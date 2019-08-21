Log in
CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LTD

(0384)
China Gas : Poll results of the annual general meeting held on 21 August 2019, retirement of director and change

08/21/2019

Hong Kong Exchange and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LIMITED

中 國 燃 氣 控 股 有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 384)

  1. POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 21 AUGUST 2019
    1. RETIREMENT OF DIRECTOR
  1. CHANGE OF COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD COMMITTEES

Reference is made to the notice of annual general meeting (the ''AGM'') of China Gas Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') dated 19 July 2019 (the ''AGM Notice'') and the circular of the Company dated 19 July 2019 (the ''AGM Circular''). Unless otherwise specified, terms in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the AGM Circular.

POLL RESULTS OF THE AGM

At the AGM of the Company held on 21 August 2019, all the proposed resolutions as set out in the AGM Notice were taken by way of poll. The poll results in respect of the resolutions are as follows:

Number of votes

Total

(Approximate percentage of

Ordinary resolutions

number of

total number of votes cast)

votes cast

For

Against

1.

To receive and approve the audited financial statements and

4,705,254,045

0

4,705,254,045

the reports of the directors and the auditors of the

(100%)

(0%)

Company for the year ended 31 March 2019

2.

To declare a final dividend of HK36 cents per share for the

4,705,979,330

55,715

4,706,035,045

year ended 31 March 2019

(99.9988%)

(0.0012%)

Number of votes

Total

(Approximate percentage of

Ordinary resolutions

number of

total number of votes cast)

votes cast

For

Against

3.(a)

i.

To re-elect Mr. MA Jinlong as an executive Director

4,666,718,574

39,314,471

4,706,033,045

of the Company

(99.1646%)

(0.8354%)

ii. To re-elect Ms. LI Ching as an executive Director of

4,680,763,585

25,269,460

4,706,033,045

the Company

(99.4630%)

(0.5370%)

iii. To re-elect Mr. JIANG Xinhao as a non-executive

4,621,693,534

84,339,511

4,706,033,045

Director of the Company

(98.2078%)

(1.7922%)

iv. To re-elect Dr. MAO Erwan as an independent non-

4,580,398,941

125,617,304

4,706,016,245

executive Director of the Company

(97.3307%)

(2.6693%)

(b)

To authorise the Board to fix the directors' remuneration

4,698,815,315

858,456

4,699,673,771

(99.9817%)

(0.0183%)

4.

To re-appoint the auditors of the Company and to authorise

4,702,192,333

3,842,712

4,706,035,045

the Board to fix the auditors' remuneration

(99.9183%)

(0.0817%)

5.

To grant a general mandate to the directors to repurchase

4,704,752,544

825,901

4,705,578,445

the shares of the Company (Ordinary resolution numbered

(99.9824%)

(0.0176%)

5 of the AGM Notice)

6.

To grant a general mandate to the directors to issue and

3,014,514,531

1,691,061,914

4,705,576,445

allot the shares of the Company (Ordinary resolution

(64.0626%)

(35.9374%)

numbered 6 of the AGM Notice)

7.

To extend a general mandate to the directors to issue and

3,009,585,587

1,696,447,458

4,706,033,045

allot the shares of the Company (Ordinary resolution

(63.9516%)

(36.0484%)

numbered 7 of the AGM Notice)

8.

To approve the refreshment of the Scheme Mandate Limit

4,269,640,912

430,632,033

4,700,272,945

on the grant of options under the Share Option Scheme of

(90.8381%)

(9.1619%)

the Company (Ordinary resolution numbered 8 of the AGM

Notice)

Notes:

  1. As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the above resolutions, these resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions of the Company at the AGM.
  2. As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued Shares was 5,218,562,972, which was the total number of Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote on the resolutions. No Shareholder was required to abstain from voting at the AGM.

  1. No parties had stated their intention in the AGM Circular to vote against or abstain from voting on any of the resolutions at the AGM.
  2. Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the branch share registrar of the Company in Hong Kong, was appointed as the scrutineer for the poll at the AGM.

RETIREMENT OF DIRECTOR

Mr. ZHOU Si (''Mr. ZHOU'') did not offer himself for re-election due to his own decision to devote more time to other business endeavours. He retired as an executive Director from the Board with effect from the close of the AGM. Mr. ZHOU then ceased to act as a chairman of the Board immediately after the close of the AGM. He has confirmed to the Board that he has no disagreement with the Board and there are no matters in relation to his retirement that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders. The Board is also not aware of any such matters in relation to his retirement that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders.

The Board would like to thank Mr. ZHOU for his contribution to the Company during his tenure of office as a chairman of the Board and an executive Director of the Company.

CHANGE OF COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD COMMITTEES

The following changes to the committees of the Board shall take effect from 21 August 2019:

  1. following the retirement as an executive Director of the Company, Mr. ZHOU also resigned as a chairman of the Corporate Governance and Risk Control Committee. Ms. WONG Sin Yue Cynthia (''Ms. WONG'') was appointed as a chairperson of the Corporate Governance and Risk Control Committee;
  2. the chairperson of the Remuneration Committee shall be changed from Ms. WONG to Dr. MAO Erwan (''Dr. MAO''). Ms. WONG remains a member of the Remuneration Committee; and
  3. the chairman of the Nomination Committee shall be changed from Dr. MAO to Mr. LIU Ming Hui. Dr. MAO remains a member of the Nomination Committee.

By the order of the Board of

China Gas Holdings Limited

LIU Ming Hui

Executive Chairman, Managing Director and President

Hong Kong, 21 August 2019

As of the date of this announcement, Mr. LIU Ming Hui, Mr. HUANG Yong, Mr. ZHU Weiwei, Mr. MA Jinlong and Ms. LI Ching are the executive directors of the Company; Mr. LIU Mingxing (his alternate being Ms. LIU Chang), Mr. JIANG Xinhao, Mr. Rajeev Kumar MATHUR and Mr. JO Jinho (his alternate being Mr. KWON Woonsang) are the non-executive directors of the Company; and Mr. ZHAO Yuhua, Dr. MAO Erwan, Ms. WONG Sin Yue Cynthia, Ms. CHEN Yanyan and Mr. ZHANG Ling are the independent non-executive directors of the Company.

  • For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

China Gas Holdings Ltd. published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 11:22:12 UTC
