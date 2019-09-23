China Galaxy Securities : ANNOUNCEMENT - APPROVAL FROM THE PEOPLE'S BANK OF CHINA FOR THE ISSUANCE OF FINANCIAL BONDS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Reference is made to the circular of China Galaxy Securities Co., Ltd. (the "Company") dated 5 May 2017 and the announcement of the Company dated 22 June 2017. The amendment to the proposal on authorization granted to the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") by the shareholders' general meeting was approved at the annual general meeting of the Company held on 22 June 2017, pursuant to which, the shareholders' general meeting has authorized the Board to issue debt financing instruments with a balance of not exceeding 350% of the net capital of the Company.

The Board is pleased to announce that the Company has recently received the Affirmative Decision of Administration License issued by the People's Bank of China, pursuant to which, the People's Bank of China has approved the Company to issue financial bonds of not more than RMB6,000,000,000 (the "Financial Bonds"). The Company may issue the Financial Bonds within one year from the date of issuance of the Affirmative Decision of Administration License. Upon completion of the issuance, the Financial Bonds may be traded in the national inter-bank bond market or on a stock exchange in accordance with the relevant regulations.

The Company will fulfill its information disclosure obligations in a timely manner with respect to the issuance of the Financial Bonds in accordance with relevant regulatory requirements.

