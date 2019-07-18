China Gas : Change of address of Bermuda share registrar and transfer office

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LIMITED

中 國 燃 氣 控 股 有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 384)

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF BERMUDA PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR

AND TRANSFER OFFICE

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of China Gas Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') hereby announces that with effect from 19 July 2019, the address of the Company's Bermuda principal share registrar and transfer agent, MUFG Fund Services (Bermuda) Limited, will be changed to:

4th Floor North Cedar House

41 Cedar Avenue Hamilton HM 12 Bermuda

By order of the Board

China Gas Holdings Limited

ZHOU Si

Chairman

Hong Kong, 18 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. ZHOU Si, Mr. LIU Ming Hui, Mr. HUANG Yong, Mr. ZHU Weiwei, Mr. MA Jinlong and Ms. LI Ching are the executive directors of the Company, Mr. LIU Mingxing (his alternate being Ms. LIU Chang), Mr. JIANG Xinhao, Mr. Rajeev Kumar MATHUR and Mr. JO Jinho (his alternate being Mr. KWON Woonsang) are the non-executive directors of the Company and Mr. ZHAO Yuhua, Dr. MAO Erwan, Ms. WONG Sin Yue Cynthia, Ms. CHEN Yanyan and Mr. ZHANG Ling are the independent non-executive directors of the Company.