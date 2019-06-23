China Gas : ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019

BASIS OF PREPARATION

The consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (the '' HKICPA '' ). In addition, the consolidated financial statements include applicable disclosures required by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ( '' Listing Rules '' ) and by the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance.

The consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis except for investment properties and certain financial instruments that are measured at fair values. APPLICATION OF NEW AND AMENDMENTS TO HONG KONG FINANCIAL REPORTING STANDARDS (''HKFRSs'')

New and Amendments to HKFRSs that are mandatorily effective for the current year

The Group has applied the following new and amendments to HKFRSs issued by the HKICPA for the first time in the current year:

HKFRS 9 Financial Instruments HKFRS 15 Revenue from Contracts with Customers and related Amendments HK(IFRIC)-Int 22 Foreign Currency Transactions and Advance Consideration Amendments to HKFRS 2 Classification and Measurement of Share-based Payment Transactions Amendments to HKFRS 4 Applying HKFRS 9 ''Financial Instruments'' with HKFRS 4 Insurance Contracts Amendments to HKAS 28 As part of the Annual Improvements to HKFRSs 2014-2016 Cycle Amendments to HKAS 40 Transfers of Investment Property

Except for the effect of HKFRS 9 and HKFRS 15 on the disclosure of consolidated financial statements, the application of the above new and amendments to HKFRSs in the current year has had no material impact on the Group's financial performance and positions for the current and prior years and/or on the disclosures set out in these consolidated financial statements.

Impacts and changes in accounting policies on the adoption of HKFRS 15 ''Revenue from Contracts with

Customers''

The Group has applied HKFRS 15 retrospectively with the cumulative effect of initially applying this standard recognised at the date of initial application, 1 April 2018. Any difference at the date of initial application is recognised in the opening accumulated profits (or other components of equity, as appropriate) and comparative information has not been restated. Furthermore, in accordance with the transition provision in HKFRS 15, the Group has elected to apply the standard retrospectively only to contracts that are not completed at 1 April 2018. Accordingly, certain comparative information may not be comparable as comparative information was prepared under HKAS 18 ''Revenue'' and HKAS 11 ''Construction Contracts'' and the related interpretations.