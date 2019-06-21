[Press Release] CHINA GAS ANNOUNCES FY2018/19 ANNUAL RESULTS PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE COMPANY UP 34.9% TO HK$8,224,382,000 BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE RISE32.5% TO HK$1.63 SECURES 15 NEW CITY GAS CONCESSION PROJECTS BRINGING TOTAL TO 542 IMPORTS OF RUSSIAN GAS WILL STIMULATE NATURAL GAS DEMAND AND DRIVE GROUP GAS SALES TO MAINTAIN HIGH-SPEEDGROWTH Natural gas sales climbing by 32.1% to 24.66 billion cubic metres

Newly completed connections for 5,107,836 residential users, 2,686 industrial users and 30,673 commercial users representing growth of 30.1%, 15.9% and 14.3% respectively, bringing the respective accumulated totals to 29,678,157, 12,407 and 199,637 respectively

Significant growth of township projects for household "replacement of coal with gas"

An accumulated more than 7 million "replacement of coal with gas" contracts had been signed with township households Entered into strategic cooperation agreements with 15 provinces and municipalities to facilitate the implementation of "replacement of coal with gas" projects in more than 177 counties or districts

Strong performance of value-added services with profit before tax rising considerably by 47.8% to HK$ 1,144,539,000

Healthy financial status with cash-on-hand balance of HK$13.48 billion Financial Highlights For the Year Ended 31 March 2019 2018 Change HK$'000 HK$'000 (restated) Revenue 59,386,062 52,831,958 12.4% Piped Gas Sales 27,105,713 22,612,904 19.9% Connection Fees 11,179,302 8,923,653 25.3% Engineering design and Construction 1,280,866 2,378,890 -46.2% Sales of LPG 15,917,100 15,969,830 -0.3% Value-added Services 3,903,081 2,946,681 32.5% Gross Profit 14,059,184 11,671,024 20.5% Profit for the Period 8,984,567 6,669,054 34.7% Profit Attributable to the Owners of the Company 8,224,382 6,095,153 34.9% Basic Earnings per Share (HK dollars) 1.63 1.23 32.5% Total Dividend per Share (HK cents) 44.0 35.0 25.7% 2019 2018 31 March 31 March Changes HK$'000 HK$'000 Total Assets 109,879,733 82,058,007 33.9% Total Equity 40,782,408 32,730,100 24.6% Shareholders' Equity 35,321,051 28,455,996 24.1% Cash Balance 13,482,313 8,537,051 57.9%

China Gas Announces FY2018/19 Annual Results 21 June 2019 Page 2 of 8 (Hong Kong - 21 June 2019) China Gas Holdings Limited ("China Gas" or the "Group"; stock code: 384), a leading piped-gas operator in China, has today announced its annual results for the year ended 31 March 2019. In recent years, the central government has become more firmly determined to curb smog and haze pollution, unveiling a series of policies on natural gas market reform and environmental protection. During the year, the Group has actively responded to the nation's call to reduce air pollution, and exerted tremendous efforts to accelerate the rapid growth of its three major business segments, namely city gas, LPG and value-added services. Moreover, the Group has facilitated the implementation of its 112N strategy for the development of all forms of business operations, endeavoring to build an integrated energy ecosphere in all aspects through continuous promotion of "coal-to-gas conversion" in industrial and commercial sectors, and by actively developing the "replacement of coal with gas" for household winter heating in townships. Meanwhile, the Group has also accelerated development of its LPG sales network, value-addedservices, LNG trading, thermoelectric power, distributed energy resources and other new businesses on the basis of maintaining the expansion course of its city gas business. These successful strategies have enabled the Group's major businesses to record a considerable increase in both their financial and operating results. Total consolidated revenue of the Group has increased by 12.4% year-on-year to HK$59,386,062,000 and consolidated gross profit was HK$14,059,184,000, up by 20.5% year-on-year, whereas profit attributable to owners of the Group surged 34.9% to HK$8,224,382,000 Basic earnings per share were HK163 cents representing a 32.5% increase year-on-year. The Board has resolved to pay a final dividend of HK36 cents per share, together with the interim dividend of HK8 cents per share, the total dividend for the year amounted to HK44 cents per share, an increase of 25.7% against last year (2018: HK35.0 cents), to reward shareholders for their long-term support to the Group. Township "Replacement of Coal with Gas" Projects in Northern China In recent years, phantom of air pollution has been elbowed to the south as winter air pollution became stringent, in parallel with the increasing frequency of "red alert" incidents in northern China. The central government has been particularly firm with environmental protection with the State Council rolling out the Three-Year Action Plan on Defending the Blue Sky (《打贏藍天保衛戰三年行動計劃》) on July 2018. The plan defined the specific objectives for the governance of atmospheric air pollution for the next three years. One objective is substantially completing the replacement of untreated coal for residential use and winter heating in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei and its peripheral areas, as well as the Fenhe-Weihe Plain prior to the commencement of the 2020 heating season. Others include continuing with the control on total coal consumption in key regions; and extending the scale of control on coal-fired boilers and furnaces by substantially phasing out coal-fired boilers with a capacity of 10

China Gas Announces FY2018/19 Annual Results 21 June 2019 Page 3 of 8 steam tons per hour or below in county level and above. The introduction of these environmental protection policies has not only provided guidelines and funding support for the township "replacement of coal with gas" initiatives, but has also opened up the enormous market potential in the aforesaid sector for the Group. As at 31 March 2019, the Group has signed strategic cooperation agreements with 15 provinces and municipalities including Tianjin, Hebei Shandong, Shanxi, Henan, Shaanxi, Anhui, Yunnan, Hainan, Heilongjiang, Hubei, Jilin, Guizhou, Sichuang and Hunan provinces to carry out projects such as township "replacement of coal with gas", conversion of coal boilers to natural gas boilers, natural gas for vehicles, distributed energy resources, natural gas storage facilities, gas pipeline network and "beautiful villages" development in more than 177 counties and districts in China. The number of contracted residential users for township "replacement of coal with gas" initiatives accumulated by China Gas reached more than 7 million household units in total, while completed gas pipeline connections for township residential users amounted to 3.54 million units, providing 605 million cubic metres of natural gas to rural residents during winter. This tally implies that the Group has contributed more than half in aggregate to the annual target for the northern region of 4 million household units replacing coal with gas/electricity proposed at the national environment conference in 2018. Piped Gas The Group continued to make remarkable achievements in the piped gas business during the financial year. It sold a total of 24.66 billion cubic metres of natural gas, representing an increase of approximately 32.1%. The Group sells natural gas via its city piped gas network, trading and direct-supply pipes. During the year, through its city and township piped gas networks, 14.74 billion cubic metres of natural gas were sold, a 25.1% increase year-on- year, and 9.91 billion cubic metres were sold through trading and direct-supply pipes, representing a year-on-year increase of 44.2%. This year, 5,107,836 new households were connected, together with 2,686 new industrial and 30,673commercial users, representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 30.1%, 15.9% and 14.3% respectively. As at 31 March 2019, the Group had connected and was serving a total of 29,678,157 residential, 12,407 industrial and 199,637 commercial users, up respectively by about 20.8%, 27.6% and 18.2% year-on-year. At the same time, the Group has secured 15 new city piped gas projects in the provinces including Heilongjiang Province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Hunan, Jiangxi, Jilin and Hubei provinces . As at 31 March 2019, the Group had a total of 542 piped gas projects (including 365 city piped gas project and 177 township "replacement of coal with gas" projects in counties and districts) within 26 provinces, cities and autonomous

China Gas Announces FY2018/19 Annual Results 21 June 2019 Page 4 of 8 regions. In addition, 17 natural gas long distance transmission pipeline projects, 575 CNG/LNG refilling stations for vehicles, one coal bed methane development project, 100 LPG distribution projects, and a total of 68 comprehensive energy supply projects with multi-energy complementation were put into operation by the Group. Value-added Services for End Users To grasp the huge potential added-value brought by extending its customer network, the Group strived to gradually increase the percentage of its income from value-added businesses in its overall operating income by enriching its value-added services and edging up its marketing efforts, aiming at further enhancing the profitability and overall competitiveness of its operational service network. The rising numbers of projects and users' connection rate has rapidly expanded the Group's customer base. Today, the Group has more than 35 million natural gas and LPG residential users in 29 provinces, municipalities and autonomous regions across China, providing gas coverage to more than 150 million township residents. Corporate brand names, including "CHINA GAS", "GasHome+" and Zhongran "Smart Living" have earned impressive credibility and recognition among business and industrial users and the general public. At the same time, the Group has stepped up investment in value-added business and has built a new retail platform by fully utilising its extensive user base and strategic corporate brands. It has also speeded up the development of gas sales-related businesses including gas appliances, smart home, comprehensive gas insurance agency services, gas corrugated pipes and gas alarms under the "Gasbo" brand. On the other hand, the Group will speed up the interconnectivity between its new retail platform and other Internet platforms, so as to effectively promote rapid growth and integration across all platforms. During the period, all value-added businesses recorded a significant growth. The Group derived revenue amounting to HK$3,903,081,000 from the value-added services business, representing a year-on-year growth of 32.5%. Gross profit of the segment was HK$1,421,005,000, a 42.0% growth year-on-year, and segmental operating profit was HK$1,144,539,000, up by 47.8% year-on-year. Pursuit of New Business -- Comprehensive Energy Apart from focusing on its three major businesses, namely natural gas, LPG and value-added services, the Group has also placed emphasis on the new businesses, including distributed energy, heat supply, and the distribution and sale of electricity, in response to the roll out of environmental protection policies by the government, and changes in both energy infrastructure and energy consumption patterns. Developing a comprehensive energy supply business has not only facilitated the refining of gas sales structure and the cutback on gas costs, it has also extended the corporate value chain and optimised allocation of energy. Over the years, by capitalising on its strength generated by the huge market and the large customer base of its gas projects, as well as years of cumulative experience in market development and technical innovation, the Group has carried out integrated

China Gas Announces FY2018/19 Annual Results 21 June 2019 Page 5 of 8 utilisation of its energy resources, in an effort to provide users with highly efficient integrated energy resources that address their needs for gas, heating, electricity and cooling. As at 31 March 2019, a total of 68 comprehensive energy supply projects were put into operation, as it gradually increases the market share. Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) The Group currently owns 8 LPG terminals and 100 LPG distribution projects, facilitating distribution business coverage across 19 provinces nationwide, making it the country's largest vertically-integrated LPG business operator and service provider. Along with the promotion of urbanization across the country, the government has continued intensifying the reform on energy structure and increasing the awareness on social security and environmental protection. Therefore, LPG, with a wide range of applications and convenience, has experienced a rapid development in recent years. During the year, the Group further steered the developmental strategy for LPG towards an integration between trade and terminals, while fostering the adoption of smart systems to enhance quality of management. Moreover, the Group has made use of its national city gas network and resources to extend the LPG distribution business from southern China to provinces and cities nationwide, thereby significantly raising LPG sales volume and realising economies of scale. As at 31 March 2019, the Group's total LPG sales amounted to 3,993,377 tons, representing a year-on-year decrease of 0.9%. Healthy Financial Position The steadily growing cash flow generated by its principal businesses plus its effective and comprehensive capital management system already in place means that the Group has maintained a stable and healthy cash flow against the backdrop of an uncertain macro economy and capital markets. As at 31 March 2019, total assets of the Group amounted to HK$109,879,733,000. Bank balance and cash totaled HK$13,482,313,000. Net gearing ratio was 0.54. Debt ratio was also maintained at a long term reasonable level. The Group has always adopted a prudent financial management policy and currently has sufficient funds to meet its future capital expenditure and working capital requirements. Foreign Exchange and Interest Rate Risk Management Most of the revenue and expenses of the Group are denominated in RMB. However, certain bank loans and other borrowings and bank balances are denominated in non-functional currencies. To minimise the impact of currency exchange risk on its results, the Group has adopted stringent exchange rate risk management and control policies, and strictly controlled the proportion of foreign currency debts, resulting in significant reduction of potential foreign exchange rate risks. As at 31 March 2019, 14.7% of the Group's debts were foreign currency debts.

