China Gas : 2018/19 Sustainability Report

This report is the third sustainability report (the "Report") issued by China Gas Holdings Limited (stock code: 384.HK) (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group" or "China Gas"). China Gas has engaged AECOM Asia
Company Limited (the "Consultant"), an independent professional consultant, in the preparation of this Report. The Report outlines the Group's efforts and achievements in sustainability matters over the past year in a transparent and open manner, and at the same time demonstrates the Group's strategies and commitment in sustainable development. The Group publishes sustainability reports annually to the public to continuously enhance the transparency of information disclosure.
About
This
Report
SCOPE OF THE REPORT
This Report reflects the sustainability performance of China Gas's headquarters and all subsidiaries under the operational control of the Group from 1 April 2018 to 31 March 2019 ("Reporting Period" or "FY2018/19"). Detailed contents are formulated with reference to materiality assessment , stakeholder engagement and other relevant disclosure guidelines. For details of the Group's business development and consolidated financial statements, please refer to the Group's 2018/19 Annual Report. Unless otherwise specified, the data of contractors and subcontractors is not reflected in the Report.
REPORTING GUIDELINES
The Report is prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative ("GRI") Standards: Comprehensive option, its Oil and Gas Sector Disclosures as well as the Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") Reporting Guide published by The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "SEHK"). The Report is also prepared with reference to the Guidelines on Corporate Social Responsibility Reporting for Chinese Enterprises(CASS-CSR3.0) of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and the Sustainable Development Goals ("SDGs") of the United Nations. With this move, the Group hopes to cover material issues in a more comprehensive manner, and to demonstrate the Group's determination in adopting the best international practices. A complete index is set out in the last chapter of this Report for reference.
INFORMATION COLLECTION AND REPORTING
Information contained herein is collected from the documents and statistics provided by the various departments of the Group, and summary of the monitoring, management and operational information rendered by the relevant departments and subsidiaries according to the relevant system of the Group. Certain amounts and numbers in this Report have been rounded. To ensure that such information is as accurate and reliable as possible, the Group has established an internal regulatory mechanism and a review process. The reporting content has also been reviewed by the senior management of the Company, and approved by the board of directors of the Company (the "Board").
HOW TO ACCESS
The Report is available in both English and Chinese electronic versions and has been uploaded onto the websites of HKEXnews (www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (www.chinagasholdings.com.hk). If there is any inconsistency or discrepancy between the Chinese and English versions, the Chinese version shall prevail; if there is any inconsistency or discrepancy between this Report and the Annual Report of the Company, the Annual Report shall prevail.
FEEDBACK
Your valuable feedback on both the content and the format of this Report motivates China Gas's improvement. Please help us in improving our environment, social and corporate governance performance by sending us your comments to investor@chinagasholdings.com.hk.
As the new round of energy revolution is profoundly changing the world's energy structure, China Gas is actively achieving sustainable development to ensure better energy supply. Publishing the Report reflects the Group's efforts to provide stable, economic, clean and safe energy while working
closely with the society and environment to create a long-term and stable corporate value.
China Gas looks towards to the social, economic and environmental opportunities and challenges from all around the world, and is committed to promoting
the sustainable development goals adopted at the United Nations
Sustainable Development Summit in 2015. By continuously
promoting the broad application of clean natural gas as
energy source and further optimising the urban energy
structure, the Group's business development
Message from
has not only become a continuous boost
to the long-term growth of society and
economy, but also creates employment,
the Executive
the development of advanced technologies and
Chairman
drives industry development and promotes
of our project operations on the surrounding environment
products. We also take into full account the impacts
and the community, demonstrating the Group's commitment to
climate change and environmental protection through high standards
of corporate governance and risk management.
As a responsible clean energy operator, the Group actively responds to the "coal-togas conversion" policies and the "blue sky project" formulated by the government, using natural gas to replace highly polluted and highly energy-intensive fuel sources such as coal. By
continuously strengthening the advantages of developing our natural gas principal business, expanding the LPG industry value chain through new business models and developing other new businesses, the Group also actively pursues in-depth development of energy cascade utilisation to achieve the enhancement of integrated energy efficiency. At the same time, we have cooperated with provincial and municipal governments on atmospheric environmental governance and entered into strategic cooperation framework agreements with them, aiming to combine the advantages and resources of each other to accelerate project construction and increase natural gas utilisation in cities, towns and villages.
China Gas adheres to its "people-oriented" principle to enhance the strength of employees through initiatives such as cultural promotion, system building, and business training. Through building a diversified career development platform for employees, as well as providing a good working environment, competitive compensation and benefits, comprehensive career development training and a variety of living spaces for amateur activities, employees are able to achieve their goals in the Company. The Group has also received the award of "Shenzhen's Top 30 Best Employers" at the 2018 China Best Employer Award with its good reputation and outstanding performance as an influential brand, fully demonstrating the strength of China Gas.
