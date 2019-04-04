China Fortune Investments : SUSPENSION OF DUTIES OF AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 8116)
SUSPENSION OF DUTIES OF AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
The Board of directors (the "Board") of China Fortune Investments (Holding) Limited (the "Company") (together with its subsidiaries the "Group") announces the Board has resolved to suspend all administrative and executive duties of Mr Pan Xiaodong ("Mr Pan") as an executive director of the Company until after the results of the forthcoming extraordinary general meeting to be convened in relation to the proposed removal of Mr Pan and Mr Liu Yunming as directors of the Company as mentioned in the Company announcement dated 1 April 2019. The reasons for the Board's decision being that Mr Pan has engaged in conducts which, in the opinion of the Board, are unbefitting of a director of the Company including but not limited to obstructing the normal business of the Company at its principal office in Hong Kong, obstructing the holding of a Board meeting and abusing his power in purported dismissal of Company's employees without proper cause and authority and due process.
By Order of the Board of
CHINA FORTUNE INVESTMENTS (HOLDING) LIMITED
Cheng Chun Tak
Chairman
Hong Kong, 3 April 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises five executive Directors, namely Mr. Cheng Chun Tak (Chairman), Mr. Pan Xiaodong, Mr. Liu Yunming, Mr. Stephen William Frostick and Ms. Li Ka Ki, one non-executive Director, namely Mr. Huang Shenglan and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Chang Jun, Mr. Xu Jingan and Mr. Lee Chi Hwa Joshua.
2
