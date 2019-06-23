Log in
CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LTD

(0384)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 06/21
27.85 HKD   -0.54%
09:30pCHINA GAS : Annual results for the year ended 31 march 2019
PU
06/21CHINA GAS : Announces fy2018/19 annual results
PU
06/18CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LTD : annual earnings release
China Gas : ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019

06/23/2019 | 09:30pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LIMITED

中 國 燃 氣 控 股 有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 384)

ANNUAL RESULTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019

The Board of Directors (the ''Board'') of China Gas Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') announces the audited consolidated financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the ''Group'') for the year ended 31 March 2019, together with the comparative figures for the year ended 31 March 2018, as follows:

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Year ended

Year ended

31 March

31 March

2019

2018

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

Revenue

3

59,386,062

52,831,958

Cost of sales

(45,326,878)

(41,160,934)

Gross profit

14,059,184

11,671,024

Other income

786,459

563,903

Other gains and losses

295,444

165,328

Selling and distribution costs

(1,819,914)

(1,615,916)

Administrative expenses

(2,442,317)

(1,987,608)

Share of results of associates

519,575

496,822

Share of results of joint ventures

1,132,056

758,313

12,530,487

10,051,866

Share-based payments

(63,137)

(644,320)

Finance costs

(1,284,304)

(807,781)

Profit before taxation

11,183,046

8,599,765

Taxation

4

(2,198,479)

(1,930,711)

Profit for the year

5

8,984,567

6,669,054

- 1 -

Year ended

Year ended

31 March

31 March

2019

2018

Note

HK$'000

HK$'000

Other comprehensive (expense) income

Items that will be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Deferred loss on swap in hedge accounting relationship

(21,764)

-

Decrease in fair value on available-for-sale investments

-

(22,959)

Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or

loss:

Exchange differences arising on translation

(2,490,256)

2,945,501

Decrease in fair value of investments in equity

instruments at fair value through other comprehensive

income

(8,627)

-

Other comprehensive (expense) income for the year

(2,520,647)

2,922,542

Total comprehensive income for the year

6,463,920

9,591,596

Profit for the year attributable to:

Owners of the Company

8,224,382

6,095,153

Non-controlling interests

760,185

573,901

8,984,567

6,669,054

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

Owners of the Company

5,965,216

8,645,772

Non-controlling interests

498,704

945,824

6,463,920

9,591,596

Earnings per share

Basic

6

HK$1.63

HK$1.23

Diluted

HK$1.63

HK$1.20

- 2 -

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

At 31 March 2019

2019

2018

Note

HK$'000

HK$'000

Non-current assets

Investment properties

555,940

272,929

Property, plant and equipment

42,964,931

34,088,413

Prepaid lease payments

2,148,176

1,996,978

Investments in associates

5,746,251

5,924,790

Investments in joint ventures

8,021,611

6,423,615

Equity instruments at fair value through other

comprehensive income

746,766

-

Available-for-sale investments

-

409,176

Goodwill

3,148,019

3,079,624

Other intangible assets

3,594,288

3,903,024

Deposit for acquisition of property, plant and equipment

524,239

663,790

Deposit for acquisition of subsidiaries, joint ventures and

associates and other deposits

596,425

194,038

Deferred tax assets

229,960

224,325

68,276,606

57,180,702

Current assets

Inventories

3,411,922

3,069,246

Contract assets

7,185,220

-

Amounts due from customers for contract work

-

3,166,968

Trade and other receivables

7

10,061,223

9,019,230

Amounts due from associates

45,037

38,347

Amounts due from joint ventures

7,348,607

935,161

Prepaid lease payments

67,025

63,225

Held-for-trading investments

1,780

48,077

Pledged bank deposits

243,381

290,729

Bank balances and cash

13,238,932

8,246,322

41,603,127

24,877,305

- 3 -

2019

2018

Note

HK$'000

HK$'000

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

8

23,698,697

14,044,970

Amounts due to associates

40,849

125

Amounts due to joint ventures

62,022

88,441

Contract liabilities

5,167,594

-

Amounts due to customers for contract work

-

942,632

Derivative financial instrument

22,566

2,338

Taxation

1,244,993

943,784

Bank and other borrowings - due within one year

16,407,520

11,079,288

46,644,241

27,101,578

Net current liabilities

(5,041,114)

(2,224,273)

Total assets less current liabilities

63,235,492

54,956,429

Equity

Share capital

52,186

49,685

Reserves

35,268,865

28,406,311

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

35,321,051

28,455,996

Non-controlling interests

5,461,357

4,274,104

Total equity

40,782,408

32,730,100

Non-current liabilities

Bank and other borrowings - due after one year

21,491,387

21,293,133

Deferred taxation

961,697

933,196

22,453,084

22,226,329

63,235,492

54,956,429

- 4 -

  1. BASIS OF PREPARATION
    The consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (the ''HKICPA''). In addition, the consolidated financial statements include applicable disclosures required by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (''Listing Rules'') and by the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance.
    The consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis except for investment properties and certain financial instruments that are measured at fair values.
  2. APPLICATION OF NEW AND AMENDMENTS TO HONG KONG FINANCIAL REPORTING STANDARDS (''HKFRSs'')
    New and Amendments to HKFRSs that are mandatorily effective for the current year
    The Group has applied the following new and amendments to HKFRSs issued by the HKICPA for the first time in the current year:

HKFRS 9

Financial Instruments

HKFRS 15

Revenue from Contracts with Customers and related Amendments

HK(IFRIC)-Int 22

Foreign Currency Transactions and Advance Consideration

Amendments to HKFRS 2

Classification and Measurement of Share-based Payment Transactions

Amendments to HKFRS 4

Applying HKFRS 9 ''Financial Instruments'' with HKFRS 4 Insurance

Contracts

Amendments to HKAS 28

As part of the Annual Improvements to HKFRSs 2014-2016 Cycle

Amendments to HKAS 40

Transfers of Investment Property

Except for the effect of HKFRS 9 and HKFRS 15 on the disclosure of consolidated financial statements, the application of the above new and amendments to HKFRSs in the current year has had no material impact on the Group's financial performance and positions for the current and prior years and/or on the disclosures set out in these consolidated financial statements.

Impacts and changes in accounting policies on the adoption of HKFRS 15 ''Revenue from Contracts with

Customers''

The Group has applied HKFRS 15 retrospectively with the cumulative effect of initially applying this standard recognised at the date of initial application, 1 April 2018. Any difference at the date of initial application is recognised in the opening accumulated profits (or other components of equity, as appropriate) and comparative information has not been restated. Furthermore, in accordance with the transition provision in HKFRS 15, the Group has elected to apply the standard retrospectively only to contracts that are not completed at 1 April 2018. Accordingly, certain comparative information may not be comparable as comparative information was prepared under HKAS 18 ''Revenue'' and HKAS 11 ''Construction Contracts'' and the related interpretations.

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

China Gas Holdings Ltd. published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2019 01:29:06 UTC
