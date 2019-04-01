China Fortune Investments : REMOVAL OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 8116)

REMOVAL OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

The Board of directors (the "Board") of China Fortune Investments (Holding) Limited (the "Company") (together with its subsidiaries the "Group") announces that with effect from 29 March 2019, Mr. Cheung Ho Man Allan has been removed as the chief executive officer of the Company due to his failure to properly discharge his duties to the satisfaction of the Board. Save as disclosed above, there was no other matter relating to his removal that would need to be brought to the attention of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the shareholders of the Company.

By Order of the Board of

CHINA FORTUNE INVESTMENTS (HOLDING) LIMITED

Pan Xiaodong

Chairman

Hong Kong, 29 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises five executive Directors, namely Mr. Pan Xiaodong (Chairman), Mr. Cheng Chun Tak, Mr. Liu Yunming, Mr. Stephen William Frostick and Ms. Li Ka Ki, one non-executive Director, namely Mr. Huang Shenglan and four independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Chang Jun, Mr. Xu Jingan, Mr. Lee Chi Hwa Joshua and Ms. Ching Wai Han.

This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the GEM Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the GEM website at http://www.hkgem.com on the "Latest Company Announcements" page for 7 days from the date of its posting and on the website of the Company.