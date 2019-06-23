China Gas : ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019
0
06/23/2019 | 09:30pm EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LIMITED
中 國 燃 氣 控 股 有 限 公 司*
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 384)
ANNUAL RESULTS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019
The Board of Directors (the ''Board'') of China Gas Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') announces the audited consolidated financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the ''Group'') for the year ended 31 March 2019, together with the comparative figures for the year ended 31 March 2018, as follows:
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Year ended
Year ended
31 March
31 March
2019
2018
Notes
HK$'000
HK$'000
Revenue
3
59,386,062
52,831,958
Cost of sales
(45,326,878)
(41,160,934)
Gross profit
14,059,184
11,671,024
Other income
786,459
563,903
Other gains and losses
295,444
165,328
Selling and distribution costs
(1,819,914)
(1,615,916)
Administrative expenses
(2,442,317)
(1,987,608)
Share of results of associates
519,575
496,822
Share of results of joint ventures
1,132,056
758,313
12,530,487
10,051,866
Share-based payments
(63,137)
(644,320)
Finance costs
(1,284,304)
(807,781)
Profit before taxation
11,183,046
8,599,765
Taxation
4
(2,198,479)
(1,930,711)
Profit for the year
5
8,984,567
6,669,054
- 1 -
Year ended
Year ended
31 March
31 March
2019
2018
Note
HK$'000
HK$'000
Other comprehensive (expense) income
Items that will be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Deferred loss on swap in hedge accounting relationship
(21,764)
-
Decrease in fair value on available-for-sale investments
-
(22,959)
Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or
loss:
Exchange differences arising on translation
(2,490,256)
2,945,501
Decrease in fair value of investments in equity
instruments at fair value through other comprehensive
income
(8,627)
-
Other comprehensive (expense) income for the year
(2,520,647)
2,922,542
Total comprehensive income for the year
6,463,920
9,591,596
Profit for the year attributable to:
Owners of the Company
8,224,382
6,095,153
Non-controlling interests
760,185
573,901
8,984,567
6,669,054
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
Owners of the Company
5,965,216
8,645,772
Non-controlling interests
498,704
945,824
6,463,920
9,591,596
Earnings per share
Basic
6
HK$1.63
HK$1.23
Diluted
HK$1.63
HK$1.20
- 2 -
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
At 31 March 2019
2019
2018
Note
HK$'000
HK$'000
Non-current assets
Investment properties
555,940
272,929
Property, plant and equipment
42,964,931
34,088,413
Prepaid lease payments
2,148,176
1,996,978
Investments in associates
5,746,251
5,924,790
Investments in joint ventures
8,021,611
6,423,615
Equity instruments at fair value through other
comprehensive income
746,766
-
Available-for-sale investments
-
409,176
Goodwill
3,148,019
3,079,624
Other intangible assets
3,594,288
3,903,024
Deposit for acquisition of property, plant and equipment
524,239
663,790
Deposit for acquisition of subsidiaries, joint ventures and
associates and other deposits
596,425
194,038
Deferred tax assets
229,960
224,325
68,276,606
57,180,702
Current assets
Inventories
3,411,922
3,069,246
Contract assets
7,185,220
-
Amounts due from customers for contract work
-
3,166,968
Trade and other receivables
7
10,061,223
9,019,230
Amounts due from associates
45,037
38,347
Amounts due from joint ventures
7,348,607
935,161
Prepaid lease payments
67,025
63,225
Held-for-trading investments
1,780
48,077
Pledged bank deposits
243,381
290,729
Bank balances and cash
13,238,932
8,246,322
41,603,127
24,877,305
- 3 -
2019
2018
Note
HK$'000
HK$'000
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
8
23,698,697
14,044,970
Amounts due to associates
40,849
125
Amounts due to joint ventures
62,022
88,441
Contract liabilities
5,167,594
-
Amounts due to customers for contract work
-
942,632
Derivative financial instrument
22,566
2,338
Taxation
1,244,993
943,784
Bank and other borrowings - due within one year
16,407,520
11,079,288
46,644,241
27,101,578
Net current liabilities
(5,041,114)
(2,224,273)
Total assets less current liabilities
63,235,492
54,956,429
Equity
Share capital
52,186
49,685
Reserves
35,268,865
28,406,311
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
35,321,051
28,455,996
Non-controlling interests
5,461,357
4,274,104
Total equity
40,782,408
32,730,100
Non-current liabilities
Bank and other borrowings - due after one year
21,491,387
21,293,133
Deferred taxation
961,697
933,196
22,453,084
22,226,329
63,235,492
54,956,429
- 4 -
BASIS OF PREPARATION
The consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (the ''HKICPA''). In addition, the consolidated financial statements include applicable disclosures required by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (''Listing Rules'') and by the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance.
The consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis except for investment properties and certain financial instruments that are measured at fair values.
APPLICATION OF NEW AND AMENDMENTS TO HONG KONG FINANCIAL REPORTING STANDARDS (''HKFRSs'')
New and Amendments to HKFRSs that are mandatorily effective for the current year
The Group has applied the following new and amendments to HKFRSs issued by the HKICPA for the first time in the current year:
HKFRS 9
Financial Instruments
HKFRS 15
Revenue from Contracts with Customers and related Amendments
HK(IFRIC)-Int 22
Foreign Currency Transactions and Advance Consideration
Amendments to HKFRS 2
Classification and Measurement of Share-based Payment Transactions
Amendments to HKFRS 4
Applying HKFRS 9 ''Financial Instruments'' with HKFRS 4 Insurance
Contracts
Amendments to HKAS 28
As part of the Annual Improvements to HKFRSs 2014-2016 Cycle
Amendments to HKAS 40
Transfers of Investment Property
Except for the effect of HKFRS 9 and HKFRS 15 on the disclosure of consolidated financial statements, the application of the above new and amendments to HKFRSs in the current year has had no material impact on the Group's financial performance and positions for the current and prior years and/or on the disclosures set out in these consolidated financial statements.
Impacts and changes in accounting policies on the adoption of HKFRS 15 ''Revenue from Contracts with
Customers''
The Group has applied HKFRS 15 retrospectively with the cumulative effect of initially applying this standard recognised at the date of initial application, 1 April 2018. Any difference at the date of initial application is recognised in the opening accumulated profits (or other components of equity, as appropriate) and comparative information has not been restated. Furthermore, in accordance with the transition provision in HKFRS 15, the Group has elected to apply the standard retrospectively only to contracts that are not completed at 1 April 2018. Accordingly, certain comparative information may not be comparable as comparative information was prepared under HKAS 18 ''Revenue'' and HKAS 11 ''Construction Contracts'' and the related interpretations.
- 5 -
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
China Gas Holdings Ltd. published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2019 01:29:06 UTC