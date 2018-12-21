China Glass : 2018-12-21POLL RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 21 DECEMBER 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED ʕ਷ޚᆨછٰϞࠢʮ̡*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3300)

POLL RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 21 DECEMBER 2018

Reference is made to the circular of China Glass Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 4 December 2018 titled "Major Transaction - New Finance Lease Arrangements and Notice of Special General Meeting" (the "Circular"). Terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as defined in the Circular unless the context requires otherwise.

POLL RESULTS OF THE SGM

The board of directors of the Company announces that all the resolutions proposed at the special general meeting of the Company held on 21 December 2018 (the "SGM") were duly passed by way of poll. The poll results are as follows:

Number of shares votedOrdinary Resolutions

(Approximate %)

1.

To approve the Weihai Finance Lease Arrangement, involving the Weihai Finance Lease Agreement and the Weihai Service Agreement, and any other agreements or documents in connection therewith.

For 557,731,047 (100.00%)Against 0 (0.00%)

Ordinary Resolutions Number of shares voted (Approximate %) For Against 2. To approve the First CNG Finance Lease Arrangement, involving the First CNG Finance Lease Agreement and the First CNG Service Agreement, and any other agreements or documents in connection therewith. 557,731,047 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 3. To approve the Second CNG Finance Lease Arrangement, involving the Second CNG Finance Lease Agreement and the Second CNG Service Agreement, and any other agreements or documents in connection therewith. 557,731,047 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%)

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the above resolutions, all such resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions.

As at the date of the SGM, the issued share capital of the Company was 1,810,147,058 ordinary shares of HK$0.05 each (the "Shares"), being the total number of Shares entitling the holders thereof (the "Shareholders") to attend and vote on the resolutions proposed at the SGM. There were no Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolutions proposed at the SGM pursuant to Rule 13.40 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

Save for Triumph Group Company and its associates, who together holding 416,424,621 Shares, representing approximately 23.01% of the issued Shares, should abstain, and had abstained, from voting on the proposed ordinary resolutions in approving the New Finance Lease Arrangements, there were no Shareholders that are required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on the resolutions proposed at the SGM, and no Shareholders had stated their intention in the Circular to vote against or to abstain from voting on any of the resolutions proposed at the SGM.

The Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, acted as the scrutineer for the poll at the SGM.

