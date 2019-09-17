China Gas : 2018/19 Sustainability Report

As the new round of energy revolution is profoundly changing the world's energy structure, China Gas is actively achieving sustainable development to ensure better energy supply. Publishing the Report reflects the Group's efforts to provide stable, economic, clean and safe energy while working

closely with the society and environment to create a long-term and stable corporate value.

China Gas looks towards to the social, economic and environmental opportunities and challenges from all around the world, and is committed to promoting

the sustainable development goals adopted at the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit in 2015. By continuously promoting the broad application of clean natural gas as energy source and further optimising the urban energy structure, the Group's business development Message from has not only become a continuous boost to the long-term growth of society and economy, but also creates employment, the Executive the development of advanced technologies and Chairman drives industry development and promotes of our project operations on the surrounding environment products. We also take into full account the impacts and the community, demonstrating the Group's commitment to climate change and environmental protection through high standards

of corporate governance and risk management.

As a responsible clean energy operator, the Group actively responds to the "coal-togas conversion" policies and the "blue sky project" formulated by the government, using natural gas to replace highly polluted and highly energy-intensive fuel sources such as coal. By

continuously strengthening the advantages of developing our natural gas principal business, expanding the LPG industry value chain through new business models and developing other new businesses, the Group also actively pursues in-depth development of energy cascade utilisation to achieve the enhancement of integrated energy efficiency. At the same time, we have cooperated with provincial and municipal governments on atmospheric environmental governance and entered into strategic cooperation framework agreements with them, aiming to combine the advantages and resources of each other to accelerate project construction and increase natural gas utilisation in cities, towns and villages.

China Gas adheres to its "people-oriented" principle to enhance the strength of employees through initiatives such as cultural promotion, system building, and business training. Through building a diversified career development platform for employees, as well as providing a good working environment, competitive compensation and benefits, comprehensive career development training and a variety of living spaces for amateur activities, employees are able to achieve their goals in the Company. The Group has also received the award of "Shenzhen's Top 30 Best Employers" at the 2018 China Best Employer Award with its good reputation and outstanding performance as an influential brand, fully demonstrating the strength of China Gas.