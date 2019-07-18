Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China Gas Holdings Ltd    0384   BMG2109G1033

CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LTD

(0384)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China Gas : Change of address of Bermuda share registrar and transfer office

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/18/2019 | 06:05am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LIMITED

中 國 燃 氣 控 股 有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 384)

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF BERMUDA PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR

AND TRANSFER OFFICE

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of China Gas Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') hereby announces that with effect from 19 July 2019, the address of the Company's Bermuda principal share registrar and transfer agent, MUFG Fund Services (Bermuda) Limited, will be changed to:

4th Floor North Cedar House

41 Cedar Avenue Hamilton HM 12 Bermuda

By order of the Board

China Gas Holdings Limited

ZHOU Si

Chairman

Hong Kong, 18 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. ZHOU Si, Mr. LIU Ming Hui, Mr. HUANG Yong, Mr. ZHU Weiwei, Mr. MA Jinlong and Ms. LI Ching are the executive directors of the Company, Mr. LIU Mingxing (his alternate being Ms. LIU Chang), Mr. JIANG Xinhao, Mr. Rajeev Kumar MATHUR and Mr. JO Jinho (his alternate being Mr. KWON Woonsang) are the non-executive directors of the Company and Mr. ZHAO Yuhua, Dr. MAO Erwan, Ms. WONG Sin Yue Cynthia, Ms. CHEN Yanyan and Mr. ZHANG Ling are the independent non-executive directors of the Company.

  • For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

China Gas Holdings Ltd. published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 10:04:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LTD
06:05aCHINA GAS : Change of address of Bermuda share registrar and transfer office
PU
06:05aCHINA GAS : Form of proxy for annual general meeting (or any adjournment thereof..
PU
07/03CHINA GAS : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements on Securities for the M..
PU
06/23CHINA GAS : Annual results for the year ended 31 march 2019
PU
06/21CHINA GAS : Announces fy2018/19 annual results
PU
06/18CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LTD : annual earnings release
06/04CHINA GAS : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements on Securities for the M..
PU
05/03CHINA GAS : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements on Securities for the M..
PU
04/01CHINA GAS : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements on Securities for the M..
PU
01/10CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2020 71 728 M
EBIT 2020 12 599 M
Net income 2020 9 715 M
Debt 2020 25 428 M
Yield 2020 1,72%
P/E ratio 2020 16,6x
P/E ratio 2021 14,1x
EV / Sales2020 2,62x
EV / Sales2021 2,16x
Capitalization 163 B
Chart CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
China Gas Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 33,21  HKD
Last Close Price 31,15  HKD
Spread / Highest target 31,6%
Spread / Average Target 6,61%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ming Hui Liu Executive Chairman, President & Managing Director
Yong Huang Executive President & Executive Director
Si Zhou Chairman
Wei Wei Zhu Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & VP
Jin Long Ma Executive Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LTD12.05%20 805
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP2.43%25 505
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION15.51%12 625
TOKYO GAS CO LTD-3.15%10 809
GAIL INDIA LTD-20.40%9 396
GAIL (INDIA) LIMITED (GDR)-19.54%9 396
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About