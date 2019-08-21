China Gas : Poll results of the annual general meeting held on 21 August 2019, retirement of director and change

No parties had stated their intention in the AGM Circular to vote against or abstain from voting on any of the resolutions at the AGM. Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the branch share registrar of the Company in Hong Kong, was appointed as the scrutineer for the poll at the AGM.

RETIREMENT OF DIRECTOR

Mr. ZHOU Si (''Mr. ZHOU'') did not offer himself for re-election due to his own decision to devote more time to other business endeavours. He retired as an executive Director from the Board with effect from the close of the AGM. Mr. ZHOU then ceased to act as a chairman of the Board immediately after the close of the AGM. He has confirmed to the Board that he has no disagreement with the Board and there are no matters in relation to his retirement that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders. The Board is also not aware of any such matters in relation to his retirement that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders.

The Board would like to thank Mr. ZHOU for his contribution to the Company during his tenure of office as a chairman of the Board and an executive Director of the Company.

CHANGE OF COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD COMMITTEES

The following changes to the committees of the Board shall take effect from 21 August 2019:

following the retirement as an executive Director of the Company, Mr. ZHOU also resigned as a chairman of the Corporate Governance and Risk Control Committee. Ms. WONG Sin Yue Cynthia ( '' Ms. WONG '' ) was appointed as a chairperson of the Corporate Governance and Risk Control Committee; the chairperson of the Remuneration Committee shall be changed from Ms. WONG to Dr. MAO Erwan ( '' Dr. MAO '' ). Ms. WONG remains a member of the Remuneration Committee; and the chairman of the Nomination Committee shall be changed from Dr. MAO to Mr. LIU Ming Hui. Dr. MAO remains a member of the Nomination Committee.

As of the date of this announcement, Mr. LIU Ming Hui, Mr. HUANG Yong, Mr. ZHU Weiwei, Mr. MA Jinlong and Ms. LI Ching are the executive directors of the Company; Mr. LIU Mingxing (his alternate being Ms. LIU Chang), Mr. JIANG Xinhao, Mr. Rajeev Kumar MATHUR and Mr. JO Jinho (his alternate being Mr. KWON Woonsang) are the non-executive directors of the Company; and Mr. ZHAO Yuhua, Dr. MAO Erwan, Ms. WONG Sin Yue Cynthia, Ms. CHEN Yanyan and Mr. ZHANG Ling are the independent non-executive directors of the Company.