Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China Fortune Investments (Holding) Ltd    8116   KYG2161R1469

CHINA FORTUNE INVESTMENTS (HOLDING) LTD

(8116)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Fortune Investments : SUSPENSION OF DUTIES OF AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/04/2019 | 12:42am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 8116)

SUSPENSION OF DUTIES OF AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The Board of directors (the "Board") of China Fortune Investments (Holding) Limited (the "Company") (together with its subsidiaries the "Group") announces the Board has resolved to suspend all administrative and executive duties of Mr Pan Xiaodong ("Mr Pan") as an executive director of the Company until after the results of the forthcoming extraordinary general meeting to be convened in relation to the proposed removal of Mr Pan and Mr Liu Yunming as directors of the Company as mentioned in the Company announcement dated 1 April 2019. The reasons for the Board's decision being that Mr Pan has engaged in conducts which, in the opinion of the Board, are unbefitting of a director of the Company including but not limited to obstructing the normal business of the Company at its principal office in Hong Kong, obstructing the holding of a Board meeting and abusing his power in purported dismissal of Company's employees without proper cause and authority and due process.

By Order of the Board of

CHINA FORTUNE INVESTMENTS (HOLDING) LIMITED

Cheng Chun Tak

Chairman

Hong Kong, 3 April 2019

1

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises five executive Directors, namely Mr. Cheng Chun Tak (Chairman), Mr. Pan Xiaodong, Mr. Liu Yunming, Mr. Stephen William Frostick and Ms. Li Ka Ki, one non-executive Director, namely Mr. Huang Shenglan and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Chang Jun, Mr. Xu Jingan and Mr. Lee Chi Hwa Joshua.

This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the GEM Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the GEM website at http://www.hkgem.com on the "Latest Company Announcements" page for 7 days from the date of its posting and on the website of the Company.

2

Disclaimer

China Fortune Investments (Holding) Limited published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 04:41:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA FORTUNE INVESTMENTS
12:42aCHINA FORTUNE INVESTMENTS : Suspension of duties of an executive director
PU
04/01CHINA FORTUNE INVESTMENTS : Requisition from shareholders for convening extraord..
PU
04/01CHINA FORTUNE INVESTMENTS : Removal of chief executive officer
PU
03/29CHINA FORTUNE INVESTMENTS : Delay in publication of annual results announcement ..
PU
2018CHINA FORTUNE INVESTMENTS : unit sells property for RMB8.5m
AQ
2017CHINA FORTUNE INVESTMENTS : Announcements and Notices - Completion of Major Tran..
PU
2017CHINA FORTUNE INVESTMENTS : Announcements and Notices - Third Quarterly Results ..
PU
2017CHINA FORTUNE INVESTMENTS : Announcements and Notices - Notice of Board Meeting
PU
2017CHINA FORTUNE INVESTMENTS : Company Information Sheet
PU
2017CHINA FORTUNE INVESTMENTS : Announcements and Notices - List of Directors and Th..
PU
More news
Chart CHINA FORTUNE INVESTMENTS (HOLDING) LTD
Duration : Period :
China Fortune Investments (Holding) Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Ho Man Cheung Chief Executive Officer
Xiao Dong Pan Chairman
Kin Wing Chow Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Stephen William Frostick Executive Director & Compliance Officer
Jun Chang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA FORTUNE INVESTMENTS (HOLDING) LTD-16.67%0
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC44.09%18 561
ALIBABA HLTH INFRMTN TCHNLGY LTD41.35%13 307
OMNICELL, INC.30.44%3 273
B-SOFT CO LTD--.--%1 960
ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC-1.87%1 629
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About