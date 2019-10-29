China Gas : FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF ZHONGRAN INVESTMENT LIMITED COMPANY FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LIMITED

中 國 燃 氣 控 股 有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 384)

FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF ZHONGRAN INVESTMENT LIMITED COMPANY

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019

This is a voluntary announcement made by China Gas Holdings Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'').

Zhongran Investment Limited Company (''Zhongran Investment''), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, issued certain bonds in the People's Republic of China (the ''PRC''). As at the date of this announcement, the outstanding amount of bonds issued by Zhongran Investment was RMB3.3 billion.

Pursuant to the applicable rules and regulations in the PRC, the unaudited financial statements for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 of Zhongran Investment (''Unaudited Financial Information'') were published on the websites of Shanghai Clearing House (上海清算所網) (http://www.shclearing.com) and China Money (中國貨幣網) (http://www.chinamoney.com.cn) respectively on 29 October 2019.

Set out below are the key unaudited financial figures of Zhongran Investment for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 included in the Unaudited Financial Information: