Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  China Fund Inc    CHN

CHINA FUND INC

(CHN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

The China Fund, Inc. : Records First Quarter Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2019 | 05:02pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE: CHN) today announced its financial results for its first fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2019.  The Fund is a closed-end management investment company with the investment objective of long-term capital appreciation which it seeks to achieve by investing primarily in equity securities (i) of companies for which the principal securities trading market is the People's Republic of China ("China"), (ii) of companies for which the principal securities trading market is outside of China, or constituting direct equity investments in companies organized outside of China, that in both cases derive at least 50% of their revenues from goods and services sold or produced, or have at least 50% of their assets, in China and (iii) constituting direct equity investments in companies organized in China.

For the quarter ended January 31, 2019, the Fund recorded net investment loss from operations of $821,390 or $0.05 per share versus a net investment loss from operations of $662,981 or $0.04 per share for the quarter ended January 31, 2018. Net realized and unrealized gain on investments and foreign currency transactions, for the quarter ended January 31, 2019 was $35,731,602 or $2.27 per share compared to net realized and unrealized gain on investments and foreign currency transactions of $54,183,786 or $3.45 per share for the quarter ended January 31, 2018.

The Fund's total net assets on January 31, 2019 were $324,882,609.45 and its net asset value per share was $20.66 based on 15,722,675 shares outstanding. A combined distribution of $0.5401 per share was made in December 2018.


    January 31, 2019

October 31, 2018

January 31, 2018

Total Net Assets

$324,882,609

$298,469,072

$411,425,370

Net Asset Value

$20.66

$18.98

$26.17

Shares Outstanding

15,722,675

15,722,675

15,722,675

The China Fund, Inc. is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CHN".  The Fund's investment manager is Matthews International Capital Management, LLC.

For further information regarding the Fund and the Fund's holdings, please call (888)-CHN-CALL or visit the Fund's website at www.chinafundinc.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-china-fund-inc-records-first-quarter-results-300811807.html

SOURCE The China Fund, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA FUND INC
02/11THE CHINA FUND, INC. : Announces Final Results of Tender Offer
PR
02/06THE CHINA FUND, INC. : Announces Launch of Discount Management Program, with Rev..
PR
02/06THE CHINA FUND, INC. : Announces Expiration and Preliminary Results of Tender Of..
PR
01/30THE CHINA FUND, INC. : Announces the Resignation of Chairman and Director Gary L..
PR
01/23CHINA FUND INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
01/14THE CHINA FUND, INC. : Announces Extension of Tender Offer
PR
01/04THE CHINA FUND, INC. : Announces Commencement of Tender Offer
PR
2018CHINA FUND INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
2018THE CHINA FUND, INC. : Confirms Distribution
PR
2018CHINA FUND INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.