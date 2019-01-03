China Gas : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements on Securities for the Month Ended 31 December 2018

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedCHINA GAS HOLDINGS LIMITED 02/01/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

384

Description :

Ordinary Shares

Authorised shareNo. of ordinary sharesPar value

(HK$)

capital (HK$)Balance at close of preceding month

9,000,000,000

0.01

90,000,000.00

Increase/(decrease)

NIL

NIL

Balance at close of the month

9,000,000,000

0.01

90,000,000.00

(2) Stock code :N/ADescription :

N/ANo. of ordinary shares

Par value

(State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

2. Preference Shares

(1) Stock code :

384

Description :

Preference Shares A

preference Par value capital shares (HK$) (HK$) Balance at close of preceding month 68,500,000 1.00 68,500,000.00 Increase/(decrease) NIL NIL Balance at close of the month 68,500,000 1.00 68,500,000.00

No. of

Authorised share

(2) Stock code :

384

Description :

Preference Shares BNo. of preference sharesPar value

(HK$)

Authorised share capital (HK$)Balance at close of preceding month

56,402,477

1.00

56,402,477.00

Increase/(decrease)

NIL

NIL

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

56,402,477

1.00

56,402,477.00

Stock code :N/ADescription :

N/ANo. of other classes of shares

Par value

(State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HK$) :

214,902,477.00

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)No of preference shares

No. of other classes of sharesBalance at close of preceding month

5,071,468,372

N/A

Nil

N/A

Increase/ (decrease) during the month

Nil

N/A

Balance at close of the month

5,071,468,372

N/A

Nil

Nil

N/A

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)Particulars of share option scheme including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

Movement during the monthGrantedNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto

No. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

ExercisedCancelledLapsed

1. Ordinary shares at exercise price of HK$12.40 per share granted under the Share Option Scheme adopted on 20 August 2013

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

232,000,000 (see Remark 1)

(Note 1)

2. Ordinary shares at exercise price of HK$13.84 per share granted under the Share Option Scheme adopted on 20 August 2013

Nil

Nil

(Note 1)

3.

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Nil

800,000

(Other class)Nil

Nil

Nil N/A N/A

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A

Nominal valueCurrency of nominal valueat close of preceding monthExercised during the month

Nominal value at close of the month No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issuer which issued may be during the issued month pursuant thereto as at close of the month

pursuant thereto

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

2. N/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3. N/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4. N/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

N/A N/A N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description 1. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) 2. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Currency of amount outstanding

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/Amount atclose of preceding month

)

)

)

)

No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issuer which issued may be during the issued month pursuant pursuant thereto as at thereto Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A Converted during the month

Amount at close of the monthclose of the month