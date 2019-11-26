Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China Galaxy Securities Co., Ltd.    6881   CNE100001NT6

CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO., LTD.

(6881)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Galaxy Securities : ANNOUNCEMENT ON APPLICATION FOR ENFORCEMENT AND ARBITRATION

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2019 | 03:48am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 06881)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON APPLICATION FOR ENFORCEMENT AND

ARBITRATION

China Galaxy Securities Co., Ltd. (the "Company") has recently applied to the Beijing No.1

Intermediate People's Court (the "Court") for the enforcement of the stock pledge repurchase transactions between the Company and Mr. Yang Zhenhua ( 楊振華先生, "Mr. Yang"), and applied

to the Beijing Arbitration Commission (the "Arbitration Commission") for arbitration. Details are as follows:

Mr. Yang entered into relevant agreements with the Company for stock pledge repurchase transactions. The notary public office issued the notarized debt documents in respect of a part of the transactions upon application by the Company and Mr. Yang and his spouse, Ms. Luo Jun ( 羅隽女士 , "Ms. Luo"). As Mr. Yang failed to perform his repayment obligations in accordance with the relevant agreements, the Company has applied to the Court for the enforcement of the transactions that are covered by the notarized debt documents, requesting: (1) Mr. Yang and Ms. Luo to repay the principal amount of RMB141,010,273.50; (2) Mr. Yang and Ms. Luo to pay the interest payable from 20 September 2019 up to the date of actual settlement; (3) Mr. Yang and Ms. Luo to pay the default penalty at 0.05% per day based on the outstanding principal amount from the date of default; and (4) Mr. Yang and Ms. Luo to pay other charges and expenses incurred by the creditor to realise its rights and security interests, and to pay double interests for the late performance of obligations.

For the transactions that are not covered by the notarized debt documents, the Company has applied to the Arbitration Commission for arbitration, requesting: (1) Mr. Yang to repay the financing principal amount of RMB141,518,600.00; (2) Mr. Yang to pay the interest payable from 20 September 2019 up to the date of actual settlement; (3) Mr. Yang to pay the default penalty at 0.05% per day based on the outstanding principal amount from the date of default; (4) the Company to have the priority right to be repaid from Mr. Yang's proceeds of the discounted pledged shares, auction or sale of such pledged shares within the limit of the above arbitration requests (1), (2) and (3); (5) Mr. Yang to compensate the attorney's fees and travel expenses incurred by the Company for this case; and (6) Mr. Yang to bear the arbitration fee of this case.

1

Currently, all business operations of the Company remain normal. The above matters have no material impact on the business operations, financial position and solvency of the Company.

By order of the Board

China Galaxy Securities Co., Ltd.

Chen Gongyan

Chairman and Executive Director

Beijing, the PRC

26 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive director of the Company is Mr. CHEN Gongyan (Chairman); the non-executive directors are Mr. LIU Dingping, Ms. XIAO Lihong, Mr. ZHANG Tianli and Ms. WANG Zelan; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. LIU Ruizhong, Mr. WANG Zhenjun and Ms. LIU Chun.

2

Disclaimer

China Galaxy Securities Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2019 08:47:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO
03:48aCHINA GALAXY SECURITIES : Announcement on application for enforcement and arbitr..
PU
11/21CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES : Announcement completion of issuance of 2019 second tra..
PU
11/06CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES : Announcement on financial data for october 2019
PU
11/01CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES : Notification Letter and Change Request Form to Registe..
PU
11/01CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES : Notification Letter and Request Form to Non-registered..
PU
11/01CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES : Notice of the second extraordinary general meeting of ..
PU
11/01CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES : Form of proxy for the second extraordinary general mee..
PU
10/21CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES : Announcement - completion of issuance of 2019 first tr..
PU
10/15CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES : Announcement on financial data for september 2019
PU
10/11CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES : Announcement on progress of litigation
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 14 835 M
EBIT 2019 6 784 M
Net income 2019 5 357 M
Debt 2019 37 557 M
Yield 2019 3,75%
P/E ratio 2019 7,91x
P/E ratio 2020 7,51x
EV / Sales2019 7,93x
EV / Sales2020 8,40x
Capitalization 80 079 M
Chart CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
China Galaxy Securities Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 4,50  CNY
Last Close Price 3,65  CNY
Spread / Highest target 68,8%
Spread / Average Target 23,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,56%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO., LTD.14.69%11 379
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO.7.90%19 949
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO., LTD.--.--%13 305
GF SECURITIES CO LTD--.--%13 121
ORIENT SECURITIES COMPANY21.46%8 802
CHANGJIANG SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED--.--%4 943
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group