China Gas : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements on Securities for the Month Ended 31 December 2018

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended
(dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/12/2018
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer: CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Date Submitted: 02/01/2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code :
384
Description :
Ordinary Shares
Authorised shareNo. of ordinary sharesPar value
(HK$)
Balance at close of preceding month
9,000,000,000
0.01
90,000,000.00
Increase/(decrease)
NIL
NIL
Balance at close of the month
9,000,000,000
0.01
90,000,000.00
N/A
Par value
(State currency)
Authorised share capital (State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/(decrease)
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the month
N/A
N/A
N/A
2. Preference Shares
(1) Stock code :
384
Description :
Preference Shares A
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
No. of
Authorised share
(2) Stock code :
384
Description :
Preference Shares BNo. of preference sharesPar value
(HK$)
Authorised share capital (HK$)Balance at close of preceding month
56,402,477
1.00
56,402,477.00
Increase/(decrease)
NIL
NIL
Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of Shares
56,402,477
1.00
56,402,477.00
Stock code :N/ADescription :
N/ANo. of other classes of shares
Par value
(State currency)
Authorised share capital (State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/(decrease)
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the month
N/A
N/A
N/A
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HK$) :
214,902,477.00
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
(1) (2) No of preference shares
No. of other classes of sharesBalance at close of preceding month
5,071,468,372
N/A
Nil
N/A
Increase/ (decrease) during the month
Nil
N/A
Balance at close of the month
5,071,468,372
N/A
Nil
Nil
N/A
N/A
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)Particulars of share option scheme including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable
Movement during the monthGrantedNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto
No. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month
ExercisedCancelledLapsed
1. Ordinary shares at exercise price of HK$12.40 per share granted under the Share Option Scheme adopted on 20 August 2013
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
232,000,000 (see Remark 1)
(Note 1)
2. Ordinary shares at exercise price of HK$13.84 per share granted under the Share Option Scheme adopted on 20 August 2013
Nil
Nil
(Note 1)
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
(Preference shares)
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
Nil
800,000
(Other class)Nil
Nil
Nil N/A N/A
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
Description of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)
Nominal valueCurrency of nominal valueat close of preceding monthExercised during the month
Nominal value at close of the month
2. N/A
3. N/A
4. N/A
(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class)
N/A N/A N/A
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
Class and description
1. N/A
2. N/A
3. N/A
4. N/A
Currency of amount outstanding
/Amount atclose of preceding month
Total C. (Ordinary shares)
Converted during the month
Amount at close of the monthclose of the month