China Gas : FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF ZHONGRAN INVESTMENT LIMITED COMPANY FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019
10/29/2019 | 10:37am EDT
CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LIMITED
中 國 燃 氣 控 股 有 限 公 司*
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 384)
FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF ZHONGRAN INVESTMENT LIMITED COMPANY
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019
This is a voluntary announcement made by China Gas Holdings Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'').
Zhongran Investment Limited Company (''Zhongran Investment''), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, issued certain bonds in the People's Republic of China (the ''PRC''). As at the date of this announcement, the outstanding amount of bonds issued by Zhongran Investment was RMB3.3 billion.
Pursuant to the applicable rules and regulations in the PRC, the unaudited financial statements for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 of Zhongran Investment (''Unaudited Financial Information'') were published on the websites of Shanghai Clearing House (上海清算所網) (http://www.shclearing.com) and China Money (中國貨幣網) (http://www.chinamoney.com.cn) respectively on 29 October 2019.
Set out below are the key unaudited financial figures of Zhongran Investment for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 included in the Unaudited Financial Information:
For the
nine months ended
30 September 2019
Renminbi
Total assets
41,984,725,409
Total liabilities
19,900,215,945
Owner's equity
22,084,509,464
Revenue
13,243,126,696
Profit for the period
2,408,182,256
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(227,308,052)
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
3,204,308,762
The Unaudited Financial Information and the key financial figures disclosed in this announcement were prepared in accordance with the PRC generally accepted accounting principles and were based on the unaudited management account and have not been reviewed or audited by the Company's auditors. The financial information is related to Zhongran Investment only and does not give a complete view of the operational and financial status of the Group.
Investors and shareholders of the Company should not place undue reliance on the aforesaid information and are advised to exercise caution in dealing in the Company's shares.
By order of the Board
China Gas Holdings Limited
LIU Ming Hui
Executive Chairman, Managing Director and President
Hong Kong, 29 October 2019
As at the date of this announcement, Mr. LIU Ming Hui, Mr. HUANG Yong, Mr. ZHU Weiwei, Mr. MA Jinlong and Ms. LI Ching are the executive Directors of the Company, Mr. LIU Mingxing (his alternate being Ms. LIU Chang), Mr. JIANG Xinhao, Mr. Rajeev Kumar MATHUR and Mr. JO Jinho (his alternate being Mr. KWON Woonsang) are the non-executive Directors of the Company and Mr. ZHAO Yuhua, Dr. MAO Erwan, Ms. WONG Sin Yue Cynthia, Ms. CHEN Yanyan and Mr. ZHANG Ling are the independent non-executive Directors of the Company.
