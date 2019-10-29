Log in
China Gas : FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF ZHONGRAN INVESTMENT LIMITED COMPANY FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019

10/29/2019 | 10:37am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LIMITED

中 國 燃 氣 控 股 有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 384)

FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF ZHONGRAN INVESTMENT LIMITED COMPANY

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019

This is a voluntary announcement made by China Gas Holdings Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'').

Zhongran Investment Limited Company (''Zhongran Investment''), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, issued certain bonds in the People's Republic of China (the ''PRC''). As at the date of this announcement, the outstanding amount of bonds issued by Zhongran Investment was RMB3.3 billion.

Pursuant to the applicable rules and regulations in the PRC, the unaudited financial statements for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 of Zhongran Investment (''Unaudited Financial Information'') were published on the websites of Shanghai Clearing House (上海清算所網) (http://www.shclearing.com) and China Money (中國貨幣網) (http://www.chinamoney.com.cn) respectively on 29 October 2019.

Set out below are the key unaudited financial figures of Zhongran Investment for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 included in the Unaudited Financial Information:

For the

nine months ended

30 September 2019

Renminbi

Total assets

41,984,725,409

Total liabilities

19,900,215,945

Owner's equity

22,084,509,464

Revenue

13,243,126,696

Profit for the period

2,408,182,256

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(227,308,052)

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

3,204,308,762

The Unaudited Financial Information and the key financial figures disclosed in this announcement were prepared in accordance with the PRC generally accepted accounting principles and were based on the unaudited management account and have not been reviewed or audited by the Company's auditors. The financial information is related to Zhongran Investment only and does not give a complete view of the operational and financial status of the Group.

Investors and shareholders of the Company should not place undue reliance on the aforesaid information and are advised to exercise caution in dealing in the Company's shares.

By order of the Board

China Gas Holdings Limited

LIU Ming Hui

Executive Chairman, Managing Director and President

Hong Kong, 29 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. LIU Ming Hui, Mr. HUANG Yong, Mr. ZHU Weiwei, Mr. MA Jinlong and Ms. LI Ching are the executive Directors of the Company, Mr. LIU Mingxing (his alternate being Ms. LIU Chang), Mr. JIANG Xinhao, Mr. Rajeev Kumar MATHUR and Mr. JO Jinho (his alternate being Mr. KWON Woonsang) are the non-executive Directors of the Company and Mr. ZHAO Yuhua, Dr. MAO Erwan, Ms. WONG Sin Yue Cynthia, Ms. CHEN Yanyan and Mr. ZHANG Ling are the independent non-executive Directors of the Company.

  • For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

China Gas Holdings Ltd. published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 14:36:04 UTC
