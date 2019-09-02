China Fortune Investments : DISMISSAL OF WINDING UP PETITION AND CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

DISMISSAL OF WINDING UP PETITION

AND

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

Reference is made to the Company's announcements dated 2 May 2019, 2 July 2019, 15 July 2019, 5 August 2019 and 19 August 2019 ("Announcements") relating to the Petition. Terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcements unless otherwise stated.

The Company has reached settlement with the Petitioner and the supporting creditors. Accordingly, at the hearing on 2 September 2019, upon the consent of the parties, the court ordered that, among others, the Petition be dismissed.

SUSPENSION OF TRADING

At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange has been suspended with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 5 November 2018 and will continue to be suspended until further notice.

Hong Kong, 2 September 2019