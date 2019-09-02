Log in
China Fund : Shareholder Call with the Investment Manager

09/02/2019 | 08:25pm EDT
The China Fund, Inc. Shareholder Call with the Investment Manager

Date September 4, 2019
Time 10:00 am PDT / 1:00 pm EDT / 6:00 pm BST

AUDIO CONFERENCE INFORMATION
US TOLL FREE: +1-855-282-6330
UK TOLL FREE: 0800-051-7051
Access code: 926 171 299

For call-ins from other countries please search on this site:
https://matthewsasia.webex.com/matthewsasia/globalcallin.php?MTID=ea10d9c7ae6a0bae7df92c7f561fe41cb

(Some restrictions apply, https://www.webex.com/pdf/tollfree_restrictions.pdf)

A replay of the call will be made available on the website.

MODERATOR
Céline Colgan
Head of North American Institutional Business
Matthews Asia
SPEAKER
Andrew Mattock, CFA
Lead Portfolio Manager
Matthews Asia

Capitalizing on China's Growth & Economic Transformation
China has long been a global growth engine with favorable long-term fundamentals, economic expansion and rising consumer wealth. For shareholders, The China Fund, Inc. is a gateway to the investment potential of China. Please join us for a live conference call with the Investment Manager, Matthews Asia, as Portfolio Manager Andrew Mattock shares his perspective on the Chinese market and provides an update on the portfolio's positioning and performance.

Moderator Céline Colgan will host Portfolio Manager Andrew Mattock for a discussion on:
  • The outlook for China's equity market
  • Current positioning of the portfolio
  • Year-to-date performance
  • Q&A - Please email questions in advance of the call and before August 29, 2019 to institutional@matthewsasia.com

SUBMIT A QUESTION
To help ensure compliance with fair disclosure regulations, we request that all questions be emailed directly to the Investment Manager in advance of the call for inclusion in the discussion. Please email your questions to institutional@matthewsasia.com no later than August 29, 2019.

BIOGRAPHIES
Céline Colgan, Head of North American Institutional Business
Céline Colgan is Head of North American Institutional Business at Matthews Asia. She is responsible for leading the firm's North American business development strategy, client services and sales efforts with U.S. and Canadian institutions including endowments, foundations and public and corporate pensions. Prior to joining Matthews Asia in 2014, she served as Chief Business Officer of The Presidio Group's Outsourced Investment Office where she was responsible for business development, strategy, marketing communications and client services. Previously, she spent 15 years at Barclays Global Investors/BlackRock where she most recently was a Managing Director and team leader within the U.S. and Canada Institutional Client Group. Throughout her career at BlackRock, Céline was responsible for developing and maintaining relationships with large institutional investors and led a team of seasoned institutional sales and client service professionals. Céline earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in International Business and Finance from the Institut Supérieur de Gestion in Paris, and is fluent in French.

Andrew Mattock, CFA, Portfolio Manager
Andrew Mattock is a Portfolio Manager at Matthews Asia and is responsible for managing the firm's China Strategy and The China Fund, Inc. Prior to joining the firm in 2015, he was a Fund Manager at Henderson Global Investors for 15 years, first in London and then in Singapore, managing Asia Pacific equities. Andrew holds a Bachelor of Business in Accounting from ACU.

Back to Company Announcements

Disclaimer

The China Fund Inc. published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 00:24:06 UTC
