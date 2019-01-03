Log in
CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LTD (0384)
China Gas : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements on Securities for the Month Ended 31 December 2018

01/03/2019 | 04:39am CET

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedCHINA GAS HOLDINGS LIMITED 02/01/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

384

Description :

Ordinary Shares

Authorised shareNo. of ordinary sharesPar value

(HK$)

capital (HK$)Balance at close of preceding month

9,000,000,000

0.01

90,000,000.00

Increase/(decrease)

NIL

NIL

Balance at close of the month

9,000,000,000

0.01

90,000,000.00

(2) Stock code :N/ADescription :

N/ANo. of ordinary shares

Par value

(State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

2. Preference Shares

(1) Stock code :

384

Description :

Preference Shares A

preference

Par value

capital

shares

(HK$)

(HK$)

Balance at close of preceding month

68,500,000

1.00

68,500,000.00

Increase/(decrease)

NIL

NIL

Balance at close of the month

68,500,000

1.00

68,500,000.00

No. of

Authorised share

(2) Stock code :

384

Description :

Preference Shares BNo. of preference sharesPar value

(HK$)

Authorised share capital (HK$)Balance at close of preceding month

56,402,477

1.00

56,402,477.00

Increase/(decrease)

NIL

NIL

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

56,402,477

1.00

56,402,477.00

Stock code :N/ADescription :

N/ANo. of other classes of shares

Par value

(State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HK$) :

214,902,477.00

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)No of preference shares

No. of other classes of sharesBalance at close of preceding month

5,071,468,372

N/A

Nil

N/A

Increase/ (decrease) during the month

Nil

N/A

Balance at close of the month

5,071,468,372

N/A

Nil

Nil

N/A

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)Particulars of share option scheme including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

Movement during the monthGrantedNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto

No. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

ExercisedCancelledLapsed

1. Ordinary shares at exercise price of HK$12.40 per share granted under the Share Option Scheme adopted on 20 August 2013

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

232,000,000 (see Remark 1)

(Note 1)

2. Ordinary shares at exercise price of HK$13.84 per share granted under the Share Option Scheme adopted on 20 August 2013

Nil

Nil

(Note 1)

3.

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Nil

800,000

(Other class)Nil

Nil

Nil N/A N/A

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A

Nominal valueCurrency of nominal valueat close of preceding monthExercised during the month

Nominal value at close of the month

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

thereto as at

close of the

month

pursuant thereto

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

2. N/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3. N/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4. N/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

N/A N/A N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description 1. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) 2. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Currency of amount outstanding

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/Amount atclose of preceding month

)

)

)

)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

thereto

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Converted during the month

Amount at close of the monthclose of the month

Disclaimer

China Gas Holdings Ltd. published this content on 03 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2019 03:38:07 UTC
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 65 468 M
EBIT 2019 10 685 M
Net income 2019 8 019 M
Debt 2019 23 936 M
Yield 2019 1,67%
P/E ratio 2019 17,71
P/E ratio 2020 15,27
EV / Sales 2019 2,53x
EV / Sales 2020 2,13x
Capitalization 141 B
Chart CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
China Gas Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 31,5  HKD
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ming Hui Liu Executive Chairman, President & Managing Director
Yong Huang Executive President & Executive Director
Si Zhou Chairman
Wei Wei Zhu Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & VP
Jin Long Ma Executive Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LTD-5.94%18 059
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP0.00%25 595
GAIL INDIA LTD0.51%11 734
TOKYO GAS CO LTD0.00%11 518
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION7.95%10 838
OSAKA GAS CO LTD0.00%7 669
