company has reached settlement with the Petitioner and the supporting creditors. Accordingly, at the hearing on 2 September 2019, upon the consent of the parties, the court ordered that, among others, the Petition be dismissed.

SUSPENSION OF TRADING

At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange has been suspended with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 5 November 2018 and will continue to be suspended until further notice.

By Order of the Board of

CHINA FORTUNE INVESTMENTS (HOLDING) LIMITED

Cheng Chun Tak

Chairman

Hong Kong, 2 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three executive Directors, namely Mr. Cheng Chun Tak (Chairman), Mr. Stephen William Frostick and Ms. Li Ka Ki, one non-executive Director, namely Mr. Huang Shenglan and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Chang Jun, Mr. Xu Jingan and Mr. Lee Chi Hwa Joshua.

This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the GEM Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the GEM website at http://www.hkgem.com on the "Latest Company Announcements" page for 7 days from the date of its posting and on the website of the Company.

Disclaimer

China Fortune Investments (Holding) Limited published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 11:14:07 UTC
