China Gas : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - COMPLETION OF ISSUANCE OF 2020 FIRST MEDIUM TERM NOTES (FOR EPIDEMIC PREVENTION AND CONTROL) AT THE PRC INTER-BANK MARKET

Hong Kong Exchange and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purpose only and does not constitute an invitation or a solicitation of an offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities or an invitation to enter into an agreement to do any such things, nor is it calculated to invite any offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities.

CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LIMITED

中 國 燃 氣 控 股 有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 384)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

COMPLETION OF ISSUANCE OF 2020 FIRST MEDIUM TERM NOTES

(FOR EPIDEMIC PREVENTION AND CONTROL)

AT THE PRC INTER-BANK MARKET

This is a voluntary announcement made by China Gas Holdings Limited (the ''Company'').

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 27 December 2019 in relation to the approval of registration of Medium Term Notes at the National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors (the ''Announcement''). Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of the Company is pleased to announce that the Company has completed the issuance of the 2020 First Medium Term Notes of China Gas Holdings Limited (For Epidemic Prevention and Control) (''2020 First Medium Term Notes'') at the PRC inter-bank market on 10 March 2020. The 2020 First Medium Term Notes were issued in an aggregate amount of RMB1,000,000,000 with a term of five years at a fixed coupon rate of 3.38%. The interest period starts from 10 March 2020 to 9 March 2025. The proceeds from issuance of the 2020 First Medium Term Notes will be used to repay interest-bearing loans of subsidiaries of the Company in the PRC and to meet the liquidity needs of subsidiaries of the Company arising from supporting epidemic prevention and control.