Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  China Galaxy Securities Co.    601881   CNE100002FG7

CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO.

(601881)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Galaxy Securities : ANNOUNCEMENT - APPROVAL FROM THE PEOPLE'S BANK OF CHINA FOR THE ISSUANCE OF FINANCIAL BONDS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 06:37am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 06881)

ANNOUNCEMENT

APPROVAL FROM THE PEOPLE'S BANK OF CHINA FOR THE ISSUANCE OF

FINANCIAL BONDS

Reference is made to the circular of China Galaxy Securities Co., Ltd. (the "Company") dated 5 May 2017 and the announcement of the Company dated 22 June 2017. The amendment to the proposal on authorization granted to the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") by the shareholders' general meeting was approved at the annual general meeting of the Company held on 22 June 2017, pursuant to which, the shareholders' general meeting has authorized the Board to issue debt financing instruments with a balance of not exceeding 350% of the net capital of the Company.

The Board is pleased to announce that the Company has recently received the Affirmative Decision of Administration License issued by the People's Bank of China, pursuant to which, the People's Bank of China has approved the Company to issue financial bonds of not more than RMB6,000,000,000 (the "Financial Bonds"). The Company may issue the Financial Bonds within one year from the date of issuance of the Affirmative Decision of Administration License. Upon completion of the issuance, the Financial Bonds may be traded in the national inter-bank bond market or on a stock exchange in accordance with the relevant regulations.

The Company will fulfill its information disclosure obligations in a timely manner with respect to the issuance of the Financial Bonds in accordance with relevant regulatory requirements.

By order of the Board

China Galaxy Securities Co., Ltd.

Chen Gongyan

Chairman and Executive Director

Beijing, the PRC

23 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive director of the Company is Mr. CHEN Gongyan (Chairman); the non-executive directors are Mr. LIU Dingping, Ms. XIAO Lihong, Mr. ZHANG Tianli and Ms. WANG Zelan; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. LIU Ruizhong, Mr. WANG Zhenjun and Ms. LIU Chun.

Disclaimer

China Galaxy Securities Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 10:36:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO
06:37aCHINA GALAXY SECURITIES : Announcement - approval from the people's bank of chin..
PU
09/09CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES : Notification Letter and Change Request Form to Registe..
PU
09/09CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES : Notification Letter and Request Form to Non-registered..
PU
09/05CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES : Announcement on financial data for august 2019
PU
08/02CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES : Malaysia's CIMB shuts HK investment banking operations
RE
05/16CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES : Red flags raised over Southampton's 'record' Chinese s..
AQ
05/16CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES : Red flags raised over Southampton's Chinese shirt spon..
AQ
03/31CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES : Trading insights from everyday investors
AQ
03/28CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES : CGS year net down 27% to RMB2.89 billion
AQ
02/19CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES : to draw massive foreign capital
AQ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 14 627 M
EBIT 2019 6 151 M
Net income 2019 4 528 M
Debt 2019 35 419 M
Yield 2019 1,26%
P/E ratio 2019 28,9x
P/E ratio 2020 26,8x
EV / Sales2019 9,14x
EV / Sales2020 10,4x
Capitalization 98 322 M
Chart CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO.
Duration : Period :
China Galaxy Securities Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 9,26  CNY
Last Close Price 11,55  CNY
Spread / Highest target 33,0%
Spread / Average Target -19,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -60,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wei Guo Gu Vice Chairman & General Manager
Gong Yan Chen Chairman
Rui Min Zhu Chief Financial Officer
Cheng Ming Wu Secretary & Executive Director
Xun Shi Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO.69.35%12 543
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO.19.84%21 728
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO., LTD.--.--%14 811
GF SECURITIES CO LTD--.--%13 883
ORIENT SECURITIES COMPANY34.76%9 687
GUOYUAN SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED--.--%4 266
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group